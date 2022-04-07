The 2022 Major League Baseball season is to begin, and after a surprise run deep into the playoffs{/em} about {em}last fall the Red Sox once again look poised to contend. Here are 10 thoughts on the upcoming season and things to watch out for as baseball returns.
1. Will Houck and Whitlock make the leap?
Tanner Houck and Garrett Whitlock have given Red Sox fans a lot to be excited about. Houck, a former first-round pick, has posted a 2.93 ERA in 86 career big league innings dating back to 2020, and since Whitlock was poached away from the New York Yankees in the Rule 5 Draft he’s done nothing but dominate, recording a 1.96 ERA in 73.1 innings in 2021. With young players it’s obviously prudent to temper expectations, but still, it’s hard not to get excited about the possibility they could take their games to the next level.
Right now the Red Sox rotation is good but not great, boasting an ace in Nathan Eovaldi and potentially also a revitalized Chris Sale (once healthy) along with solid mid-rotation options including Nick Pivetta, Rich Hill, Michael Wacha, Houck and Whitlock. That group is probably better than what the Red Sox had last year and it’s certainly deeper, but if Houck and/or Whitlock emerge as breakout performers, the Red Sox rotation might suddenly rank among the very best in baseball.
2. Barnes hopes to get back on trackOne of the biggest keys to success for the Red Sox is reliever Matt Barnes rediscovering his mojo and getting back to being the dominant closer we saw throughout the first half last year.
Barnes’ second-half implosion was one of the more confounding developments of 2021. From the start of the season through the end of July Barnes had a 2.30 ERA and 66 strikeouts over 43 innings while holding batters to a .164 average and .487 OPS. He recorded 23 saves with four blown saves and allowed just 11 walks and four home runs.
But from August onwards? He had a 9.26 ERA and 18 strikeouts over 11.2 innings, with batters torching him for a .321 average and 1.051 OPS. He had one save and two blown saves in the last two months, allowed nine walks (nearly one per inning) with four home runs.
Barnes told reporters at the start of camp that he feels confident he can get back to being his old self, but he acknowledged that maintaining his performance into the second half has been a struggle throughout his career. Only time will tell if he can buck the trend this year.
3. Kiké sticking with center
Throughout his career Kiké Hernández has served as something of a Swiss army knife, playing just about every position depending on his team’s needs. Last year the plan was originally for him to mostly play second base, but he wound up finding a home in center field and by season’s end was among the best defensive players at the position in the league.
Now, for the first time, Hernández goes into a season with a specific starting role to call his own.
Even with defensive ace Jackie Bradley Jr. back in the fold, Hernández is expected to retain the starting center field job. Hernández is coming off the best season of his career (20 home runs, 4.9 wins above replacement) and also enjoyed a historic postseason showing, batting .408 with a 1.260 OPS and five home runs in 11 playoff games.
4. Don’t sleep on ‘Dugie’
Alex Verdugo had a solid showing in his first full-length season as a starter last year, batting .289 with 13 home runs and a .777 OPS on the year. He performed particularly well against righties (.321) and got hot down the stretch (.328 from August onwards), but he also struggled against lefties (.228) and had some bizarre defensive and base running miscues.
Those issues are all easily fixable, however, and at only 25 there’s no reason why Verdugo can’t overcome them and take his game to the next level.
Verdugo will be a player to watch in 2022, and if he can get back to hitting lefties the way he used to before last season he could emerge as one of the most prolific and impactful hitters on the team. Best case scenario, Verdugo might even have a shot at being a dark horse candidate for the American League batting title.
5. AL East loaded againLast year four of the five AL East clubs finished with more than 90 wins, with the Toronto Blue Jays just barely missing the playoffs by one game despite boasting arguably the most formidable roster in the division. This year the Red Sox will likely have to navigate a similar gauntlet, as the Blue Jays, New York Yankees and Tampa Bay Rays have all arguably improved since last season. The good news is all four teams will still have 19 games each to fatten up against the Baltimore Orioles, who remain a cellar-dwelling outfit even with a handful of top prospects nearing the majors.
6. Help on the horizon
Speaking of prospects, several of Boston’s top young players are nearly big league ready and should make an appearance at some point in 2022.
Center fielder Jarren Duran, who struggled after his midseason call-up last year, will likely start the season in Triple-A but boasts elite speed and could become a factor at the big league level again before long. The same can be said for first baseman Triston Casas, who ranks among the top prospects in baseball and boasts a combination of power and plate disciple that compares favorably to Cincinnati Reds star Joey Votto.
In addition to those two, numerous Red Sox pitchers are knocking on the door as well. Kutter Crawford and Connor Seabold both made emergency spot starts last September, and prospects like Josh Winckowski, Jay Groome and Brayan Bello could pitch their way into the equation as well.
7. Will anti-tanking measures work?
One unfortunate dynamic we’ve seen take hold in baseball over the past decade is the willingness for clubs to lose big now so they can try to win big later. The Houston Astros and Chicago Cubs successfully built World Series championship rosters by tanking, and now it seems like nearly half the league is actively trying to lose at any given point.
With new anti-tanking measures included in the new labor deal, it will be interesting to see if that dynamic begins to change. Since the lockout ended we’ve already seen a wide variety of teams move aggressively to try and improve, most notably the Minnesota Twins and Colorado Rockies, so hopefully the gap between the haves and have nots will start to close a bit. Struggling, low salaried franchises like the Baltimore Orioles should be on notice.
8. Sox back over luxury tax threshold
For all the flack the Red Sox front office has taken for employing what critics describe as a “small market” mindset, nobody can claim they aren’t spending money this year. After signing top free agent Trevor Story to a six-year deal worth approximately $23.3 million per year, the Red Sox payroll is now expected to exceed the new competitive balance tax threshold of $230 million.
The better news for fans is that quite a lot of that money will be coming off the books next year, meaning owner John Henry and the Red Sox will have ample opportunity to spend even more in 2023 as well.
9. Will Sox extend Bogaerts, Devers?
Boston’s flexible financial future also allows room for what should be among the team’s top priorities over the next year, which is re-signing Xander Bogaerts and Rafael Devers to long-term extensions.
Bogaerts will have a chance to opt out of his current contract next offseason, giving him the opportunity to seek a bigger deal than the three years, $60 million he’d have remaining otherwise. Devers, meanwhile, is set to hit free agency after the 2023 season, but if he and the club can’t reach a deal before then he could potentially become a trade candidate like Mookie Betts back in 2020.
10. Ortiz gets call to the Hall
There weren’t many bright spots for baseball over the course of this offseason’s lockout, but the one big one was the election of Red Sox legend David Ortiz to the Baseball Hall of Fame back in late January.
Ortiz earned induction on the first ballot after he received 77.9% of the vote, and now he will be enshrined alongside six selections of the Golden Days and Early Baseball Era committees, including Jim Kaat, Tony Oliva and the late Bud Fowler, Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and Buck O’Neil. The Hall of Fame’s induction festivities will take place on Sunday, July 24 at 1:30 p.m. in Cooperstown, N.Y.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.