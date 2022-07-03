CHASE LEMBO
Andover High Junior
Third Base/Pitcher
Two-year starter. All-conference selection. Selected to play in Coaches All-Star Game. Posted monster numbers with .351 average and .462 on-base percentage with eight extra-base hits. Scored 16 runs and drove in 21. Made six starts on mound, finishing at 5-1. Struck out 31 and walked 13 in 46 innings. A pitcher, not just a thrower. Shackled Central Catholic in one-hit shutout victory. Knocked off Newton North as well, adding three hits in win. Also plays basketball. His dad Nick played for Andover in 1980s.
OWEN CHRISTOPHER
Brooks School Junior
First Base/Third Base/Outfield
Andover resident. Two-year varsity starter. Versatile. Gamer. All-ISL selection. All-New England Baseball Journal first team choice. Eighth in ISL with .426 average. Hit .400 overall and slugged .586. Scored 14 runs and drove in 19. Superb .379 average with runners in scoring position. Led team with 10 two-out RBIs. “He’s a workaholic and a natural leader,” said coach Andy Campbell. Plays summer ball with Junior Spinners. Captain-elect for the hockey team.
RYAN CLOUTIER
Central Catholic Senior
Pitcher/Outfield
The MVC Division 1 Player of the Year. All-Scholastic. Two-time all-conference choice. Repeats on our team. Named to Coaches Senior All-Star Game. Went 2-1 with a save this year, 7-2 over the past two seasons. Threw 44 innings, striking out 53 with a 2.86 ERA. Clutch bat in the heart of the Raider lineup. Hit .353 with 18 runs scored and 16 RBIs. “Hardest worker we’ve ever had. He would lift, take BP or ground balls/fly balls until he collapsed,” said coach John Sexton. Will play at Assumption.
NATHAN KEARNEY
Central Catholic Junior
First Base
All-conference choice. Two-year starter at first. Slick glove, excellent hands. Sweet swinging lefty. Finished second in region with .432 average. Gaudy on-base percentage of .531. Drove in 13 runs and scored 17. Posted six two-hit games and five three-hit games. “Worked hard … got bigger and stronger this spring, and it showed,” said coach John Sexton. His father, Ryan, was Central and UMass Lowell legend, who pitched as a pro. Early commit to play at Division 1 Stonehill.
LUKASZ RONDEAU
Central Catholic Sophomore
Pitcher
All-Scholastic choice. First-team All-MVC selection. Lethal lefty. Went from bullpen to stopper over course of season. Finished at 5-2 overall. In 36.2 innings, he struck out 58, walking just six and allowing only 17 hits. Sizzling 1.14 ERA and 9.74 WHIP. Dominated Algonquin in shutout to pitch Central into state final eight. “If he wasn’t on our team our record would probably be three or four games in the opposite direction. He’s that valuable. He’s a workhorse,” said coach John Sexton. Lives in Windham.
SHAWN JOUBERT
Haverhill High Senior
Pitcher/Infield
Two-year starter. First team all-conference choice. Was second team as a junior. Gritty. Hard-nosed competitor. Heart of the Hillies’ lineup. Third in area leaders with .424 batting average. Scored nine runs and drove in 11. Cornerstone of the pitching staff. Finished 3-5 with a save. In 52.1 innings pitched, he struck out 51 and posted 3.78 ERA. Blanked Dracut in a two-hit shutout. Also posted wins over Lynnfield and Lawrence. Rugged footballer in the fall.
MATT PAPPALARDO
Methuen High Junior
Third Base/Pitcher
First team all-conference choice. Two-year starter. Big and athletic on the hill. Led team in appearance (13), starts (7) and innings (39.1) on the mound. Struck out 54 and walked only 21, posting a 1.78 ERA. Team leader with .299 average. Anchored the infield defense. Hard worker. Exceptional leader. “He really stepped up big time for us,” said coach Cam Roper. Attracting serious college attention.
RYAN GRIFFIN
North Andover High Senior
Pitcher
Two-time all-conference choice. His second time on our team. Four years varsity. Power pitcher personified for MVC champs. Took on every monster opponent on the schedule. Finished at 4-5. In 59 innings, he struck out 60 and walked just 24 with an ERA of 1.19. Dominated Central in three-hit, 1-0, shutout. Fanned 52 in 35 innings as a junior. “He’s 6-foot-6 and as he gets bigger and stronger, he will become an MLB prospect,” said coach Todd Dulin. Follows in footsteps of Knights’ greats Sebastian Keane and Brett Dunham to Northeastern University.
TREVOR CROSBY
North Andover High Senior
Shortstop
Four-year varsity player. First-team all-conference choice. Batted .323 with a dozen RBIs. “A hard-working, intense competitor. Hits good pitching and has lightning-quick hand-eye coordination,” said coach Todd Dulin. Hit .303 as a freshman on the 2019 Super 8 title team. Outstanding range in the field. Strong, accurate arm. Makes big plays at big times. One of six Knights to go Division 1 in baseball since 2019. He will play at UMass Lowell.
THOMAS RIOUX
Pinkerton Academy Senior
Pitcher
Repeats on our team. All-Division 1 first team choice. Tops in the region with a 9-0 mark, including a pair of tourney wins in the run to the Astros’ state title. Struck out 89 and walked only 9 in 54.1 innings of work with an ERA of 1.55. Had games of 16, 12 and 10 strikeouts. At the plate, he hit .300 with 15 runs scored and 15 RBIs. Two-out double in state title victory plated the game-winning run. Had five multi-hit games. “Our program leader the past two seasons,” said coach Steve Campo.
JACKSON MARSHALL
Pinkerton Academy Sophomore
First Base
All-Division 1 first-team choice. The region’s top run-producer with 28 RBIs for the state champs. “He was the big bat in the middle of our order … Clutch for us all season,” said coach Steve Campo. Batted an even .400 with an on-base percentage of .512 and gargantuan 1.142 OPS. Blasted three massive, tape-measure homers. Had six multi-hit games, including 3 for 3, 6-RBI effort vs. Bedford. An Eagle-Tribune Basketball All-Star. His dad Dan was a scholarship hoop player at Division 2 Assumption.
COLE YENNACO
Pinkerton Academy Junior
Catcher
All-Division 1 second team choice. Two-year starter. Hit .338 with 15 runs and 14 RBIs. Had five multi-hit games including 4-for-4, 4-RBI effort vs. Bedford. Feared behind the plate. Threw out 5 of 12 runners attempting to steal in 24 games. “The best defensive catcher in the state,” said coach Steve Campo. Eagle-Tribune All-Star running back in football. Has already committed to play Division 1 baseball at Merrimack. Son of Red Sox third-round pick and four-time E-T All-Star, Jay Yennaco.
TOMMY McANDREWS
Phillips Academy Senior
Catcher
The backbone of the Central New England Prep champions. The CNEP Most Valuable Player. Two-year starter behind the plate. Lives in Haverhill. Outstanding leader. Gets to work every time he’s on the field. Batted .340 with a .462 on-base percentage. Slugged .586 doe a 1.048 OPS. Deceptive runner. Went 9 for 9 in stolen bases. Also played football and basketball for the Big Blue. Will continue baseball career at Fordham University.
RYAN GOMEZ
Salem High Senior
Pitcher/Infield
First-team Division 1 All-State selection for the second straight year. One of the most versatile players ever from the region. Pitchers both lefty and righty, throwing in the 80s from both sides. Earned three of team’s five wins this spring. Finished 3-5 overall with 89 strikeouts and 1.80 ERA in 61 innings pitched. Spun three-hit shutout to knock off Winnacunnet. Fanned 14 in win over Spaulding. Will continue his pitching career at Husson University.
BRENDAN DODIER
Whittier Tech Senior
Infield/Pitcher
Commonwealth Conference All-Star. Two-year starter. The area leader with a .507 batting average with 34 hits. Scored 23 runs and drove in 18. Started 11 of team’s 21 games on the mound with four complete games. Finished with a 5-4 mark. “He was a solid glove for us at second and third and a leader on the mound,” said coach Peter Arsenault. Will study engineering and play baseball at Worcester Poly Tech.
