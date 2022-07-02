When you dive into the Eagle-Tribune Baseball MVPs list, the multi-time guys take on legend status.
Jay Yennaco of Pinkerton Academy might have been the most dominant right-hander this region has ever seen. Terry Doyle, at Salem, carved his spot as one of the area’s all-time clutch performers and winners. Both guys went on to be pros.
Pinkerton’s Liam Doyle can proudly ask those two to slide over just a bit. In winning back-to-back Eagle-Tribune MVPs, Liam powered the Astros to a breakthrough state title, doing it in epic fashion with a resounding, 2-0, title game shutout of rival Londonderry. It was Pinkerton’s first state baseball title since 1986.
“Liam was once again the most dominant player in the state this spring,” said Astros coach Steve Campo of Doyle, who is headed either to the MLB Draft or to Division 1 power Coastal Carolina in the fall.
The lefty Doyle earned Pitcher of the Year honors from the New Hampshire Baseball Coaches Association as well.
Doyle’s season numbers were flat-out staggering. He was 7-2 on the mound — both losses came as Pinkerton was shut out.
In 61.2 innings, he struck out 125, allowing only 26 hits and 14 walks with an ERA of 0.80.
The number of 125 fell just short of Yennaco’s all-time area mark of 132, set in 1995 … but the strikeouts per inning — 2.03 — were higher than the former Astros’ great, which was 1.78.
On the biggest stage — the state quarterfinals and title game — Doyle didn’t allow an earned run, striking out 25 in a pair of complete games without a walk.
Over the last two seasons, Doyle combined to go 15-2. In 113 innings, he struck out 226 and posted a microscopic ERA of 0.68.
Doyle is now the fourth multi-time Eagle-Tribune Baseball MVP in history, the first since Lawrence High’s Michael Calzetta did it in 2009-10.
