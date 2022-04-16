THE SUPER TEAM
XAVIER McKENZIE
Central Catholic Senior
Repeats on Super Team. Three-time all-conference choice. Explosive. Dynamic. Unstoppable. Had 18 20+ point nights. Scored 510 points this year, finishing with 1,340 for his career. Averaged 24 points, five assists and six rebounds a game. His 39-point night vs. Beverly in tourney was legendary. Had 27 in tourney win over Hingham and 25 in loss to champ BC High in state quarters. Will play at UMass Boston.
ISAAC ALLEN
Methuen High Senior
Four-year varsity starter. The MVC small school co-MVP. Huge part of the banner-hanging Ranger season. Overcame nagging injuries for monster senior campaign. Averaged 16.5 points, 4.5 assists and two drawn charges per game. Had seven 20+ point nights, including 25 in state tourney win over Medford. “His character, he’s such a great kid. That to me stands out,” said coach Anthony Faradie. Will play at UMass Boston.
ANTHONY CHINN
Pinkerton Academy Junior
First-team New Hampshire All-Division I choice. Explosive 6-foot-3 slashing guard for 20-4 state semifinalist Astros. MVP of the Greater Lowell Christmas Tourney. Averaged 16.8 points, 8.0 rebounds, 2.6 assists and one slam dunk a game. Prolific leaper. Made 56 percent of his two-point attempts. “Unselfish! The heart and soul of our team,” said coach David Chase. Twin brother Ty is a budding star as well. Attracting Division 1 college attention already. Plays for New England Storm AAU.
RYAN PACY
Salem High Senior
Three years on varsity. Two-year starter. All-Division I first team selection. Made NH Senior All-Star Team. Salem MVP. Averaged team-high 24.6 points a night with 49 3-pointers. Scored season-high 36 points in win over Alvirne. Had 10 games with 20+ points. “One of our most competitive players. Took a huge step this year. I believe he was the best scorer in the state,” said coach Rob McLaughlin. Will play at Keene State.
THE ALL-STARS
RYAN MacLELLAN
Andover High Junior
Three-year varsity player, who started games as a freshman. Repeats on our team. The Merrimack Valley Conference large-school co-MVP. “He had an amazing season, particularly in the conference,” said coach David Fazio, whose Warriors were unbeaten in league play. Had season-high 23-point nights vs. Methuen and Lawrence. Torched both Lowell and Cambridge for 22. Averaged 16 points, three assists and two steals a game.
LOGAN SATLOW
Andover High Senior
Three-year varsity player. Two-year starter. All-conference selection. Old school big man at 6-foot-7. Physical in the post. Ferocious on the glass. “Just an amazing kid and great leader. Led our team in the energy department,” said coach David Fazio. Scored season-high 21 in state tourney win over Wachusett. Averaged a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds a night. Also swatted two shots a game.
MARKYS BRIDGEWATER
Central Catholic Junior
Two-year varsity player. Conference all-star. “He’s arguably the best on-ball defender in the state,” said coach Mark Dunham. Havoc-wreaker on the defensive end, averaging six steals a game. Also scored seven points a night. Hit double figures six times, including season-high 15 in win over Lowell. Impact player for Raiders’ state D-1 finalist football team. Played cornerback and tailback. College football prospect.
JEREMY VALDEZ
Haverhill Junior
Three years on varsity. Conference all-star selection. “Just unstoppable at times. He carried the boys into the playoffs,” said coach Souleymane Wane, whose Hillies won for the first time in the tourney since 2013. Was immense in that victory, with 23 against Framingham. Athlete at 6-foot-6, averaged 13 points and nine rebounds a night. Beat Billerica with season-high 25 points.
ISAIAH OGUNBARE
Lawrence High Junior
Team captain. All-conference selection. Physical specimen and leaper at 6-foot-6. Accomplished dunker. Battled every night on both ends. “He plays hard and he’s still really just learning,” said coach Jesus Moore. Averaged 13 points, 13 rebounds and three blocks a game. Tireless worker. Carries over in the classroom where he owns a 3.7 gpa.
JESUS CARPIO
Methuen High Senior
Three years on varsity. All-conference choice. Dynamic scorer. Lethal mid-range game. Teamed with Isaac Allen in backcourt to lead Rangers to MVC small school championship. Averaged 16.5 points a night. Underrated rebounder, pulled in seven boards a game. “Well-rounded player. Great teammate, everyone loves him. Has great ball skills,” said coach Anthony Faradie.
ZACH WOLINSKI
North Andover High Sophomore
Already a two-year starter. Team MVP. Captain-elect. All-conference choice. Averaged 17 points, three assists and four rebounds a game. Buried 53 3-pointers on season. Scored double figures every night. “Our go-to-guy. The kid never gets rattled,” said coach Paul Tanglis. Had high of 32 points vs. Newburyport. Scored 28 vs. Stoughton and 26 vs. Lawrence. Carrying on family tradition, His brother, Jake, made our team in 2021.
JACK O’CONNELL
North Andover High Senior
Three years on varsity. Two-year starter. Conference all-star. Captain. Knights’ Defensive Player of the Year. “Tough as nails. Never took a play off. He could defend all five positions on the floor,” said coach Paul Tanglis. Averaged 12 points, nine rebounds and two blocks a game. Had season-high 23 points twice, vs. Central Catholic and Dracut. Eagle-Tribune All-Star quarterback in fall. Will play football at Stonehill.
JACKSON MARSHALL
Pinkerton Academy Sophomore
Repeats on our team. First-team all-Division I in Granite State. All-Greater Lowell Christmas Tourney teamer. Skilled 6-foot-8 forward. Led Astros with 21.0 points and 10.0 rebounds a game. Lethal post player. Strong passer with range out to the arc. Shot 68% from two, 38% from three and 74% from the foul line. Plays AAU for New England Storm. His dad, Dan, made our team for Amesbury High back in the day.
YUKI EFOSA
Whittier Tech Senior
Unanimous Commonwealth Conference All-Star. Team MVP. Captain. Three-year starter. Led Wildcats to MIAA and state vocational tournaments. Averaged 15.0 points and 7.5 rebounds a game. Erupted for 31 points in playoff loss to Blackstone Valley. “He single-handedly beat Lowell Catholic with 10 of our 13 overtime points,” said coach David Charbonneau. Receiver on the football team.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.