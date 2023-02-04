EMILY HOOD
Pinkerton Academy Senior
Midfield
Speedy. Lethal touch. Held things together as Astros rebuilt on fly. Four years on varsity. Three-year starter. Two-time All-State selection in Division I. Repeats on our team. Dished out two assists in playoff win over Goffstown. Scored game-winner in 2-1 win over Winnacunnet. Scored one goal, assisted on the other in 2-1 OT thriller over Concord. Had two-goal game vs. Alvirne.
BROOKE TARDUGNO
Methuen High Senior
Midfield/Forward
All-Scholastic. Pure three-sport athlete. As fierce a competitor as you’ll find. Three-time Eagle-Tribune Soccer All-Star. MVC Division 2 Player of the Year. Lethal scorer. Attracted attention every time she stepped on the field. Point guard on the hoop team. Eagle-Tribune All-Star shortstop for the State Final Four Rangers. Committed to play softball at Saint Anselm.
SAMANTHA PFEIL
Methuen High Junior
Goalie
Two-year starter. The Merrimack Valley Conference Goalie of the Year. Changed games with her athleticism in the goal. Backboned Rangers’ MVC championship run. Finished with nine shutouts. Immense in 1-0 shutout of rival Billerica with nine saves. Had 11 saves in tourney upset of Winchester. Eagle-Tribune All-Star hoop player. Methuen’s top scorer on the court.
CHARLOTTE MARTEL
North Andover High Junior
Midfield/Forward
First-team All-Eastern Mass. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference. Finished with seven goals and two assists. Scored the game-winner in 2-1 win over Haverhill. “Several players were injured, our offense was suffering, she stepped up and made a huge impact on our team,” said coach Lisa Rasanen. Played on New England Regional team that toured Ireland. Strong student, immersed in AP and honors classes. Outstanding track athlete as well.
ASHLEY SHELDON
Andover High Senior
Defense
Three-time All-Eastern Mass. choice. Two-time All-State. Lone EMass player to earn All-New England status. MVC Player of the Year. Captain. Four-year starter. Won three league titles. Led defense that posted 14 shutouts. “Plays tirelessly. One of the best, if not the best, defender to come out of Andover High School,” said coach Meghan Matson. Will play at Union College.
MICHAELA BUCKLEY
Andover High Junior
Midfield
Three-year starter. Captain-elect. All-State choice. Two-time All-Eastern Mass. Twice an all-conference choice. Playmaker and hustler. Had one goal and one assist. “A hard worker who never stops. Defends all over the field … The player that opponents definitely worry about,” said coach Meghan Matson. Athletic and tenacious point guard for the Warriors’ unbeaten basketball team.
ARIANA SCHWINN-CLANTON
Andover High Sophomore
Midfield/Forward
Two-year starter. All-Eastern Mass. selection. All-Conference first team choice. Scored seven goals with five assists for MVC champs. Skilled playmaker. Team leader. “A very technical player who changes the game when she’s on the field. She has an amazing shot with a knack for finding the back of the goal,” said coach Meghan Matson.
LUCY IRWIN
Central Catholic Freshman
Forward
Lethal scorer. First-team All-Conference selection. Key in Raiders’ run to the Division 1 state tourney. Finished with 10 goals. Posted two-goal games vs. Tewksbury and Haverhill. Drilled game-winner in 2-1 upset over Billerica. Had a goal and two assists in win over Dracut. Had lone goal in 1-1 tie with Fenwick. Already piling up points on ice for Central girls hockey team.
LEAH MORRIER
Timberlane Regional Junior
Midfield
Junior captain. Three-year starter. Explosive playmaker and scorer. First-team All-State Division I selection. Had run of four straight two-goal games in September. Finished with 13 goals and 14 assists for state semifinalist Owls. Had three-point game in big win over Pinkerton. “Leah is the engine of the team. Her combination of skill, finesse with the ball and physicality is unmatched,” said coach Jeff Baumann.
HANNAH ALLEN
Haverhill High Junior
Forward/Midfield
Will be two-year captain. Three-year starter. First-team All-Conference choice. Led Hillies with seven goals and 13 assists. Huge in late shutout win over Tewksbury. Exceptional distributor. Makes excellent choices. Moves the ball when needed. “Controls the field. Her presence on the field is crucial for our team,” said coach Krystyna Callagy.
RACHEL CARR
Salem High Senior
Goalie
Second-team Division I All-State selection. Finished with 117 saves. Scored two goals while bumping out to the field. Also had two assists as a keeper. Backboned historical win over rival Pinkerton with eight huge saves. “An absolutely fantastic kid,” said coach Kendrick Whittle. President of Key Club. National Honor Society. Will study at Emory University in Atlanta in the fall.
