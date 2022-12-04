JULIANNA MEGAN
Pinkerton Academy Senior
The 2022 NHGA Womens Amateur champion. Four years on varsity. Three-year captain. Finished with 37.2 stroke average. Third in the NHIAA Girls Championship with 73 at Scottish Highlands. Led Astros with 81 at Bretwood GC in D-I team championships. Tied for 18th in New England Championships. NHS student with 100.44 GPA. Accomplished pianist. Vice President of the Leadership Council of Athletics. Also plays tennis.
RYAN McKINNON
Methuen High Sophomore
First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Played No. 1 for the Rangers. “Phenomenal player, playing against the best in the MVC and holding his own. Big things are coming,” said coach Jason Symmes. Owns a 3.86 grade-point average. Will play lacrosse this spring. From a golf family. His sister Grace played four years of high school golf and is currently in college, studying in the PGA management program with eyes on being a golf pro.
JAKE MORGAN
Andover High Sophomore
The Warriors No. 2 man. Came into his own this fall for the 12-1-1 Merrimack Valley Conference champs. First-team all-conference selection. Shot even-par 72 in Division 1 North sectional at The Meadow in Peabody to help lift the Warriors to Division 1 States. “We needed him and he raised his game. Really shined at the right times for us,” said coach David Fazio. “We’re definitely excited about his future." Also plays basketball.
MATT MURPHY
Haverhill High Senior
Co-Captain. Leader of a Hillies senior class that went 34-3-3 with two league titles over the last three years, 10-1-3 this year. First team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice the last two years. Played No. 1 and led team with 37.5 scoring average. Tied for third at the MVC Open, shooting 74 (+2) at Mount Pleasant GC. Shot 77 in the Division 1 North sectional at The Meadow in Peabody. Also plays varsity basketball.
WILL MIELE
Central Catholic Senior
Captain and team leader. All conference. Finished at 8-5 in the No. 1 spot for the Raiders. Closed out year with 36.2 scoring average. Went under par in four of 14 league matches and shot even par at three others. Took second place at the MVC Open, shooting 73 (+1) at Mount Pleasant Golf Club. Shot 78 in the Division 1 North Sectional. “Very much respected by his teammates. Led by example, displaying a great work ethic, competitiveness, and attitude,” said coach Eric Boucher. Will play at Roanoke University.
COOPER MOHR
North Andover High Junior
Second-team All-MVC selection. Superior match player, went 8-3-2 overall and 8-5 in four-ball play. Placed sixth with 76 (+4) at Brookline in Division 2 North sectional. Finished 20th in Division 2 states, shooting 78 at Maplegate CC. “Hardest worker on the team,” said coach Matt Lombard. “Dedicated himself to playing and practicing two years ago and has made huge improvements since.” Captain-elect. Also plays baseball.
Honorable Mention
Andover: Jack Simms, Brendan Carroll
Central: Harry Garland, Tyler Kirby
Haverhill: Nick Samaha, Max Gould
Methuen: Matt Pappalardo
North Andover: Brendan Burke, Tyler Fay
Pelham: Nick Carbone
Pinkerton: Ethan Johnston
Salem: Gavin Chase, Lincoln Frietas
Timberlane: Stephen Ramos, Jack Condon
Windham: Nate Crowley, Nick Furnari
