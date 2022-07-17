JACKIE GIORDANO
Brooks School Freshman
Pitcher
Finished at 7-3 overall, making 11 starts and 15 appearances. Struck out 103 and walked nine in 71 innings of work with a 0.99 ERA. Over two high school seasons, she has 278 strikeouts in 191 innings. Tossed a 1-0 no-hit shutout over Phillips Academy in the Big East tourney. “Excellent control and speed,” said coach Andrea Heinze. Batted .290 with a .795 OPS. An Eagle-Tribune All-Star last spring for Andover High before reclassifying.
HAYLEY RAPAGLIA
Central Catholic Senior
Infield/Pitcher
Cornerstone of the program. Four-year starter. Two-year captain. First-team All-Conference choice. Led team in average (.417), slugging (.733) and doubles with 10. Went 5 for 10 with three doubles in Central’s playoff run to the Division 1 final eight. “One of the best and most versatile players in the MVC. Played any position we needed her to,” said coach Stacy Ciccolo.
JULIA MALOWITZ
Central Cathoic Sophomore
Pitcher/Infield
Two-year starter. First-team All-Conference choice. Leadoff batter. Hit safely in 18 of 22 games for the state quarterfinalists. Co-leader on team in batting average at .417. Faced all the top opponents, finishing 13-5 on the mound. Closed out regular season with 14-strikeout shutout of Burlington. KO’d North Andover in playoff thriller. Struck out 100 and walked only 24 with a 2.50 ERA in 99 innings pitched.
JAYDA MARSHALL
Greater Lawrence Tech Junior
Shortstop
Two-year starter. Twice on conference all-star team. Commonwealh Conference Small Division MVP. Junior captain. “The cornerstorne of my team and our rebuild,” said coach John Delaney. Lethal hitter with power to all fields. Second in the region with .552 batting average. Scored 29 runs and drove in 31. Year-round softball player. Strong arm. Excellent range at short. Looking to study nursing and play in college.
LIVVY DeCICCO
Haverhill High Senior
Pitcher
Three-year starter. Captain. First-team All-Conference choice. Finished 11-9 on the mound. Struck out 123 in 115 innings in the circle. Extremely consistent. Competitor. Fanned 12 in three-hit shutout of conference champ Lowell, out-dueling the league MVP. Led team with .473 average in the leadoff spot. Drilled four home runs. Scored 24 runs with 35 hits and 20 RBIs. Will continue career at Mitchell College in Connecticut.
THIANA BRITO
Lawrence High Senior
Shortstop
Four-year starter. Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Player of the Year. Talented slugger. Third in the region with .543 average. Scored 25 runs on the year. Belted three homers with 16 RBIs. “An incredible leader, just incredible. Always there, setting the example. I wish I had 12 of her,” said coach Nardi Lawrence. Will play Division 1 softball at Merrimack College.
BROOKE TARDUGNO
Methuen High Senior
Shortstop
Follows the family tradition onto our team. All-Scholastic. First-team All-Conference choice. Two-year starter. As dynamic a defender as you will find. Uncanny range. Rocket arm at short. Batted .343 with 25 runs scored from the leadoff spot. Drew 16 walks and was hit seven times. Immense in the runs to the state semifinals. Two-time Eagle-Tribune Soccer All-Star. Also a starter in hoop.
KIELE COLEMAN
Methuen High Sophomore
Second Base
Two-year starter. All-Conference selection. Methuen Invitational Tournament MVP. Blasted two-run homer to hand Amesbury its only loss of year. Stabilizing force on defense. As sure-handed as they come. Batted .348 with team-high 29 runs scored. Also drove in 22 runs. Has 54 hits through two seasons. Super athlete. Two-year starter in field hockey.
BRIGID GAFFNY
North Andover High Sophomore
Pitcher
Two-year varsity starter. First team all-conference selection this spring. Second team as a freshman. Anchored a monster lineup with team-high .435 average and a savage .806 slugging percentage. Smacked four homers, drove in 24 runs. Workhorse on the mound. Pitched 90 innings with 2.96 ERA, striking out 111. “Her stats speak volumes,” said coach Caitlin Flanagan. Outside hitter for the volleyball team.
JULIANNA ROCHE
North Andover High Senior
Catcher
Captain. Two-year starter. Twice a first-team all-conference selection. Power personified. Hit .421 with team-high six homers and 27 RBIs. Also slugged three consecutive homers in a preseason scrimmage. Batted .375 with 24 RBIs as a junior. “A powerhouse at the plate. Clutch in big situations. Will do some damage early in her career at Endicott,” said coach Caitlin Flanagan.
MADDIE SCHOENENBERGER
Pinkerton Academy Sophomore
Catcher
New Hampshire Division 1 Second-team All-State choice. Earned Team MVP in her first season as a starter. Helped team to state semis for first time since 2017. Had three hits and an RBI in tourney win over Merrimack. Singled and drove in two in playoff win vs. Bedford. Batted .435 with gaudy .919 slugging percentage. Led team in hits with 27, homers with 5 and RBIs with 24.
JENNY OLSON
Salem High Sophomore
Outfield
Makes it two for two on our team. First-team New Hampshire Division 1 All-State selection. The area leader with a .580 batting average and a .633 on-base percentage in the leadoff spot. Scored team-high 25 runs. Has an amazing 76 hits in two seasons, with a .539 average. “A weapon. She can slap for power or placement. Covers an incredible amount of outfield ground. Not afraid to get dirty,” said Coach Haley Chandler.
AVA McNAMARA
Salem High Junior
Third Base
Her second time on our team. New Hampshire First-team All-Division 1 choice this spring. Was second-team for the 2021 state champs. Batted .386 this year, .443 as a sophomore. Scored 22 runs and drove in 25. Gritty defender at third. Nothing gets by. “Our cleanup hitter. She wrecks the ball with runners on and is smart on the bases,” said coach Haley Chandler.
EMILY GRAHAM
Whittier Tech Senior
Pitcher
Our Player of the Year in 2021. Two-time Commonwealth Conference Large Division MVP. Co-captain. Lethal lefty from Amesbury. Struck out 192 and walked 21 with 2.13 ERA in 144 innings for 18-4 mark. In two years at Whittier, struck out 330 with 32-5 record in 230 innings. Solid bat at the plate with .321 average. Scored 27 runs and drove in 22 with 27 hits.
ARI DeCOTIS
Windham High Freshman
Catcher
Voted the New Hampshire Division 1 Player of the Year by the coaches. Arguably the greatest offensive freshman season in Eagle-Tribune area history. Dominated Division 1 pitching from opening day through the playoffs. Third in the region with .543 average. Led all hitters with 13 homers and 39 RBIs. Had two seven-RBI games. Solid receiver behind the plate with impressive arm.
