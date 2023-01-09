There are all-stars, MVPs and all-time greats.
In Andover High swimming circles, arguably the best in Massachusetts for a few decades now, Michaela Chokureva is in the latter, an all-timer.
Her coach Patty Barrett remembered a moment in her freshman year, finishing second in a freestyle race in the Sectional finals, vowing never to lose that event again.
And she never did.
For her dominance not only this fall, but her entire time in Andover, Michaela, a senior, is the 2022 Eagle-Tribune Swim All-Stars MVP.
She never lost a dual meet event in the Merrimack Valley Conference.
“Michaela has such a presence in the water,” said Barrett. “When she’s up on the block, she just exudes confidence. It intimidates competitors before hitting the water.”
Her record this year was impeccable, winning titles in the MVC Meet 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly.
In the Sectionals, she won the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, setting a meet record.
In the States, she won both the 50 and 100 freestyle.
Oh yes, of course, she was on the state champion relay team.
“But what’s even better is her role as a leader and the confidence she gives to her teammates,” said Barrett. “She is a great person. She has a great smile. Everyone loves being around her.”
Our top swimmer has committed to national powerhouse University of North Carolina in Chapel Hill, N.C., in the fall.
“Over the last 10 years?” said Barrett. “I didn’t see anybody better around here.”
