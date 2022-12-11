MARISSA KOBELSKI
Andover High Senior
Outside Hitter
Two-time All-Conference selection. Led team to state final eight with single-season school record 394 kills. Had double-digit kills in all 22 matches. The MVC Co-Player of the Year also had 232 digs and was named to the 15-girl All-State team by the MVCA – one of three from the area. An honor roll student, Kobelski scored a perfect 1600 on her SATs. The team captain led Andover to the program’s first playoff victory since 2017. “She led us offensively all season and while a standout for her offense, quietly anchored the defense as well,” Andover coach Dan Young said. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hoop, too.
SOPHIA PIERCE
Andover High Senior
Setter
First-team All-Conference selection set Andover’s single-season record with 692 assists, Also recorded 105 digs. Served at a 96% clip, recording only 11 errors on 313 attempts. Her best games came against Methuen (59 assists in five sets), Haverhill (43 assists in the round of 16) and North Andover (six aces). The honor roll student recorded a perfect 1600 on her SAT. “An all-around great person, who is driven to win by doing things the right way and outworking her opponents,” Andover coach Dan Young said.
SOPHIA MIELE
Andover High Senior
Outside Hitter
Merrimack Valley All-Conference selection was second in kills (198), aces and third in digs (214) for a 17-win squad that reached the Division 1 quarterfinals. “Sophia’s growth as a player is exemplary and should be used as a blueprint on how to improve your game in the offseason,” Young said. “Additionally, Sophia took budding freshman superstar Jessie Wang under her wing and mentored her as she navigated her first season on varsity.”
GABBY BURDIER
Haverhill High Sophomore
Outside Hitter/Libero
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star selection led the MVC Division 2 champions in digs (214) and serves received (354). Added 122 kills and 39 aces. The first-team All Conference selection also plays softball. “Gabby is a very talented defensive player that is developing into an offensive threat,” Haverhill coach Vin Pettis said.
EMMERSON CERASUOLO
Haverhill High Junior
Setter/Right-side Hitter
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star selection led the Hillies with 332 assists while also recording 100 kills, 20 aces and 19 blocks. The first-team All-Conference selection is a National Honor Society student who ranks in the top 10 percent of her class. Scored a perfect 1600 on her SAT. “Emme is a smart, well-rounded player that runs the offense,” Pettis said.
MIA FERRER VALDEZ
Haverhill High Junior
Outside hitter/setter
The multi-talented junior, granddaughter of Lawrence coach Marino Valdez, led the Hillies with 146 kills and 40 aces. “Mia sets the tone for our offense,” Pettis said of his All-Conference selection. “She is a very aggressive player that uses her serve as a weapon.”
CAROLINA RODRIGUEZ
Methuen High Senior
Libero
Two-time All-Conference selection that stands an inch shy of five-feet was successful on 98% of her serves, missing only eight the entire season while also recording a career-high 383 digs – her second straight season with more than 350. “Carolina is one of the best defensive players in the state,” Methuen coach Matt Twomey said. “She is perennially bruised from head to toe and can often be seen throwing herself around the court and making plays. Always moving and has never seen a ball that she couldn’t get to.”
NADINE ABDAT
North Andover Senior
Middle hitter
Repeat Eagle-Tribune All-Star hitter is a two-time Division 1 All-State selection by the Massachusetts Volleyball Coaches Association and also was named honorable mention All American by the AVCA. Recorded 220 kills (second in program history) with 53 blocks and 35 aces. Posted a career hitting percentage of 34.5%. National Honor Society student has committed to Division 1 Bryant University. Four-year varsity. Captain.
ANNA WONG
North Andover Senior
Setter
With 521 assists, the first-team All-Conference selection became the second player in program history to top the 500 mark and first since Erin Cox recorded 599 in 2013. Posted 52 aces with only seven errors on 274 service attempts (97.4%) and added 178 digs and was named her team’s offensive MVP. Had a season-high 42 assists with 17 digs and 13 service points in five sets in win over Andover. Had 37 assists in a four-set loss to 19-win Methuen. “Anna is a three-year varsity player who led our team with her strategy, athleticism and game IQ,” Augustini said.
