RYAN O’ROURKE
Salem Senior
120 Pounds
Four-year starter. Two-year captain. Repeat on our team after amazing late-season run. Rolled off six straight pins, five in the first period, to dominate Division 1 State Meet and Meet of Champions. Final Granite State bout lasted all of 39 seconds. Went 2-2 with a pin at New Englands. Member of the 100-win club in his career with three trips to the state finals. Went unbeaten in shortened junior season. Also played soccer.
SAM OAKES
Windham Senior
120 Pounds
Four-year starter, Four-year state placer. Finished at 28-4 on season, 19-0 in dual meets with just one point allowed in duals. Division 1 state runner-up. Missed MOCs with injury. Was second at MOCs as a sophomore. Third at Capital City Classic, seventh at Lowell Holiday. “Voted hardest worker on our team all four years of his high school career,” said coach Tom Darrin. Headed to Sacred Heart University.
BEN DAVOLI
Haverhill Senior
132 Pounds
Four-year starter. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished at 37-11 this year, closing out career with 157 wins. “If COVID didn’t steal his junior season (just 10-1), he would have over 200 career wins,” said coach Tim Lawlor. Three-time state placer. Three-time Lowell Holiday placer. Two-time All-State placer, took third this year. Beast in the practice room. Year-round wrestler at Smitty’s Barn.
JIMMY GLYNN
Central Catholic Senior
138 Pounds
Four-year starter. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. First-team All-MVC selection. NHSCA All-American. The Division 1 state champion. Fourth at All-States. Finalist at Lowell Holidays. Finished the year at a sparkling 40-4. As gritty and technically sound as they come. New England placer (fourth) as a sophomore. Lived up to rich family mat tradition set by older brothers Tyler and Mike.
CODEY WILD
Timberlane Senior
138 Pounds
Dynamic four-year starter. Three-time Division 1 state champion. Three-time Meet of Champions winner. Scored three straight first-period pins to win 2022 MOC. Went 5-3 on weekend to place sixth at New Englands. Third at unofficial New Englands as a junior. Closed out with 28-3 campaign. Quick, aggressive, technically superior. Captain for the state champion Owls.
KONRAD PARKER
Timberlane Senior
145 Pounds
Captain. Monster career for Owls. Didn’t surrender a point at Division 1 State Meet or Meet of Champions, posting five first-period pins and a 16-0 tech fall. Finalist at Timberlane and Chelmsford invitationals. Took fifth at Lowell Holidays. Posted 35-9 record. Three-time state champ. Three-time MOC champ. Also plays varsity baseball. Will wrestle in college. Looking at either Ithaca or Springfield College.
BRENT NICOLOSI
Haverhill Sophomore
145 Pounds
Repeats on our team with potential to be rare four-year Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Unbeaten as a freshman. Went 48-3 this year. Division 1 state champ. Second at All-States. Third at New Englands. Returning NHSCA All-American. Reached round of 12 at Nationals. Now 70-3 in his career with only one loss in the Bay State. Over 90% bonus points rate in his matches. Older brother Jake was a New England champ for Haverhill in 2020.
JACK MACKIERNAN
Pinkerton Senior
170 Pounds
Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Amazing finish to storied high school career. Three-time Division 1 state champ. MOC champ. Third at New Englands. Fierce battles with Keene’s Austin Morris in finals were legendary. Took sixth in New Englands as a sophomore. Rugged. Fearless. Tenacious. Eagle-Tribune All-Star fullback and linebacker for football team.
JONATHAN DAVILA
Andover Senior
152 Pounds
Finished up at 43-5 with three of the losses to the New England champ. Took third at New Englands, avenging the other two. First Andover placer there ever. Runner-up at Division 1 states. Third at All-States. Team MVP. First-team All-MVC selection. “Arguably the most accomplished wrestler in Andover history,” said coach Michael Bolduc. Looking to study elementary education in college.
COOPER KELLEY
Timberlane Senior
220 Pounds
Repeats on our team. Took eighth at NHSCA Nationals to claim All-America status. Division 1 state champ. Meet of Champions winner. Posted five pins in six matches along the way. Claimed titles at Timberlane and Chelmsford invitationals. Runner-up at Lowell Holidays. Finished up 40-5. The 2021 Eagle-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year for unbeaten state football champ. Headed to study and wrestle at Trinity College.
BRYCE PARKER
Timberlane Senior
182 Pounds
Rode the momentum from football right through the winter. The region’s lone champion at the prestigious Lowell Holidays. Won titles at the Chelmsford and Timberlane invitationals. Division 1 state champ. Took third at Meet of Champions. Had two pins and three wins at New Englands to place sixth. Finished with 39-8 record. “Tough competitor. He wrestles hard,” said coach Dan Donovan. Varsity baseball player along with his twin brother Konrad.
BRANDON D’AGOSTINO
Central Catholic Sophomore
182 Pounds
Two-year starter. Both years on our team. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Rugged competitor on the mat. Athletic and physical. Runner-up in Division 1 State Meet. Place fourth at All-States. Took fourth at Lowell Holidays. Won one match at New Englands to finish year at 35-8. Now 45-8 through two seasons. Budding running back/linebacker on Raider state finalist football team.
DOM PALLARIA
Timberlane Senior
195 Pounds
The latest of the wrestling Pallarias, following brothers Antonio and Nick. Closed out with 31-7 mark. Division 1 state champ. Runner-up at Meet of Champions. Timberlane Invitational champ. Runner-up at Lowell Holidays. Finalist at Chelmsford Invite. Bruising running back for state champ Owls in the fall. Eagle-Tribune All-Star and first-team All-Division 2 star ran for 1,196 yards and 21 TDs in 12 games.
