He may just be finishing up his sophomore year in high school, but the legend of Nathan Blanchette already ranks up with the best.
“I woke up this morning and said, ‘I’m going to be New England champ,’” said Blanchette of the Saturday morning of March 5.
Ten hours and three wins later, Blanchette cemented the legacy with an 11-9 decision victory in the 160-pound New England finals.
“Nate is one of the strongest, most athletic wrestlers in a storied Central Catholic program,” said Raider coach Jamie Durkin of his sophomore, our 2022 Dimmy Gavriel Award winner for Eagle-Tribune Wrestler of the Year.
“Additionally being ranked in the world in judo puts him up there with our very best. And he’s only a sophomore.”
What a campaign it was for Blanchette, who helped the Raiders to their sixth straight Merrimack Valley Conference championship.
Earning his second trip to the Eagle-Tribune All-Star Team, Blanchette earned MVC Wrestler of the Year honors with a 37-3 mark.
A Lowell Holiday placer and MIAA All-State runner-up, Blanchette entered this winter coming off an unbeaten freshman year.
“Hips and body control make him very hard to score on. Add to that his scrambling ability and it makes him dangerous from every position,” said Durkin of his NHSCA All-American.
As dominant as he is on the mat, the coach is just as impressed with the sophomore off of it.
“Nate is a mama’s boy,” joked Durkin. “You would never know he was such a dominating force on the mat.”
Blanchette becomes the fifth Central Catholic wrestler to earn our top mat award, the first since Ryan O’Boyle shared the title with Timberlane’s Zach Bridson in 2012.
