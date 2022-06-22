HITTING LEADERS
Batting Average
(Minimum 30 official at-bats)
Brendan Dodier, Whittier .507
Nathan Kearney, Central .432
Shawn Joubert, Haverhill .424
Jack Kelleher, Haverhill .418
Joe Carroll, Gr. Lawrence .413
Owen Christopher, Brooks .400
Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton .400
Emanuel Cepeda, Whittier .400
Paul Armstrong, Windham .382
Camden Zambrowicz, Timberlane .380
CJ Egrie, Phillips .379
James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence .375
Keagan Parke, Windham .375
Ryan Radulski, North Andover .373
David Johnson, North Andover .373
Jared MacDonald, Brooks .366
Brian Gibson, Andover .361
Ryan Cloutier, Central .353
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton .353
Konrad Parker, Timberlane .353
Tommy McAndrews, Phillips .340
Joe Bucci, Andover .338
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton .338
Isaiah Pinto, Brooks .333
Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence .333
Mason Rice, Windham .333
Brady Rickenbach, Central .328
Joe Ayala, Haverhill .328
Charlie Antonopoulos, Central .326
CJ Carpentier, North Andover .323
Trevor Crosby, North Andover .323
Andrew Perry, North Andover .322
Luke Gallo, Phillips .321
Brendan Horne, Pinkerton .320
Braeden Archambault, Andover .317
Nathan Deitenhofer, Whittier .317
John Bessette, Andover .311
Edo Spadaccini, Brooks .309
Sean Roeger, Salem .306
Aidan Lynch, North Andover .303
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton .300
Owen Sullivan, Methuen .299
Runs Scored
Emanuel Cepeda, Whittier 25
Brendan Dodier, Whittier 23
Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 21
Joe Carroll, Gr. Lawrence 20
CJ Egrie, Phillips 20
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton 20
Jack Savio, Central 19
Brendan Horne, Pinkerton 19
Kyle Bishop, Central 18
Ryan Cloutier, Central 18
Paul Armstrong, Windham 18
Jackson Brown, Andover 17
Isaiah Pinto, Brooks 17
Nathan Kearney, Central 17
Ryan Bateman, Haverhill 17
James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence 16
Brian Gibson, Andover 15
Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence 15
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton 15
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 15
John Bessette, Andover 14
Owen Christopher, Brooks 14
Tyler Walles, Andover 13
Braeden Archambault, Andover 13
Luke Gallo, Phillips 13
Nick Rioux, Pinkerton 13
Jeremy Delacruz, Central 12
Josh Florence, Central 12
Kyle Espinola, Central 12
Andrew DiBenedictis, Phillips 12
Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton 12
David Garcia, Whittier 12
Mason Rice, Windham 12
Runs Batted In
Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton 28
Owen Christopher, Brooks 19
Jacob Albert, Pinkerton 19
Brendan Dodier, Whittier 18
Ben Hadley, Whittier 18
Isaac Lamson, Phillips 17
Kyle Bishop, Central 16
Ryan Cloutier, Central 16
Brian Gibson, Andover 15
Isaiah Pinto, Brooks 15
Jack Savio, Central 15
Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence 15
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 15
Jackson Brown, Andover 14
Joe Bucci, Andover 14
James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence 14
Ryan Radulski, North Andover 14
Tommy McAndrews, Phillips 14
Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton 14
Mason Rice, Windham 14
Nathan Kearney, Central 13
Charlie Antonopoulos, Central 13
Andrew Perry, North Andover 13
Keagan Parke, Windham 13
Tyler Walles, Andover 12
Joe Ayala, Haverhill 12
Trevor Crosby, North Andover 12
David Garcia, Whittier 12
PITCHING LEADERS
Victories
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 9-0
Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 7-2
Thomas White, Phillips 6-1
Chase Lembo, Andover 5-1
Evan Brenner, Andover 5-2
Josh Florence, Central 5-2
Lukasz Rondeau, Central 5-2
Brendan Dodier, Whittier 5-4
Cole Mullen, North Andover 4-0
Ryan Griffin, North Andover 4-5
Dom Pefine, North Andover 3-0
Cole Mascott, Phillips 3-0
Harrison Milbert, Phillips 3-0
Skyler Borduik, Phillips 3-0
Mason Rice, Windham 3-0
Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 3-1
Frankie Melendez, Central 3-1
Nick Terilli, Haverhill 3-1
Max Lukeman, Pinkerton 3-1
Ben Hadley, Whittier 3-2
Luke Curtin, Brooks 3-4
Shawn Joubert, Haverhill 3-5
Ryan Gomez, Salem 3-5
Ryan Cloutier, Central 2-1
Jehu Rosario, Gr. Lawrence 2-1
Gabe Fitzgerald, Brooks 2-2
ERA
Thomas White, Phillips 0.21
Cole Mascott, Phillips 0.73
Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 0.80
Lukasz Rondeau, Central 1.15
Skyler Borduik, Phillips 1.15
Dom Pefine, North Andover 1.16
Ryan Griffin, North Andover 1.19
Matt Pappalardo, Methuen 1.25
Sam Kalivas, Methuen 1.26
Harrison Milbert, Phillips 1.38
Frankie Melendez, Central 1.40
Josh Florence, Central 1.43
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 1.55
Ryan Gomez, Salem 1.80
Cole Mullen, North Andover 2.10
Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane 2.13
Evan Brenner, Andover 2.28
Chase Lembo, Andover 2.74
Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 2.75
Wesly Martinez, Methuen 2.81
Ryan Cloutier, Central 2.86
Strikeouts
Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 125
Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 89
Ryan Gomez, Salem 89
Thomas White, Phillips 70
Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane 65
Ryan Griffin, North Andover 60
Lukasz Rondeau, Central 58
Frankie Melendez, Central 54
Matt Pappalardo, Methuen 54
Ryan Cloutier, Central 53
Shawn Joubert, Haverhill 51
