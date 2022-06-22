HITTING LEADERS

Batting Average

(Minimum 30 official at-bats)

Brendan Dodier, Whittier .507

Nathan Kearney, Central .432

Shawn Joubert, Haverhill .424

Jack Kelleher, Haverhill .418

Joe Carroll, Gr. Lawrence .413

Owen Christopher, Brooks .400

Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton .400

Emanuel Cepeda, Whittier .400

Paul Armstrong, Windham .382

Camden Zambrowicz, Timberlane .380

CJ Egrie, Phillips .379

James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence .375

Keagan Parke, Windham .375

Ryan Radulski, North Andover .373

David Johnson, North Andover .373

Jared MacDonald, Brooks .366

Brian Gibson, Andover .361

Ryan Cloutier, Central .353

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton .353

Konrad Parker, Timberlane .353

Tommy McAndrews, Phillips .340

Joe Bucci, Andover .338

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton .338

Isaiah Pinto, Brooks .333

Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence .333

Mason Rice, Windham .333

Brady Rickenbach, Central .328

Joe Ayala, Haverhill .328

Charlie Antonopoulos, Central .326

CJ Carpentier, North Andover .323

Trevor Crosby, North Andover .323

Andrew Perry, North Andover .322

Luke Gallo, Phillips .321

Brendan Horne, Pinkerton .320

Braeden Archambault, Andover .317

Nathan Deitenhofer, Whittier .317

John Bessette, Andover .311

Edo Spadaccini, Brooks .309

Sean Roeger, Salem .306

Aidan Lynch, North Andover .303

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton .300

Owen Sullivan, Methuen .299

Runs Scored

Emanuel Cepeda, Whittier 25

Brendan Dodier, Whittier 23

Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 21

Joe Carroll, Gr. Lawrence 20

CJ Egrie, Phillips 20

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton 20

Jack Savio, Central 19

Brendan Horne, Pinkerton 19

Kyle Bishop, Central 18

Ryan Cloutier, Central 18

Paul Armstrong, Windham 18

Jackson Brown, Andover 17

Isaiah Pinto, Brooks 17

Nathan Kearney, Central 17

Ryan Bateman, Haverhill 17

James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence 16

Brian Gibson, Andover 15

Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence 15

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton 15

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 15

John Bessette, Andover 14

Owen Christopher, Brooks 14

Tyler Walles, Andover 13

Braeden Archambault, Andover 13

Luke Gallo, Phillips 13

Nick Rioux, Pinkerton 13

Jeremy Delacruz, Central 12

Josh Florence, Central 12

Kyle Espinola, Central 12

Andrew DiBenedictis, Phillips 12

Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton 12

David Garcia, Whittier 12

Mason Rice, Windham 12

Runs Batted In

Jackson Marshall, Pinkerton 28

Owen Christopher, Brooks 19

Jacob Albert, Pinkerton 19

Brendan Dodier, Whittier 18

Ben Hadley, Whittier 18

Isaac Lamson, Phillips 17

Kyle Bishop, Central 16

Ryan Cloutier, Central 16

Brian Gibson, Andover 15

Isaiah Pinto, Brooks 15

Jack Savio, Central 15

Jerison Andujar, Gr. Lawrence 15

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 15

Jackson Brown, Andover 14

Joe Bucci, Andover 14

James McConnell, Gr. Lawrence 14

Ryan Radulski, North Andover 14

Tommy McAndrews, Phillips 14

Cole Yennaco, Pinkerton 14

Mason Rice, Windham 14

Nathan Kearney, Central 13

Charlie Antonopoulos, Central 13

Andrew Perry, North Andover 13

Keagan Parke, Windham 13

Tyler Walles, Andover 12

Joe Ayala, Haverhill 12

Trevor Crosby, North Andover 12

David Garcia, Whittier 12

PITCHING LEADERS

Victories

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 9-0

Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 7-2

Thomas White, Phillips 6-1

Chase Lembo, Andover 5-1

Evan Brenner, Andover 5-2

Josh Florence, Central 5-2

Lukasz Rondeau, Central 5-2

Brendan Dodier, Whittier 5-4

Cole Mullen, North Andover 4-0

Ryan Griffin, North Andover 4-5

Dom Pefine, North Andover 3-0

Cole Mascott, Phillips 3-0

Harrison Milbert, Phillips 3-0

Skyler Borduik, Phillips 3-0

Mason Rice, Windham 3-0

Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 3-1

Frankie Melendez, Central 3-1

Nick Terilli, Haverhill 3-1

Max Lukeman, Pinkerton 3-1

Ben Hadley, Whittier 3-2

Luke Curtin, Brooks 3-4

Shawn Joubert, Haverhill 3-5

Ryan Gomez, Salem 3-5

Ryan Cloutier, Central 2-1

Jehu Rosario, Gr. Lawrence 2-1

Gabe Fitzgerald, Brooks 2-2

ERA

Thomas White, Phillips 0.21

Cole Mascott, Phillips 0.73

Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 0.80

Lukasz Rondeau, Central 1.15

Skyler Borduik, Phillips 1.15

Dom Pefine, North Andover 1.16

Ryan Griffin, North Andover 1.19

Matt Pappalardo, Methuen 1.25

Sam Kalivas, Methuen 1.26

Harrison Milbert, Phillips 1.38

Frankie Melendez, Central 1.40

Josh Florence, Central 1.43

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 1.55

Ryan Gomez, Salem 1.80

Cole Mullen, North Andover 2.10

Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane 2.13

Evan Brenner, Andover 2.28

Chase Lembo, Andover 2.74

Kyle Pelletier, Brooks 2.75

Wesly Martinez, Methuen 2.81

Ryan Cloutier, Central 2.86

Strikeouts

Liam Doyle, Pinkerton 125

Tom Rioux, Pinkerton 89

Ryan Gomez, Salem 89

Thomas White, Phillips 70

Jaden Mwangi, Timberlane 65

Ryan Griffin, North Andover 60

Lukasz Rondeau, Central 58

Frankie Melendez, Central 54

Matt Pappalardo, Methuen 54

Ryan Cloutier, Central 53

Shawn Joubert, Haverhill 51

