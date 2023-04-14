Alliette

Methuen Hall of Famer and current coach Kevin Alliette will be running in the 2023 Boston Marathon.

 Eagle-Tribune file photo

Massachusetts

Number % Name % Age

Andover

7564 % Brand, Thomas % 39

19505 % Castagna, Caitlin % 41

25301 % Ciaccio, Danielle % 45

24466 % Cotrado, Luzmila % 69

25829 % Cronin, Amy % 43

7505 % Cummings, Andrew % 31

29013 % Cummings, Louise % 63

20018 % Cyrier, Gia % 44

27090 % Defusco, Eliza % 35

29635 % Dennehy, Mark % 55

9459 % Dolan, Thomas % 55

29729 % Dunne, James % 43

5631 % Falk, Jonathan % 51

26758 % Flood, Stephen % 48

19905 % Hamilton, John % 65

25598 % Heilbronn, Olivia % 19

25282 % Ivory, Terrell % 42

20432 % Jin, Shuang % 47

20630 % Johnson, Sharon % 66

27427 % Joshi, Makarand % 52

987 % Kiesz, Matthew % 37

27393 % Koh, Daniel % 38

26556 % Kooken, John % 22

19932 % Kwon, Courtney % 40

26877 % Lebowitz, Jacob % 30

25913 % Licata, Hayley % 24

5697 % Liu, Timothy % 33

24684 % Macero, Suzanne % 50

26551 % Manuel, Molly % 26

26755 % Murphy Flood, Megan % 45

8301 % Plouffe, Stephen % 37

18705 % Qian, Hui % 53

27918 % Roche, Victoria % 24

31021 % Small, Jeffery % 46

27887 % Szendey, Andrew % 63

24109 % Szendey, Maura % 63

26088 % Vernaglia, Aj % 27

22417 % Wilcoxen, Annie % 49

23703 % Woodward, George % 68

21665 % Xu, Yueping % 58

12259 % Zhang, Bo % 51

22644 % Zhou, Xiaotong % 52

Groveland

27865 % Burke, Edward % 49

26286 % Matthews, Samantha % 23

Haverhill

30950 % Andreottola, Michael % 53

26960 % Bendzewicz, Shaina % 40

8506 % Cargill, William % 41

21315 % Cascio, Jocelyn % 48

26285 % Comei, Nicholas % 28

30264 % Lane, David % 35

29539 % Lannon, Bill % 49

31182 % Mankus, Luke % 26

23331 % Popova, Lana % 56

30194 % Thomas, Mark % 36

27952 % Tien, Lam % 42

29390 % Weeks, Danielle % 52

26276 % Wrenn, Meghan % 28

Lawrence

26554 % Gonzalez, Kerry % 40

8258 % Motta, Ronaldo % 43

27870 % Reynolds, Mikaela % 35

Methuen

3151 % Alliette, Kevin % 41

1855 % Caudill, Dalton % 30

26081 % Cole, Robert % 29

24178 % Delmonte, John % 72

5438 % Edwards, Cory % 32

31907 % Evangelista, Megan % 27

20897 % Fragione, Jessica % 46

5495 % Gomes, Kalliman % 41

26924 % Lane, Casey % 31

22141 % Lehane, Sandra % 50

27207 % Nguyen, Liana % 25

24359 % Peng, Marcia % 60

30522 % Ramunno, Stephen % 32

24913 % Read, Matthew % 33

29594 % Sheehan, Neil % 27

North Andover

12016 % Aponte, Sarah % 32

1615 % Beaudette, Gregory % 28

21767 % Belanger, Peter % 60

15794 % Brown, Stephanie % 53

15861 % Caron, Jeanne % 51

31253 % Carpenter, Robert % 59

32180 % Cooper, Steve % 60

32078 % Douyotas, Alex % 22

30595 % Gibbons, Genevieve % 44

23945 % Gorman, John % 65

11689 % Guptill, William % 48

9976 % Guza, Peter % 42

27389 % Hurley, Susan % 60

11014 % Landers, Taylor % 26

26199 % Landers, Terrence % 41

25398 % Lane, Megan % 22

27878 % Larcome, Kara % 44

3776 % Larosa, Mark % 44

31851 % Lionetta, Irene % 51

26580 % Macgregor, Cathryn % 26

100 % Mcgillivray, Dave % 68

29439 % Moran, Troy % 53

1868 % Moritz, Segev % 19

14917 % Otis, Kali % 28

29597 % Panacopoulos, Angelo % 52

27891 % Patel, Bhavisha % 45

29876 % Pepe, Alexandra % 32

21341 % Ritchie, Lisa % 46

26288 % Ryan, Jocelyn % 31

22225 % Seide, Steve % 69

24950 % Sewade, Debbie % 41

24013 % Sirois, Janice % 62

14819 % Talbot, Samuel % 50

14140 % Vaudo, Sarah % 32

1962 % Watson, Michael % 36

New Hampshire

Atkinson

24693 % Phair, Christopher % 49

Derry

30058 % Bagarella, Toni % 29

4189 % Bemis, Charlie % 60

29091 % Christian, Richard % 51

16925 % Disalvo, Rich % 57

31263 % Faragi, Jillian % 22

231 % Fazioli, Samuel % 31

26182 % Fitzsimons, Jennifer % 41

8611 % Gregory, Nicholas % 36

29912 % Havens, Clint % 48

26065 % Hynds, Sabine % 55

5237 % Marsh, Justin % 38

31004 % O'Leary, Craig % 48

20926 % Palmer, Nadine % 55

1117 % Risteen, Emilee % 27

30984 % Rivera, Andres % 28

29860 % Velho, Jose % 53

23157 % Zappala, Lisa % 62

Kingston

26166 % Pitre, Jennifer % 50

Londonderry

31346 % Babineau, Renee % 35

27625 % Dibenedetto, Missy % 39

29637 % Holland, Michele % 58

25233 % Marsh, Allie % 22

26145 % Melanson, Megan % 39

27187 % Porter, Courtney % 43

27125 % Porter, Curtis % 44

17536 % Webber, Gabriela % 35

Pelham

24730 % Cunningham, Jacob % 25

26804 % Giuffre, Stephen % 35

27678 % Muldoon, Amanda % 42

30556 % Whitman, Valerie % 46

Salem

29533 % Dolan, Kelly % 48

26007 % Ferris, Warren % 35

30313 % Halvatzes, Nicole % 32

16788 % Sarsfield, Lindsay % 38

24658 % Tautkus, Michelle % 44

7188 % Toscano, John % 54

25127 % Verbeek, Gerard % 52

Windham

30730 % Campbell, Corey % 29

29462 % Carracedo, Tracy % 52

25722 % Conroy, Christopher % 39

10537 % Crowley, Amy % 39

30775 % Healey, Christopher % 37

15184 % Madden, William % 51

25169 % Meehan, Meghan % 40

23202 % Moore, Christopher % 73

26702 % Moran, Naomi % 27

24807 % Morris, Gregory % 50

18454 % Perks, Lisa % 42

15210 % Sullivan-Powers, Meghan % 39

4039 % Tilton, Lauren % 41

