KIERNAN FLORIO
Andover High Senior
Attack
MVC All-Conference selection despite missing five games due to injury. Finished season with 29 goals and 5 assists. 5-11, 185 pounder. Helped lead Golden Warriors to 12-6 overall record, including a first-round tournament win over Framingham. Scored his 100th career goal against Billerica. Eagle-Tribune Honorable Mention team as a junior.
JP GUINEE
Andover High Junior
Attack
Transferred to Andover from the Holderness School and made an immediate impact. MVC All-Conference pick. Missed five games due to injury, but scored 26 goals and added 20 assists. Was a key contributor in team’s dramatic comeback win over North Andover. Helped the Warriors finish 12-6, including tourney win over Framingham. Committed to play lacrosse at Army.
EASTON MORSE
Central Catholic Senior
Attack
Two-year captain. Go-to player for Raiders that made the state tournament, losing to league rival North Andover. Crafty with the stick. Very good speed. Finished season with 32 goals and 28 assists, giving him 92 goals and 92 assists in his career. Led team in scoring three straight years. Eagle-Tribune’s Honorable Mention a year ago. Also played ice hockey. Will play lacrosse at RPI.
TYLER FAY
North Andover High Senior
Defense
Three-year varsity starter. Two-year captain. Two-time MVC All-Conference selection. Finished second in MVC Player of the Year voting. Named an All-American by US Lacrosse. Finished season with 187 groundballs, 91 forced turnovers, 4 goals and 4 assists. Did not get beat 1-on-1 on defense throughout entire season. Anchored defense which gave up a conference-low 6.92 goals per game. Hopes to walk-on at UMass Amherst.
MATT ROY
North Andover High Senior
Goalie
Extremely aggressive in the cage. Excelled at making long passes to attackers. Two-year starter. Captain. MVC All-Conference. Finished season with 305 saves, 14.7 per game, and 70.1 save percentage. Had 17 saves against Andover, 19 vs. Reading and 20 vs. Acton-Boxboro. He play at Southern New Hampshire alongside triplet brother Pat. Triplet sister Catie starred for North Andover girls team.
PATRICK ROY
North Andover High Senior
Attack
Led Knights with 76 points. Had 37 goals and 39 assists. Two-time MVC All-Conference selection. A three-year starter. Captain. Had 8 and 7 goals in two wins over Central Catholic. Will play at Southern New Hampshire with triplet brother Matt. “Pat’s speed, quickness, toughness, scrappy nature, ability to finish, and his ability to find his teammates were all huge assets to our program,” said head coach Steve Zella.
MEMPHIS PATTERSON
Pelham High Junior
Midfield
Outstanding athlete. Versatile. Moved from defense to midfield. First-team All-NH Division III. Ended season with 22 goals, 16 assists and 38 ground balls. Helped Pythons win 11 games and reach the second round of the Division III tourney. All-NH Division II offensive/defensive lineman for football team that won third straight undefeated state championship.
RYAN LYNCH
Pinkerton Academy Senior
Attack
Integral part to Pinkerton’s run to Division I title game. Left-hander. A three-year varsity player. All-NH Division I first team. Selected to NH-VT Senior All-Star Game. 6-0, 210-pounder. Finished season with 44 goals and 16 assists, despite battling injuries. Scored seven goals in DI quarterfinal win over Londonderry. Will play lacrosse at Southern New Hampshire. All-Conference lineman/linebacker in football.
GARY SHIVELL
Timberlane Regional Junior
Defense
NH Division II Defensive Player of the Year. “He successfully defended everybody’s No. 1 offensive player,” said head coach Ken Blaszka. 6-0, 180-pound stalwart finished season with 7 goals and 10 assists. Collected 78 groundballs and caused 35 turnovers. Lead team to 15 wins. Eagle-Tribune Honorable Mention team last year. Very athletic. Very quick. Great hands. Plays football and basketball for Owls.
BRAIDON BOWMAN
Timberlane Regional Senior
Attack
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished spring with 71 goals, second in the area. Added 21 assists. Had 7 goals in first win over Winnacunnet in eight years. Had another 7 goal game vs. Dover. Helped Owls to 15 wins and trip to DII second round. All-NH Division II. Selected to Twin State All-Star game. Scored 61 goals and was All-NH Division II as junior. Will play at UNH.
BRADY MARSTON
Timberlane Regional Senior
Goalie
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Four-year starter. Made over 400 saves in his career. Gave up just 89 goals all season. Surrendered just 4 goals against Winnacunnet and 3 against Windham. Had 10 saves in win over St. Thomas. Had 188 saves last year, leading Owls to second straight Division 2 semifinals. Selected to the Twin State All-Star game. Going to play at St. Michael’s College.
CONOR WALSH
Whittier Tech Sophomore
Attack
Led Eagle-Tribune area with 90 goals, and adding 58 assists. Helped Wildcats to 12-8 record and trip to state tournament. Scored seven goals against Shawsheen and four goals in tournament loss to Ipswich. Also talented football player. Resides in Amesbury. “He seeks contact. He’s able to bully past defenders at times. He doesn’t back down, the bigger the challenge, the harder he fights,” said head coach William Eagan.
DREW DENTON
Windham High Senior
Attack
Captain. Helped lead Jaguars to the Division II semifinals. All-NH Division II. Scored 49 goals. Quarterback on offense. Had 34 assists. Three-year varsity player. Scored 100th goal during the season. Finished his career with 195 points. Finished second in voting for NH Division II Offensive Player of the Year. Versatile. Can play midfield and attack. Quick, accurate shot. Will be play at UNH.
ANDREW TRUDEL
Windham High Junior
Defense
Go-to guy on defense. 6-foot-1, 195-pounder was named to second straight Division II All-State selection. Runner-up for NH Division II Defensive Player of the Year. Averaged six forced turnovers, 8 groundballs and 2 self clears per game. Captain. Helped lead Jaguars to state semifinals. Also member of boys hockey team. Volunteer as a youth lacrosse coach and lacrosse camp instructor. Brother Josh also on the team.
