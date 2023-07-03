BRAEDEN ARCHAMBAULT
Andover High Senior
Outfield
First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Three-year starter. Baseball captain. “The best outfielder in the state,” said coach Danny Grams of his right-fielder. Batted .454 with an on-base percentage of .579. Seven multi-hit games. Keyed win over Lincoln-Sudbury. Speed to spare with an arm to match. Captain and 30-point scorer for the hockey team in winter.
CHRIS JAILLET
Andover High Sophomore
Pitcher/Outfield
Emerged as one of the region’s dominant lefties on the hill. All-Scholastic. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Finished at 5-2 with a sparkling, area-best 0.46 ERA. Struck out 59 in 46 innings. Combined with Alex Berman on no-hit shutout of Dracut. Worked brilliantly with twin brother/catcher, Ryan. Hit .308 with a cosmic .550 on-base percentage. Played in MBCA Sophomore All-Star Game.
CHASE LEMBO
Andover High Senior
Third Base
Three-year starter. His second time on our team. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference as a junior. Second-team this year. Leader. Gamer. Fearless corner infielder. Hit .429 with 16 runs scored and 15 RBIs. Eight extra-base hits. Batted .351 as a junior. Also went 2-0 on the mound in limited action because of hand injury. Captain. The latest in family’s rich tradition of AHS standouts. Will play baseball at Trinity. Also started for basketball team.
NATHAN KEARNEY
Central Catholic Senior
First Base
Three-year starter at first. Repeats on our team. The Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 Player of the Year. All-MVC as a junior. Most feared hitter in the conference. Led Central with .416 average and the area with 26 RBIs. Also scored 23 runs. Comes from fine stock. Dad, Ryan, played pro, and mom, Catherine, was a multi-time state softball champ at Salem. Londonderry, N.H., resident. Will play at Division 1 Stonehill.
LUKASZ RONDEAU
Central Catholic Junior
Pitcher
His second time on our team. Two-year All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. “He was just very, very good again. Great competitor, strike thrower,” said coach John Sexton. Finished 5-1 with 1.33 ERA and 41 strikeouts in 42 innings. Fanned 99 in 78.2 innings over the last two seasons. Silenced BC High in complete-game, five-hit, 1-0 shutout. Blanked rival Chelmsford in three-hit tourney win. Windham, N.H., resident.
JOSH FLORENCE
Central Catholic Junior
Pitcher/Outfield
Second-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. “He’s good at so many facets of the game. Pitches at high level, hits at the top of our order. Outstanding defensively,” said coach John Sexton. Filled in at shortstop as well and made “eye-popping plays.” Batted .310 and scored 18 runs. Live arm. Was 3-3 with 2.38 ERA on the mound. Committed early to pitch at Division 1 Stonehill University.
FRANKIE MELENDEZ
Central Catholic Senior
Pitcher
Three-year starter on the mound. Second-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Workhorse. Explosive stuff. Mid-80s pop with nasty breaking ball. Went 5-0 with a 2.25 ERA and 60 strikeouts in 46.2 innings. Went 3-1 with 1.43 ERA and 54 Ks as a junior. Pitched giant win to close the regular season over Saint John’s. Earned tourney win vs. Attleboro “Mentored the younger pitchers and truly developed as a leader for us,” said coach John Sexton. Will pitch at Division 1 Stonehill.
RYAN BATEMAN
Haverhill High Senior
Outfield
Team leader. Co-captain. Three-year starter. All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Leadoff hitter, batted .420 with seven doubles, a triple and a pair of home runs. Covered every inch of Haverhill Stadium’s cavernous center-field. Had an eight-putout day in center vs. Billerica. “Ryan is a consummate team player. As one of our captains he led by example game in and out,” said coach Paul Sartori. Hopes to play at Merrimack College.
OWEN SULLIVAN
Methuen High Senior
Pitcher/Shortstop
Second-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Pitched in 13 games, starting six, and went 5-2. In 47 innings, he struck out 60 with 2.08 ERA. Lethal weapon in the postseason, saved all three Methuen state tourney wins. “One of the best defensive shortstops in the state in my opinion,” said coach Cam Roper. So clutch offensively, finished at .284 with 18 runs and 12 RBIs. Clouted seven doubles and two triples. Stole seven bases.
RONNAL MARIZAN
Methuen High Senior
Outfield
Three-year starter. Second team all-conference choice. Moved from shortstop to left field in the preseason and blossomed into one of the top offensive threats in the MVC. “Just an awesome offensive year. Ronnal was the catalyst for us at the top of the lineup,” said coach Cam Roper. Batted .397 for the regular season and finished at .370 overall with seven doubles and a triple. Scored 16 runs and stole 10 bases. Going to play at Chipola College in Florida.
DAREMIN ESCANO VARGAS
Methuen High Junior
Pitcher/Outfield
As important in the second-half run to the final four as any Ranger. Overcame injuries to eat up 23.1 innings and post a 3.60 ERA, striking out 30. Played a tremendous right field, saving countless runs. One of the best defensive right-fielders in the state, one of the best outfield arms, too,” said coach Cam Roper. After tough start, finished with .315 average, striking five doubles, a triple and a homer.
DAVID JOHNSON
North Andover High Junior
Outfield
Junior captain. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Three-year varsity competitor. Hit a scalding .373 as a sophomore. Followed that with a .365 year this spring. Discerning eye at the plate. Excellent discipline. Owned a .507 on-base percentage. Tremendous athlete. Runs everything down in center. Strong, accurate arm. “In my opinion, he’s the best outfielder in the league,” said coach Todd Dulin.
JACOB ALBERT
Pinkerton Academy Senior
Outfield
Three-year Division I All-State choice. Had possibly the best offensive season in the Granite State with .464 average, 35 runs scored and 20 RBIs. Had two doubles, four triples and a pair of homers. Speed to burn. Stole 20 bases. Finished with 86 career hits in three years that saw the Astros go 57-11 with a state title. Coach’s Award winner. Captain. Played in the NHBCA All-Star Game. Eagle-Tribune Football All-Star. Will play baseball at Division 1 Merrimack.
JACKSON MARSHALL
Pinkerton Academy Junior
First Base
Two-time first-team Division I All-State choice. Repeats on our team as well. Ferocious power hitter. Hit .400 with three homers and 28 RBIs as a sophomore. Followed it up with a .348, two homer, 23-RBI campaign this spring. Always pitched around – walked 18 times and was hit seven times for .527 on-base percentage. Selected for Underwood All-Star Game. 1,000-point scorer, Super Teamer and three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star in hoop.
BRENDAN HORNE
Pinkerton Academy Sophomore
Shortstop
Started at short as a freshman for Division I state champion Astros and still hasn’t let off the gas pedal. First-team Division I All-State selection. Scintillating plate production. Batted .320 with 19 runs scored as a frosh. Followed it up with a .341 average this spring, scoring 24 times and driving in 22. Roped four doubles, a triple and three homers among his 28 hits. Also walked 11 times and stole 18 bases. Plenty of eyes on him among the college ranks.
SEAN ROEGER
Salem High Senior
Shortstop
Consummate leader and captain. “Tremendous in that role. Players responded to him,” said coach Dan Keleher. Three-year varsity players. Second-team Division I All-State selection. Batted .306 last year. Bumped it up to .339 this spring with five doubles and a pair of homers. Had five multi-hit games. Selected to the NHBCA All-Star Game. Will play at Colby-Sawyer College next year.
COLE CONSTANTINE
Windham High Senior
Designated Hitter
Three-year varsity performer. Second-team Division I All-State selection by the coaches. Captain. Hit .342 with 14 steals and 12 RBIs as a junior. Crushed it with .428 average this spring. Cracked three doubles, two triples and three homers. Stole 13 bases, scored 15 runs and drove in 16. Injuries did not allow him to pitch this spring, but he’s a definite pitching prospect for Assumption. Was 3-2 with 35 strikeouts as a junior. Competed for Northeast Wildcats AAU program.
