THE SUPER TEAM
RYAN MacLELLAN
Andover High School
Senior Guard
Four years on varsity. A starter for three seasons-plus. The Merrimack Valley Conference co-MVP as a junior. First-team all-conference selection this winter. Commonwealth Classic all-tourney team. Averaged 17 points and five assists a night. Had 24 to help inflict Lawrence’s lone league loss. “When he played well, we played well,” said coach David Fazio. Will play at WPI.
JOEY HART
Central Catholic High School
Junior Guard
Three-year varsity player. Grew into high-impact, game-changing finisher this winter. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Averaged 15.3 points and 5.8 rebounds a game. Comcast tourney MVP. Scored game-winning hoop in 27-point night vs. Newton North. Added 23 and 25 in state tourney wins on way to Division 1 Elite Eight. Will re-classify and join the Class of 2025 at Governor’s Academy.
ZACH WOLINSKI
North Andover High School
Junior Guard
Three-year starter. His second time on our team. Back-to-back first team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selections. Averaged 17.6 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.2 assists a night. Averaged 21.2 points a night in Knights’ run to the Division 1 Final Four. “We don’t make the run we did without him,” said coach Paul Tanglis. Scored over 20 in 10 games with two 30-point nights. Has 858 points in basically two-and-a-half seasons.
JACKSON MARSHALL
Pinkerton Academy
Junior Forward
Three-year starter. Three-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Already Pinkerton’s all-time leading scorer with 1,168 points in just 61 career games, overtaking Zach Mathieu (2010) with one season to go. Averaged 22.4 points and 10.4 rebounds in leading Astros to Division I state title game. Had 36 in state semifinal win. One of the most dangerous hitters in the Granite State. Eagle-Tribune Baseball All-Star.
THE ALL-STARS
LUCA PALERMO
Andover High School
Freshman Forward
Dominant player over the second half of the season. Big man with tight post moves and range out to the arc. “We asked a lot out of him right from the beginning, and he rose to the challenge in a strong Merrimack Valley Conference,” said coach David Fazio. Second-team All-MVC choice. Averaged 12.5 points and 8.5 rebounds a night. Had 18 in Warriors state tourney loss to Springfield Central.
MARKYS BRIDGEWATER
Central Catholic High School
Senior Guard
Back-to-back years on our team. Two-year All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Three years on varsity. Averaged 7.5 points and four steals a night. Lock-down defender. Game-changer on that end of the floor. Dynamic two-way standout in football. Scored 14 TDs in Eagle-Tribune All-Star senior season. Will play football at Endicott in the fall.
ISAIAH OGUNBARE
Lawrence High School
Senior Forward
The dominant big in the league for two straight years. Two-time All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Repeats on our team. The region’s leading rebounder at 14.5 a game. Also scored 12 points a night. “Lawrence hasn’t had size like him in a long time. He was great for us, activity, size, length, competitiveness, he made a difference,” said coach Jesus Moore. Will play on D-2 full scholarship at Millersville University.
DANNY REYES
Lawrence High School
Senior Guard
Two years on varsity. All-Merrimack Valley Conference first-team choice. Commonwealth Classic Coaches Award winner. Averaged 11 points, six rebounds and 5.5 assists a game. “The head of the snake. Went from not playing much as a junior to as good as any point guard you will find. So proud of him, he just kept getting better,” said coach Jesus Moore. Looking at a handful of college choices.
EARL PEMBERTON JR.
Methuen High School
Junior Forward
First-team all-conference choice in his first varsity season. Explosive scorer, dangerous off the dribble heading to the hoop. Averaged a team-high 12 points a night. Scored 17 and 16 in Rangers’ two upsets of eventual final four participant North Andover. Had team-high 15 points in state tourney loss to Brockton. Talented receiver and defensive back for the Methuen football team.
JAKE DENNEY
North Andover High School
Senior Forward
Captain. Rugged competitor. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Two years on varsity. Averaged 12.9 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game. “Jake had an amazing journey. His senior year he burst onto the scene. He could shoot the three but also play with his back to the basket,” said coach Paul Tanglis. Pitcher for the Knights’ baseball team.
ZACH JAMES
Pelham High School
Junior Guard
Slick scoring guard. Two-year starter. Second-team Division II All-State. Lowell Christmas Tournament All-Star. Historic playoff run. Averaged 28.0 points a game in the postseason, leading Pythons to state title. For the season, scored 18.6 points a night. Canned 108 3-pointers, shooting 43 percent from behind the arc. Also started on Pelham baseball team.
ANTHONY CHINN
Pinkerton Academy
Senior Guard
Overcome December hand injury to enjoy another dominant season. Three-year starter. Captain and leader. His second time on our team. Averaged 15.2 points, 7.5 rebounds and four assists for Division I state runner-up Astros. “Has been the leader of the Pinkerton program since his sophomore year,” said coach David Chase. Will take a post-graduate year at Bridgton Academy in Maine.
TYRONE CHINN
Pinkerton Academy
Senior Guard
Three-year varsity standout. NH Senior All-Star selection. Point guard and floor general for the Division I state runner-up Astros. Averaged 12.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and a team-high 5.3 assists per game. Dominated the Lowell Christmas tourney title run, winning the MVP. Had 14 huge points in title win. Had 19 to beat Haverhill in the opener, including the last-minute steal-and-layin to send it to overtime.
TYLER RICE
Whittier Tech High School
Senior Guard
Senior Captain and team Most Valuable Player. The Commonwealth Conference Large Division Co-MVP. Top vote getter for all-conference. Averaged 17 points, 5.1 rebounds, 3.8 assists and a whopping 6.1 steals a game. Had a 23-point, 11-steal double-double vs. Ipswich. Torched Lowell Catholic for 28 points. Scored over 20 in both Wildcat state tourney games.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.