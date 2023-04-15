AMELIA HANSCOM
Andover High School
Senior Forward
Multi-time All-Scholastic. Two-time E-T Super-Teamer. Three-time E-T All-Star. First-team All-Conference choice. Averaged 12.9 points, 7.5 rebounds, three assists and two steals a game for undefeated Division 1 state champions. Commonwealth Classic and Comcast Tournament all-tourney selection. “Always played her best in the big games,” said coach Alan Hibino. Will study and play at Colby College.
SAMANTHA PFEIL
Methuen High School
Junior Forward
Three-year starter. Repeat selection on our team. Nearly averaged a double-double as a sophomore with 16.4 points and nine rebounds. Went out and scored 21.1 points and 10.7 rebounds this winter. Had four 30-plus point games, three 25-plus point games and five 20-plus point games. Knocked down 49 3-pointers. Starter in goal for Rangers’ soccer team. Also plays tennis. All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection in all three sports.
HANNAH MARTIN
North Andover High School
Senior Guard
Third-time on our team. The human highlight reel of high school hoop. The all-time leading scorer at NAHS with 1,226 career points. Averaged 23.0 points a night. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Commonwealth Classic All-Tournament Team. The McIntire tourney MVP with 55 points in two games. Scored 23, 32 and 25 in the Knights’ postseason run to Division 1 state quarterfinals. Superior student. Will play and study at Smith College.
ELIZABETH LAVOIE
Pinkerton Academy
Junior Guard
Repeats on our team. Two-time Division I All-State selection. Three years on varsity. Dynamic and dangerous, especially off the dribble. Averaged 20.6 points, seven rebounds, four steals and three assists per night for D-I state quarterfinalist Astros. Averaged 17.1 points and six rebounds as a sophomore. Scored 7.5 a night as a freshman. On pace for 1,000 points in her career. Already has Division 1 college offers.
MICHAELA BUCKLEY
Andover High School
Junior Guard
Tenacious and dangerous point guard. Three-years varsity, two-year starter and leader. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Averaged 6.3 points, three rebounds, four assists and three steals a game. “An incredible on-ball defender,” said coach Alan Hibino. Hit monster threes in the run to the D-1 state title. Also sealed both the semifinal and final win with game-icing free throws. All-conference soccer player. Excellent hurdler in track.
KATHLEEN SMITH
Central Catholic High School
Senior Forward
First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. The lone senior on Raider team that reached the D-1 round of 16. Captain. Three-year varsity player, two-year starter. Averaged 11 points and 9.9 rebounds a night. “Kathleen’s growth as a basketball player and as a leader has been tremendous,” said coach Casey Grange. National Honor Society. Will study and play in the NESCAC at Williams.
ADRIANA TABOUCHERANI
Fellowship Christian Academy
Senior Forward
The lone senior starter for FCA’s state tourney-qualifying team. Broke two school records set by boys in the 1990s with 9 3-pointers in a game and 48 points in a game, outscoring the opponent by herself. Commonwealth Conference MVP. Averaged 25 points, eight rebounds and two assists a night. “Definitely a force on the court,” said coach Celeste Brodnick. League MVP in volleyball as well.
HALEY PHILLIPS
Haverhill High School
Senior Guard
Four-year varsity player in both basketball and volleyball. Second team All-MVC. Captain and ultimate leader on a team loaded with freshman. Spectacular student with 3.5 gpa in high school classes and 3.7 in college courses already accumulated at Northern Essex. Recruited to play basketball and may also play volleyball at Salem State, where she will study criminal justice.
TYANNA MEDINA
Lawrence High School
Junior Guard
Junior captain. Her second time on our All-Star team. Twice voted first-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference. Averaged 22 points a game this year. As a sophomore, she scored 19.2 points a night. Scored season-high 36 points in win over Haverhill. Has a shot at scoring 1,000 points despite losing her freshman season due to cancellation because of Covid-19 pandemic.
BROOKE TARDUGNO
Methuen High School
Senior Guard
Second-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice for the state tourney-qualifying Rangers. Averaged 12.1 points, 3.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists. Hit 39 3-pointers. “Amazing defender and competitor all season long,” said coach Ryan Middlemiss. Three-sport captain. One of the region’s premier three-sport standouts. Eagle-Tribune All-Star in basketball, soccer and softball. Will play softball at Saint Anselm.
SYDNEY ROGERS
North Andover High School
Sophomore Guard
Already a two-year starter. Second-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Grew into a dangerous weapon, especially down the stretch. Second on team at 7.8 points a game. Led team at 5.5 rebounds a night. Torched Masco for 22 in title game of McIntire Tournament, earning all-tourney team nod. Played midfield on the Scarlet Knights’ soccer team. Sister Jackie a senior for Knights.
JASMINE BECOTTE
Pelham High School
Junior Guard
Three-year starter. The Division II State Player of the Year in New Hampshire. Already reached 1,000-point plateau, faster than any other boy or girl in school history. Scored over 22 points a night, leading Pythons to D-II state semifinals. Had three 30-point games. Physical game. Does it all, averaging nine rebounds and 5.6 points a game. Made NH Basketball Coaches All-Academic Team.
SYDNEY GEROSSIE
Pinkerton Academy
Sophomore Guard
Already a two-year starter. Second-team Division I All-State selection. Made honorable mention list as a freshman. “Her skill and leadership at the point guard position allows us be creative on the offensive end,” said coach Lani Buskey. Averaged 12 points, seven assists, four rebounds and two steals for state quarterfinalist Astros. Plays AAU ball for Team Saints.
HANNAH SMITH
Windham High School
Senior Guard
Two-year captain. Seasoned varsity producer. Lightning quick on the point. Made NH Basketball Coaches All-Defensive Team. Ran the show for first-year coach Cassie Turcotte. “Our pacemaker. Did not see bench time,” said Turcotte. Averaged 10.8 points a game. Shot 70 percent from the line. Led playoff-bound Jaguars in assists and steals. Dynamite competitor in spring track as well.
