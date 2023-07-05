ROSE MACLEAN
Andover High Senior
Midfield
One of the most prolific and well-rounded three-sport athletes in Andover High history. Repeats on this team, also two-time E-T All-Star in field hockey. Our ice hockey Player of the Year, leading Warriors to D2 state semis. In lacrosse, scored 58 goals with 5 assists this spring. Had 53 draw controls, 13 ground balls and 20 caused turnovers. All-Conference first team. Will attend Clemson.
NICOLETTE LICARE
Central Catholic Junior
Attack
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Second team all-Merrimack Valley Conference. Scored 48 goals with 24 assists. Had 11 caused turnovers and 12 groundballs. Helped lead Central to two state tournament wins. Has 159 career goals. All-Scholastic as a junior with 84 goals. Member of the legendary Licare Central athletic family. Already committed to play lacrosse at Division 1 University of Rhode Island.
KIERSTYN ZINTER
Central Catholic Junior
Midfield
Finished spring with 41 goals and 3 assists. Added 27 groundballs and 25 draw controls. Won 14 draws in team’s state tournament loss to eventual state champion Lincoln-Sudbury. Selected to the MVC All-Conference team. Junior captain. Already committed to play lacrosse at Division 2 University of Tampa. Brothers Zak (Michigan) and Preston (Notre Dame) are bigtime college football players.
ALEX BUSHEY
Haverhill High Junior
Midfield
Led Hillies to first state tournament appearance since 2016, helping program progress from two wins in 2021 to eight in 2022 and nine this year. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Finished this season with 63 goals and 21 assists. Scored her 100th career goal against Andover. Has 216 career points, including 140 goals. Scored five goals in loss to Methuen. Extremely quick and agile. MVC D2 Player of the Year as a junior. Twin sister, Keira, is the Hillies’ goalie.
MAGGIE KLOSTER
Methuen High Senior
Goalie
MVC Division 2 Goalie of the Year for the co-champ Rangers. All-Conference selection. Captain. Made 210 saves on the season. Had sensational performance against Burlington, making 23 saves. Made 13 saves against very talented Chelmsford team. Will be playing next year at American International College. Has an interest of pursuing ROTC and business.
JANIE PAPELL
North Andover High Junior
Attack
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Named MVP of team. MVC All-Conference selection and also named as an Eastern Mass. All-Star. Scored 65 goals and added 15 assists. Picked up 24 ground balls and had 38 draw controls. Helped lead Knights into second round of playoffs. Closed year with 181 career points. Scored 71 goals last year. Also plays basketball and soccer. Committed to play lacrosse at UMass Amherst.
ISABELLA ROBINSON
North Andover High Sophomore
Attack
Unheralded player. Finished with 56 goals and 14 assists. Had a 46 percent scoring rate. Collected 18 groundballs and had 30 draw controls. Helped the Scarlet Knights defeat King Philip in first round of playoffs. Named to MVC All-Conference team. Had seven points in two postseason games. Last summer, played for the Daughters Nation in the Lake Placid Summit, leading the team to the Silver Division Championship.
TAYLOR GALGAY
Pelham High Senior
Attack
Scored 53 goals this season, finishing with 115 in her career. Helped lead the Pythons to a 10-6 record, losing in the playoffs to eventual state finalist St. Thomas. Four goals in playoff win over Lebanon. Followed her sister Jordyn in the record books, surpassing 100-plus goals in a career at Pelham. Captain. Strong shot. Tough presence around the net. Helped Pythons win 21 games in two years. Guard on the basketball team.
HAILEY SCHNIDER
Pinkerton Academy Junior
Attack
Scored 61 goals, added 34 assists for 95 points. Second-team Division I All-State choice. Scored 5 goals and added 6 assists in game against Souhegan. Surpassed the 100-goal mark this season. Had 63 draw controls, 41 turnovers forced and 12 ground balls. “Drives to the cage very well. A beast on transition. Her work on the draw has really come full strength,” said coach Katie Blair. Committed to play at Merrimack College.
HANNAH LISAUSKAS
Pinkerton Academy Sophomore
Attack
Left-handed player. Found the back of the net 50 times. Dynamic playmaker, with 45 assists. Had a 6-goal, 5-assist performance against Souhegan. Second-team Division I All-State as a freshman. Finished 2022 with 71 points. Has 85 goals and 81 assists in just two seasons. Previously played for Team New England in the Under Armour All-American Games. Has two siblings, Jake and Lauren, who were All-American high school players at Pinkerton.
BECCA SILVA
Timberlane Regional Senior
Midfield
Named to NH Division II All-State first-team. Timberlane’s Most Valuable Player two straight years. Scored 51 goals. Had 56 draw controls this season. Picked up 43 ground balls. She scored at least one goal in every game this season. Finished career with 109 goals. “A total team player on both sides of the ball,” said coach Helena Bird. Field hockey and gymnastics captain. Will play lacrosse at the Stevens Institute of Technology.
ELIZABETH DEACON
Whittier Tech Junior
Attack
Finished spring with 38 goals, including seven in win over Saugus. Scored her 100th career goal against Northeast Tech. Excels at penalty shots. Three-year starter. Excellent student. “Motivationally driven with everything she does. Has a great shot and she’s very attack minded,” said coach Ali Simmons. Committed to play at Bridgewater State.
CHLOE HALL
Windham High Junior
Midfield
Already committed to play at Division 1 Butler University. Notched 61 goals and added 28 assists. Had a six-goal game against Hollis-Brookline. Known for her shot and executing trick plays. Has 142 career goals. Helped Jaguars reach Division II semis two years in a row. “Has such good stick skills. Can use her right hand and her left hand equally as well. She can shoot – she can really shoot,” said coach Jordyn O’Boyle. Brother, Sawyer, plays at Rivier.
SOPHIA PONZINI
Windham High Junior
Midfield
Scored 61 goals with 28 assists. Had seven-goal night against Kingswood. Surpassed the 100-career-goal mark earlier this season. Excellent student with a 3.9 Dynamic two-sport athlete who also excels in field hockey. Already committed to play field hockey at Division 1 UMass Amherst. Key piece of Jaguars’ field hockey state champion team as a freshman, along with her older sister Cecilia.
