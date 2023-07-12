MARIE-MAXIME METIVIER
Methuen High Senior
Singles
Three-year starter. Tone-setter at No. 1 singles for the Rangers. Merrimack Valley Conference Division 2 Player of the Year. Team Most Valuable Player. Spring Sports Outstanding Student/Athlete winner at MHS. The cornerstone for back-to-back MVC D2 championships with two straight 15-1 seasons. “Fit, fearless and fair,” said coach David Fay.
MIA THOMAS
Andover High Sophomore
Singles
Two-year starter. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection at second singles. First-teamer at No. 3 as a freshman as well. Finished up at 13-0 in the league and 18-2 overall. Had huge, gutsy three-set wins over Newburyport and Wellesley.
KAYLEIGH FURBUSH
Central Catholic Freshman
Singles
First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection at No. 1 singles. The Raiders’ singles MVP. Took over the top spot on the second day of practice and excelled from there. Opened the year with a 6-0, 6-0 win. Finished at 9-3 in the regular season and 10-4 overall. Had memorable three-set win over Notre Dame Academy. “Kayleigh’s mental toughness and her ability to adjust to her opponent’s play improved with each match,” said coach Kate Smith.
AMANDA KIM AND SADIE BERUBE
Andover High Seniors
Doubles
The Warriors’ first doubles tandem. Both were three-year varsity players who would have played varsity all four years but lost the freshmen season to the pandemic. Both were captains. First-team All-Merrimack Valley Conference selections at No. 1 doubles. Made it together as first-teamers at No. 2 a year ago. Kim finished up at 11-1 in the conference and 15-4 overall. Berube was 10-1 and 14-4. Shined brightest together in wins over Division 3 state champ Newburyport and Newton South. Kim, who also was a varsity gymnast, will play tennis at Gordon College in the fall. Berube, who skated for the Warriors state final four ice hockey team in the winter, will attend the College of Charleston.
