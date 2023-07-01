JACKIE GIORDANO
Brooks School Sophomore
Pitcher
Her third time on our team, twice for Brooks, once for Andover High. The ISL Most Valuable Player. All-New England Prep selection. Went 8-3 on the mound with 124 strikeouts, only 11 walks and 1.99 ERA in 70.1 innings pitched. Tossed a four-hit shutout to beat Phillips Andover. Struck out 13 vs. Thayer to clinch unbeaten regular season. Now has 402 career strikeouts in 261.1 innings of work. Hit .364 with three homers and 21 RBIs in 17 games.
JULIA MALOWITZ
Central Catholic Junior
Pitcher
Dynamic three-year starter. Repeats on our team. Two-time first-team All-Conference choice. Went 19-1 in the circle, leading Central to its first-ever Division 1 state final. Finished with 1.52 ERA and 149 strikeouts in 103 innings pitched. Walked only 15. Shut out Arlington and Methuen in tourney wins. Hit .440 with 37 hits on the season in the leadoff spot. “Rose to the occasion in our toughest games,” said coach Stacy Ciccolo.
OLIVIA MOECKEL
Central Catholic Sophomore
Outfield
First-team all-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Feared, ferocious hitter in the power spots. Area leader with scalding .559 average against Division 1’s finest arms. “Was at her best in our playoff run, hitting .636,” said coach Stacy Ciccolo of the state finalists. Bashed three homers and slugged .941 with 36 RBIs. Versatile, strong defender in both the outfield and behind the plate. Honor student. Lives in Windham.
CAITLIN MILNER
Central Catholic Sophomore
Third Base
Two-year starter. First-team all-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Fearless defender at third base, makes all the plays. Batted .603 in the regular season, finished up at .549 for the year. Team leader in hits with 45 and RBIs with 39. Added a pair of homers and slugged .732. “Calming, steady presence in the infield. Great softball IQ. Smart player,” said coach Stacy Ciccolo. Newton, N.H., resident. Skis and plays field hockey for the Raiders.
ZAYNAH WOTKOWICZ
Central Catholic Junior
Catcher
Second-team all-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. An absolute rock behind the plate. “Tough and skilled catcher, best in the league in my opinion,” said coach Stacy Ciccolo. Batted .444 and drove in 38 runs for the state-finalist Raiders. Blasted grand slam in tourney win over Beverly. Doubled and tripled, driving in a pair against Arlington. Hampton Falls, N.H., resident.
SAMANTHA NASELLA
Greater Lawrence Tech Freshman
Pitcher
Instantly rejuvenated the Reggies’ program when she stepped into the circle. Commonwealth Conference All-Star. Struck out 10 in six-hit shutout, leading GLT to first softball state tourney win since 2016. Finished at 16-6, striking out 191 in 131 innings of work. Dynamic at the plate too. “A difference-maker for us,” said coach John Delaney. Led region with 13 homers. Paced team with .525 average, 37 runs scored and 41 RBIs.
JAMIESON PEARL
Haverhill High Junior
Shortstop
Already a three-year starter. Team leader. First-team all-Merrimack Valley Conerence choice. Athletic middle infielder, outstanding range and hands. Strong arm. Batted .426 to lead Hillies. Scored 24 runs and drove in 11. Roped six doubles and three triples with five steals. Follows family tradition as softball captain set by big sister Jalyn (HHS, Class of 2021).
KIELE COLEMAN
Methuen High Junior
Second Base
Captain. Three-year starter. Two-time all-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Repeats on our team. Dynamite with the glove, especially on the pivot at second. Outstanding range. Sure hands. Finished with .377 average and .466 on-base percentage. Scored 23 runs and drove in 20 with four doubles, a triple and a pair of homers. On the path to 100 hits with 83 through three seasons.
THYANAIS SANTIAGO
Methuen High Junior
Outfield
Two-year starter. All-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. One of the purest left-handed swings you’ll ever see. Batted .373 with an on-base percentage of .422. Scored 29 runs and drove in 16. Drilled nine doubles, a triple and two homers. Went 7 for 7 on steal attempts. Outstanding outfielder with above-average arm. Already committed to play Division 1 softball at UMass Lowell. Starter and lock-down defender in hoop.
BRIGID GAFFNY
North Andover Junior
Pitcher
Three-year starter. Back-to-back years on our team. Two-time first-team all-Merrimack Valley Conference choice. Was second-team as a freshman. Hit .415 with two homers, driving in 22 runs. Ten of those RBIs came with two outs. In the circle, she fanned 167 in 143 innings, posting a 2.20 ERA with 14 wins. Pitched eight-inning, five-hitter, striking out nine to upset previously unbeaten Wachusett in the state tourney. Outside hitter in volleyball.
EMILY RONDEAU
North Andover High Senior
Second Base
Emerged as a senior in the infield. Named first team all-Merrimack Valley Conference. Batted .413 with 14 singles, nine doubles and three triples. Scored 25 runs. Drove in 25 runs. Walked 19 times for an on-base percentage of .573. “Swung a hot bat with the ability to get on base like nobody else. We will definitely miss that,” said coach Caitlin Flanagan. Key reserve for the powerhouse Knights’ hoop team.
KILEY BUCKLEY
Phillips Academy Senior
Shortstop
Four-year starter from Methuen. Batted .471 with a .560 on-base percentage and an astronomical OPS of 1.674. Blasted a dozen homers and drove in 32 runs. Struck out just six times in 84 plate appearances. Played summer ball for Polar Crush. The 2023 Eagle-Tribune Student-Athlete Award winner. Will play softball and study in one of the nation’s premier programs at Stanford University.
MADDIE SCHOENENBERGER
Pinkerton Academy Junior
Shortstop/Catcher
Now a two-time Eagle-Tribune Softball All-Star. First-team Division I all-state choice this year. Made second-team as a sophomore. So strong defensively in either spot. Posted a .910 fielding percentage. Back-to-back seasons hitting over .400; .422 this spring, .435 in 2022. Posted a 1.106 OPS as well, scoring 16 runs and driving in 15. Had two hits and drove in a run in the tourney loss to Alvirne.
JENNY OLSON
Salem High Junior
Outfield
Third time on our team. Division I all-state first-team choice. Has started every game for the last three years. Team batting average leader all three years. Premier slap hitter with speed to burn. Hit .564 in the leadoff spot with 15 walks. Stole 11 bases and scored 30 runs. “A huge threat at the plate and on the bases,” said coach Haley Chandler. Enters senior year with 118 career hits. Plays summer ball with teammate Addison Lucier for Polar Crush.
ADDISON LUCIER
Salem High Junior
Shortstop
Three-year starter at short. Has started every Salem game in three seasons. Batted .520 this spring with 25 RBIs and 22 runs scored. Drilled 10 doubles, a triple and two homers. Didn’t strike out once in the season, a total of 81 plate appearances. A force in the field at shortstop. Makes the tough plays look routine. Catches for Polar Crush in the summer. Has already committed to play Division 1 college ball at Boston University. Also a starter in volleyball.
AVA McNAMARA
Salem High Senior
Pitcher/Third Base
Three-year varsity starter. Moved into circle this spring and went 10-3 with 3.02 ERA. Pitched complete-game to beat No. 2 Exeter late in the year. “She was exactly who we needed to lead us in the circle to be successful,” said coach Haley Chandler. Lethal hitter for three straight years. Batted .392 with team-best 26 RBIs. Gritty defender. A bulldog at third base. Will play there at Assumption University next fall.
ALEXA SALAFIA
Timberlane Regional Junior
Pitcher
Three-year starter. First-team Division I all-state selection by the coaches. Hit .371 as a freshman, .370 as a sophomore and led Owls this spring at .432. Also drove in team-best 32 runs and scored 20 times. Enjoyed breakout season in circle as well. Pitched complete-game shutout in upset of Spaulding in first-round of playoffs. Talented field hockey captain in fall as well.
MADDIE NOURY
Whittier Tech Junior
Shortstop
Three-year starter. Commonwealth Conference Large Division co-Most Valuable Player. Anchored the Wildcat defense at short. Batted .455 as an all-conference sophomore and hit .512 this spring with eight homers and 27 RBIs. Drove in both runs with two hits in the key late-season 2-1 win over Greater Lowell. Plays soccer and skates for Newburyport co-op ice hockey team.
KELLY WRIGHT
Windham High Sophomore
Second Base/Pitcher
Two-year starter. First-team Division I all-state. Led team with .543 average. Drove in 25 and was successful on 18 of 19 steal attempts. Slugged .757 with a 1.317 OPS. 13 multi-hit games. Only 2 errors in 60 chances. Could go down as one of the – if not the – most prolific multi-sport athletes in area history. Has eight varsity letters already, with five (softball, indoor track, outdoor track, gymnastics and volleyball) this year alone. State D-II javelin champ as a freshman.
