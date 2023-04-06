YANDEL MORALES
Andover High Freshman
106 Pounds
Two-year varsity starter. Went from our Honorable Mention list as an eighth-grader to arguably the No. 2 wrestler at his weight in New England this winter. Finished up 57-2 with third place at NEs. One of four MVC “Wrestlers of the Year.” Swept through sectionals, Division 1 states and Mass. All-State meet. Also won titles at Woburn, Londonderry and Lowell Holiday tournaments.
JASON BALLOU
Andover High Freshman
120 Pounds
Two-year varsity starter. Made our Honorable Mention list as an eighth-grader. First-team all-conference selection. Finished up at 43-16 with a huge month of February. Second in Division 1 North, fourth at Division 1 states and sixth at All-States to qualify for New Englands. Second in the Woburn and Londonderry tournaments.
MICHAEL MORRIS
Haverhill High Sophomore
106 pounds
Two-year starter. First-team all-conference choice in an absolutely brutal weight class. Ultra-consistent and dangerous. Finished at 50-13 with a sixth-place effort at the New England Championships. Placed third in Division 1 North, third at Division 1 states and fourth at the Mass. All-State Meet. Took third at Lowell Holidays.
SHEA MORRIS
Haverhill High Freshman
113 Pounds
Joins his cousin/teammate on our team after sizzling winter. All-conference selection with a 46-11 mark. Tough, resilient and relentless on the mat. Came up huge late in the year. Placed second in Division 1 North, second at D-1 states and third at the Mass. All-State meet. Also placed third at the Lowell Holidays.
BRENT NICOLOSI
Haverhill High Junior
160 pounds
Make it three for three on our team. Finished up 49-3 with all three losses to St. John’s Prep’s Rawson Iwanicki. The last came in the New England finals. Second in Division 1 North, third at All-State Meet. The Lowell Holiday champion. As a sophomore, he won D-1 at 145 pounds, took second at All-States and was third in New England. Heads to senior year with 119-6 overall record and sights set on NE title.
MATTHEW HARROLD
Haverhill High Freshman
220 Pounds
First-team all-conference selection and he’s just getting started. Made loud statement at New Englands with three pins and a major before settling for second place. Finished at 57-6 with 51 pins. Division 1 North and Division 1 State champion. Third at Mass. All-State meet. Fourth at Lowell Holidays. Full-time wrestler. Absolute force in the making.
VINNY DeMAIO
Methuen High Freshman
145 pounds
Two-year starter and first-team All-MVC selection. Finished with 51-9 record after going 3-2 at New England Championships. Second in Divison 1 North, third at the Division 1 State Meet and fifth at All-States. Took Wakefield Tournament title and was second at Framingham Holiday tourney. Well on his way to being one of the winningest wrestlers in MHS history.
JOE BOLDUC
Methuen High Junior
170 Pounds
Ranger captain. Helped lead way to MVC regular-season championship. All-Merrimack Valley Conference selection. Finished at 35-8, capping the season with a super fourth-place effort at New Englands. Second in Division 1 North. Third at Division 1 State Meet and fourth at All-States. Wakefield Tournament champion.
EVAN LYNCH
Salem High Sophomore
106 Pounds
On his way to an absolute storybook career. Already a two-time Division I State and Meet of Champions champion. Already a huge part of Salem High surge to top of New Hampshire heap. Finished with a 51-8 mark after going 2-2 at the New Englands. Hungry to take on all comers. As quick as it gets.
CALEB O’ROURKE
Salem High Sophomore
132 Pounds
Two-year starter for the Division I and Meet of Champions champ. Second at Meet of Champions. The Division I state champ with a 47-13 mark on the season. Posted a giant pin at Bedford dual as Devils locked up unbeaten mark in Division I. Went 4-0 in Haverhill Duals tourney. State and MOC placer as a freshman as well.
MALIKAI COLON
Timberlane Regional Senior
285 Pounds
As clutch a performer as you will find on the mat. Timberlane’s lone postseason champion, winning the Meet of Champions title in dramatic fashion. Third at Division I State Meet. The Timberlane Invite champ. Placed fifth at Lowell Holidays. Finished with sparkling 41-7 mark. Dynamic two-way starter for state semifinalist football team.
MATTEO MUSTAPHA
Salem High Senior
160 pounds
Four-year varsity wrestler. Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star. Division I state champ. Followed it up with Meet of Champions title. Huge part of Devils’ dominance in Granite State this winter. Could not wrestle at New Englands due to injured shoulder. Finished up at a sparkling 45-1. Member of the 100-win club. “Gave us everything he could,” said coach Nick Eddy.
AIDEN WILLIAMS
Windham High Senior
138 Pounds
Cornerstone for the Jaguar program. Member of the 100-win club. Four-year varsity wrestler, three-time E-T Honorable Mention selection. The Division I State champ and Meet of Champions champ. Multi-time New England qualifier. Strong on his feet. Dangerous at all times on the mat.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.