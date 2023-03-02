ANDOVER
Yandel Morales
Freshman, 106 pounds
Season record: 52-1
Season highlights: All-State champ; Division 1 State champ; Division 1 North champ; Woburn Tournament champ; Lowell Holiday champ; Londonderry Tournament champ
Jason Ballou
Freshman, 120 pounds
Season record: 43-14
Season highlights: 6th All States; 4th Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North; 2nd Woburn Tournament; 2nd Londonderry Tournament
CENTRAL
Nate Blanchette
Junior, 182 pounds
Season record: 43-0 with 38 pins or tech falls
Season highlights: Lowell Holiday champ; Division 1 North champ; Division 1 State champ; All-State champ
Jason Belkus
Senior, 152 pounds
Season record: 31-14
Season highlights: 5th All-States; 5th Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North
Cole Glynn
Sophomore, 106 pounds
Season record: 34-10
Season highlights: 4th Lowell Holidays; 4th Division 1 North; 4th Division 1 States; 7th All-States
James Bohenko
Senior, 145 pounds
Season record: 34-11
Season highlights: Division 1 North champ; Division 1 State champ; 7th All-States
Caden Chase
Freshman, 170 pounds
Season record: 32-16
Season highlights: 6th All-States; 5th Division 1 States; 4th Division 1 North
HAVERHILL
Michael Morris
Sophomore, 106 pounds
Season Record: 47-10
Season Highlights: 3rd Lowell Holidays; 3rd D1 North Section; 3rd D1 States; 4th All-States
Shea Morris
Freshman, 113 pounds
Season Record: 46-9
Season Highlights: 3rd Lowell Holidays; 2nd D1 North Section; 2nd D1 States; 3rd All-States
Brent Nicolosi
Junior, 160 pounds
Season Record: 45-2
Season Highlights: 1st Lowell Holidays; 2nd D1 North Section; 6th D1 States; 3rd All-States
Matthew Harrold
Freshman, 220 pounds
Season Record: 53-5 with 48 pins
Season Highlights: 4th Lowell Holidays; 1st D1 North Section; D1 State Champion; 3rd All-States
METHUEN
Vinny DeMaio
Freshman, 145 pounds
Season record: 48-7
Season highlights: 5th All-States; 3rd Division 1 States; 2nd Division1 North; Wakefield Tournament champ; 2nd Framingham Holiday Tournament
Joe Bolduc
Junior, 170 pounds
Season record: 31-6
Season highlights: 4th All-States; 3rd Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North; Wakefield Tournament champ
PELHAM
Michael Harrington
Junior, 145 pounds
Season record: 35-7
Season highlights: 2nd Tyngsboro Big Red; 2nd Pentucket Holiday; 2nd Daniel Gionet Memorial; Two-time Division III State champ; 2nd Meet of Champions
PINKERTON
Michael Follo
Senior, 132 pounds
Season record: 40-8 with 24 wins by fall
Season highlights: 3rd Meet of Champions; 3rd Division I states; Capital City Classic champ
SALEM
Evan Lynch
Sophomore, 106 pounds
Season Record: 49-6
Season Highlights: Two-time Meet of Champions champ; Two-time Division I State champ
Brody McDonald
Junior, 113 pounds
Season Record: 44-10
Season Highlights: 2nd Meet of Champions; 2nd Division I States
Spencer Buscema
Sophomore, 126 pounds
Season Record: 49-9
Season Highlights: Meet of Champions champ; 2nd Division I states
Caleb O'Rourke
Sophomore, 132 pounds
Season Record: 46-11
Season Highlights: 2nd Meet of Champions; Division I State champ
David Jacques
Senior, 170 pounds
Season Record: 49-11
Season Highlights: 3rd Meet of Champions; 2nd Division I States
TIMBERLANE
Ryan Sigillo
Freshman, 106 pounds
Season record: 17-11
Season highlights: 4th Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I State; 2nd Meet of Champions
Talon Oljey
Sophomore, 113 pounds
Season record: 29-13
Season highlights: 6th Lowell Holidays; 3rd Timberlane Invite; 3rd Division I State; 3rd Meet of Champions
John Fabrizio
Senior, 138 pounds
Season record: 31-10
Season highlights: 6th Lowell Holidays; 3rd Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I States; 3rd Meet of Champions
Jacob Andrade
Junior, 145 pounds
Season record: 23-5
Season highlights: Timberlane Invite Champ; 2nd Division I states; 3rd Meet of Champions
Ben Little
Senior, 152 pounds
Season record: 26-7
Season highlights: 3rd Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I States; 2nd Meet of Champions
Malikai Colon
Senior, 285 pounds
Season record: 37-5
Season highlights: 5th Lowell Holidays; Timberlane Invite Champ; 3rd Division I States; Meet of Champions champ
WINDHAM
Aiden Williams
Senior, 138 pounds
Season highlights: Division 1 State champ; Meet of Champions champ
