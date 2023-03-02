ANDOVER

Yandel Morales

Freshman, 106 pounds

Season record: 52-1

Season highlights: All-State champ; Division 1 State champ; Division 1 North champ; Woburn Tournament champ; Lowell Holiday champ; Londonderry Tournament champ

Jason Ballou

Freshman, 120 pounds

Season record: 43-14

Season highlights: 6th All States; 4th Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North; 2nd Woburn Tournament; 2nd Londonderry Tournament

CENTRAL

Nate Blanchette

Junior, 182 pounds

Season record: 43-0 with 38 pins or tech falls

Season highlights: Lowell Holiday champ; Division 1 North champ; Division 1 State champ; All-State champ

Jason Belkus

Senior, 152 pounds

Season record: 31-14

Season highlights: 5th All-States; 5th Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North

Cole Glynn

Sophomore, 106 pounds

Season record: 34-10

Season highlights: 4th Lowell Holidays; 4th Division 1 North; 4th Division 1 States; 7th All-States

James Bohenko

Senior, 145 pounds

Season record: 34-11

Season highlights: Division 1 North champ; Division 1 State champ; 7th All-States

Caden Chase

Freshman, 170 pounds

Season record: 32-16

Season highlights: 6th All-States; 5th Division 1 States; 4th Division 1 North

HAVERHILL

Michael Morris

Sophomore, 106 pounds

Season Record: 47-10

Season Highlights: 3rd Lowell Holidays; 3rd D1 North Section; 3rd D1 States; 4th All-States

Shea Morris

Freshman, 113 pounds

Season Record: 46-9

Season Highlights: 3rd Lowell Holidays; 2nd D1 North Section; 2nd D1 States; 3rd All-States

Brent Nicolosi

Junior, 160 pounds

Season Record: 45-2

Season Highlights: 1st Lowell Holidays; 2nd D1 North Section; 6th D1 States; 3rd All-States

Matthew Harrold

Freshman, 220 pounds

Season Record: 53-5 with 48 pins

Season Highlights: 4th Lowell Holidays; 1st D1 North Section; D1 State Champion; 3rd All-States

METHUEN

Vinny DeMaio

Freshman, 145 pounds

Season record: 48-7

Season highlights: 5th All-States; 3rd Division 1 States; 2nd Division1 North; Wakefield Tournament champ; 2nd Framingham Holiday Tournament

Joe Bolduc

Junior, 170 pounds

Season record: 31-6

Season highlights: 4th All-States; 3rd Division 1 States; 2nd Division 1 North; Wakefield Tournament champ

PELHAM

Michael Harrington

Junior, 145 pounds

Season record: 35-7

Season highlights: 2nd Tyngsboro Big Red; 2nd Pentucket Holiday; 2nd Daniel Gionet Memorial; Two-time Division III State champ; 2nd Meet of Champions

PINKERTON

Michael Follo

Senior, 132 pounds

Season record: 40-8 with 24 wins by fall

Season highlights: 3rd Meet of Champions; 3rd Division I states; Capital City Classic champ

SALEM

Evan Lynch

Sophomore, 106 pounds

Season Record: 49-6

Season Highlights: Two-time Meet of Champions champ; Two-time Division I State champ

Brody McDonald

Junior, 113 pounds

Season Record: 44-10

Season Highlights: 2nd Meet of Champions; 2nd Division I States

Spencer Buscema

Sophomore, 126 pounds

Season Record: 49-9

Season Highlights: Meet of Champions champ; 2nd Division I states

Caleb O'Rourke

Sophomore, 132 pounds

Season Record: 46-11

Season Highlights: 2nd Meet of Champions; Division I State champ

David Jacques

Senior, 170 pounds

Season Record: 49-11

Season Highlights: 3rd Meet of Champions; 2nd Division I States

TIMBERLANE

Ryan Sigillo

Freshman, 106 pounds

Season record: 17-11

Season highlights: 4th Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I State; 2nd Meet of Champions

Talon Oljey

Sophomore, 113 pounds

Season record: 29-13

Season highlights: 6th Lowell Holidays; 3rd Timberlane Invite; 3rd Division I State; 3rd Meet of Champions

John Fabrizio

Senior, 138 pounds

Season record: 31-10

Season highlights: 6th Lowell Holidays; 3rd Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I States; 3rd Meet of Champions

Jacob Andrade

Junior, 145 pounds

Season record: 23-5

Season highlights: Timberlane Invite Champ; 2nd Division I states; 3rd Meet of Champions

Ben Little

Senior, 152 pounds

Season record: 26-7

Season highlights: 3rd Timberlane Invite; 2nd Division I States; 2nd Meet of Champions

Malikai Colon

Senior, 285 pounds

Season record: 37-5

Season highlights: 5th Lowell Holidays; Timberlane Invite Champ; 3rd Division I States; Meet of Champions champ

WINDHAM

Aiden Williams

Senior, 138 pounds

Season highlights: Division 1 State champ; Meet of Champions champ

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you