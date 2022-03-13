The plan when Sue Downer took over as Central Catholic’s first girls basketball coach back in 1996 was simple.
“Compete, be one of the best teams we could, hopefully be able to play with the best of the Merrimack Valley Conference,” Downer said.
Methuen High and Haverhill High had enjoyed one of the storied rivalries in the region’s athletic history. Andover was a budding juggernaut, fueled by a new coach and the Muller Twins, Charlotte and Sarah. They needed a running mate and Central was sure to oblige if Downer had anything to say about it.
“Sue did a great job. She is very competitive, like I am,” said Tildsley. “She hated to lose.”
What those two surefire Hall of Fame coaches created runs as white-hot today as it ever did. Tuesday night (7 p.m.) in Tewksbury High, Andover, led by Tildsley’s successor Alan Hibino, and Central, headed by Casey Grange, collide in what promises to be an epic Division 1 state semifinal.
“When I came to Central, I wanted to create a tremendous environment for these young women to play in,” said Downer. “We wanted them to play in games like this, in front of these crowds. It’s absolutely great what has happened.”
New coaches, same high standards, year in and year out, with a commitment to excellence. Both Hibino and Grange replaced legends. Tildsley said its no coincidence that Central and Andover remain planted among the state’s elite.
“I’m impressed with both coaches,” said Tildsley, who like Downer keeps up regularly with the teams and takes in as many games as he can.
“They’re both young, energetic, and like we were, they were competitive. I love that.
“The Andover girls really respect Hibino. That’s important, and you can see it during games. As for Grange, she was a tough player (at Central). I remember her being a tough point guard to handle. and Sue did a great job bringing her along (as a coach).”
You can’t do it without players, and each of these programs has had more than its share of assassins in the last quarter century.
Andover may have gotten the jump on Central with the Mullers — Charlotte was the 1996 Eagle-Tribune MVP — one of 10 times a Warrior has earned the award since. Nicole Boudreau (a three-time E-T MVP from 2010-12) might be the greatest player ever from the region.
But one Raider helped put Central on the map, ensuring that this could blossom into something special.
“When they got Katie Zenevitch, it became full-on battles with Central, every game,” said Tildsley of the 2009 Eagle-Tribune MVP, who like Boudreau played at Boston College.
“Zenevitch was such a great player, so tough to handle.”
Zenevitch powered the Raiders to the school’s first girls basketball state title in ’09. She was followed on Hampshire Street by 2013 Eagle-Tribune MVP Casey McLaughlin.
To be regarded among the greats, you deliver championships, which McLaughlin did for the Raiders in 2013.
Is there another legend in the current bunch? Is one superstar from either team ready to write their own chapter?
Andover’s top duo of Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom have been nothing short of sensational through this season, leading the Warriors to a flawless campaign through the MVC, which included a pair of wins over Central.
The Raiders have their comeback kid in senior heart-and-soul Claire Finney, while sophomore Ashley Dinges has been the talk of the Division 1 playoffs. Tuesday night’s state semi promises to be something special.
Andover, under Tildsey, won four state titles. Hibino’s 2020 crew added a fifth, sort of, when the season was halted before the final game. It’s no secret that this third meeting of the two programs could produce another from one of these two rivals.
“I was at Andover’s first state tourney game, and it’s been fun to watch them, getting better and better,” said Tildsley. “And Central has improved a lot over the season, too.
“This is going to be a great game.”
