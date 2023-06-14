LOWELL — History was officially made at UMass Lowell’s River View Field on Tuesday.
Central Catholic softball history, that is.
When the top-seeded Raiders knocked off No. 5 Peabody, 4-2, they clinched Central Catholic softball’s first state championship game berth in {em}program history!
That’s right, Central softball’s first title game trip — ever.
“It doesn’t even see real,” said Raiders second baseman Olivia Boucher. “It feels like a dream. I’m so excited. We knew we had the ability to do it, but we had to rise to the occasion in the moment, and we did it!”
Central Catholic has fielded a softball team every year since the school became co-ed in 1996, other than the cancelled 2020 COVID pandemic season. No Raiders team had ever advanced to the state title game — until the 2023 squad.
“It’s so unbelievable,” said overjoyed Raiders staring pitcher Julia Malowitz, who had three hits. “I can’t even stand still. I was jumping on the fence for the last 10 minutes of the game. I was biting my nails. I can’t believe it. Coach (Stacy Ciccolo) talked to us yesterday, about a Central team never making the championship. She mentioned it to give us a little extra fuel for today. We knew we just had to compete.”
It isn’t easy to make athletic history at Central Catholic, considering the immense tradition on Hampshire Street, where championships are expected. But history is exactly what this softball squad has achieved.
Tuesday marked Central Catholic’s fourth appearance in the state softball semifinals. The Raiders previously advanced to the Division 1 semis in 2013 and the Division 2 semis in 2008 and 2002. They also went to the state quarterfinals twice — last fall and in 2011 (North Finals under the old tournament system).
But none of those teams were able to accomplish what this group has done.
“It’s crazy to think that we are the first one,” said third baseman Caitlin Milner. “There have been a ton of great, hard-working teams that have come before us that have built the program to where it is today. It’s important to do it for them, and it’s really incredible to get to the championship.”
The Raiders have truly reached a new softball frontier. and the 23-1 record is also the best for Central since at least 2007, besting the 20 wins each in 2013 and 2016.
For a team that has blown out just about everyone it has faced this spring — the Raiders entered Tuesday having outscored opponents 266-26 this spring — Central Catholic had to do it the hard way against a gritty Peabody squad. and the Raiders were more than up to the task.
There was first baseman Ava Perrotta’s brilliant double play, tagging first base then gunning a throw to catcher Zaynah Wotkowicz to cut the go-ahead run down at home plate. There was No. 9 hitter Bella Boyer blasting her second home run of the season, a two-run shot that turned out to be the winning runs, or Boyer making a nice play to take down a runner at third.
When the pressure was on, Central delivered.
“It’s crazy,” said Perrotta. “It’s like nothing I’ve ever felt before. It’s crazy. On my play, I saw the runner and I just threw it. There wasn’t much else I could do. It took every single player on this team. We had to battle. I’m so proud of this team.”
And keep in mind, this is not a senior-laden team. This is a squad made up almost entirely of juniors (four in the starting lineup), sophomores (five in the starting lineup) and freshmen fireballer Elisabeth Kearny, who closed out the semifinal win by striking in the side in the seventh.
The team’s lone senior and captain, Ava Shea, beamed with pride as she watched her younger teammates celebrate the win.
“I love these girls,” said Shea. “We had a very special opportunity today. We knew we could do it. We just had to dig deep and prove ourselves, and we did it! They’re amazing. I love them all. We work so hard, we all motivate each other and it just feels great.”
Now, the only question remaining is if this is a team of destiny, that will take home the long-awaited state title when they face the winner of Wednesday’s other semifinal, King Philip vs. Taunton, at UMass Amherst.
“It mean, yeah, it kind of feels like it,” said Milner with a laugh about being a team of destiny. “To get this many great players here is crazy. We just have every piece we need to win a title. We just have to make sure that we execute.”
