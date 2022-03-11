LAWRENCE – There is a lot of symbolism in the number 39.
As in there are 39 books in Old Testament. The rosary of Saint Michael the Archangel possesses 39 grains. The gestation of the human baby is 39 weeks. Legendary comedian Jack Benny’s joking claimed to be 39 years old for four decades. There were 39 signers to the U.S. Constitution. And, well, a bowling lane consists of 39 small wooden boards.
On Tuesday night, two Central Catholic basketball players, Xavier McKenzie and Ashley Dinges scored 39 points.
In case you were wondering about what that symbolizes here are few adjectives: Greatness. Clutch. and “alpha” leadership.
Considering a regulation high school basketball game is 32 mintues, that’s well over a point a minute.
And remember, this is the state tournament, with only eight teams remaining in each division, boys and girls, which means this defense is supposed to be the best of the best.
“Yes, 39 points in a high school basketball game is overly impressive,” said Central girls coach Casey Grange referring to Dinges. “When a player is scoring like that, it usually opens things up for their teammates.”
Central boys coach Mark Dunham, who’s been with the program for all of McKenzie’s four years (two as assistant coach), said 39 points is March is next to impossible to get.
“Every team is better this time of the season, this deep into the tournament,” said Dunham.
Dinges, a junior, though, was more than a scorer in Central’s 61-43 win over rival North Andover, apparently.
She was a menace near the glass.
“I’m prouder of her 20 rebounds,” said Grange. “She takes a lot of punishment down low and she got a bunch of offensive rebounds (and put-backs). She’s normally great for us, but this was spectacular. Honestly, she reminds me of Kate Zenevitch. She’s that good.”
Sounds exactly what Dunham said about his star guard after his gargantuan effort against Beverly in the 82-75 win.
Dunham recalled calling a timeout with the score 61-57, running a play for McKenzie. The play worked to perfection as McKenzie swished a 3-pointer.
“It was his greatest performance that I’ve ever witnessed and I’ve witnessed some great ones, including a game earlier this season in which he scored 36,” said Dunham. “He didn’t miss many shots against Beverly. It was incredible to watch.
“But it wasn’t just his shot that impressed me most,” said Dunham. “We have not been a great team on the road this year, with some tough losses. This was a back-and-forth game. We needed him to play his best game. and he did.”
The No. 4 seeded Central girls play host to No. 5 seed Bishop Feehan on Friday night at 6:30 p.m.
The No. 9 seeded Central boys play at the state’s top seed, No. 1 B.C. High in Dorchester on Saturday at 2 p.m.
Both schools have a star, including B.C. High’s shooting guard and coach’s son Michael Loughnane, arguably the top player in the state.
But don’t put it past these two Central stars, both one win away from the state’s Div. 1 final four, to shine brightest this weekend for their school.
“It’s awesome to have two basketball players like Ashley and Xavier,” said Grange. “They really are loved here at the school, especially by their teammates. Honestly, they are both very likable, easy to root for. They’re both winners.”
