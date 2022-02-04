Dan Halloran distinctly remembered how this story started.
“I used to take my (class) ring off before I’d go to basketball practice, and put it on the top shelf of my gym locker,” recalled Halloran, a 1982 Lawrence High graduate.
Then, after one practice, he couldn’t find it.
“I remember looking everywhere for it,” said Halloran. “I looked in my car, which was a dented Chevy Nova. I looked in my other locker at school. I gave up.”
Then, to his surprise, his wife Maria gave him a little box for his 58th birthday last Saturday night.
It was his class ring, a bit dented and the blue stone dulled.
“It was so cool, the biggest surprise I could’ve received,” said Halloran, who with his wife resides in Lawrence with three grown children.
The story actually starts three days before Halloran’s birthday.
Director of Facilities for Lawrence Public Schools Chris Merlino and head janitor Dave Quinlan were removing lockers in the old high school, which is now the North Common Education Complex used by all of the public schools in the city.
“We needed to create some space for storage,” said Merlino. “And Dave saw something in the back, behind some lockers. It was a ring; an old school ring. So he brought it us.”
They saw an inscription on the inside of the ring but couldn’t read it. So they went to the office and looked for a magnifying glass, which they got from Gloria Blanchette, an administrative assistant.
“You could barely see the name, but Gloria saw the date, 1982, and said, ‘Daniel D. Halloran, Class President,’” said Merlino.
“I said that has to be Dan Halloran from Lawrence,” said Merlino. “His family is all over city. His wife, Maria, is the City Assessor over at City Hall. I was so excited.”
Merlino called Maria and asked her a few questions, “‘When did your husband graduate?’ She said, I think 1982,’” said Merlino. “Then I asked her the initial of his middle name and it was ‘D.’ It was so cool.”
He immediately went City Hall to give the ring to Maria.
“(Merlino) was so excited to get me the ring,” said Maria. “Personally, I was not surprised Dan lost it. He loses everything. In fact, he lost his wedding band about month into our marriage.”
With his birthday only a few days away, it was the perfect gift.
“I was honestly stunned,” said Halloran. “But I knew it was mine because it had a little basketball with blue diamonds around it.”
He and his wife went to a jeweler at the Mall at Rockingham Park to have the ring cleaned.
Other than a few “bruises” it couldn’t look better.
“There is one problem,” said Halloran. “I can’t fit it on the ring finger. Apparently gaining 50 pounds in 40 years changes the size of your finger. It’s basically a pinky ring now. But I’m not complaining. I love it.
“Now I’m holding out hope for my original wedding band,” said Halloran. “Hey, you never know.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
