Today is the 75th anniversary of history.
Jackie Robinson became the first black man, on April 15, 1947, to play in the major leagues.
That moment, and Robinson’s career, have been well-documented over the last 75 years.
In looking over his career and accomplishments, on and off the field, not everything is known about Robinson that should be.
To honor his number, 42, which has been retired throughout Major League Baseball, we give you 42 things you really should know about the legendary person, man and athlete he was:
1. Born in Georgia, raised in California
Jack “Jackie” Roosevelt Robinson was born on January 31, 1919, in Cairo, Ga. Shortly after his birth, his family moved and settled in Pasadena, Calif. While he started with the Brooklyn Dodgers, the franchise moved to L.A. in 1958, only 10 miles from here he grew up.
2. Named after Teddy Roosevelt
President Theodore Roosevelt, who died 25 days before Robinson was born, was the inspiration for his middle name.
3. High School All-Star with Ted Williams
Robinson attended John Muir High School, where he was placed on the Pomona Annual Baseball Tournament All-Star Team with fellow future MLB Hall of Famers Ted Williams of the Boston Red Sox and Bob Lemon of the Cleveland Indians.
4. An accomplished tennis player
He was also a successful tennis player, winning the junior boys singles championship in the Pacific Coast Negro Tennis Tournament.
5. Brother won silver medal
Jackie’s brother Mack was an adept athlete and a splendid sprinter. He won a silver medal in 200-meter behind Jesse Owens during the 1936 Summer Olympics in Berlin, Germany.
6. A four-sports star
After high school, Robinson enrolled at Pasadena Junior College — now Pasadena City College — and was a four-sport star in baseball, football, basketball and track and field. Robinson batted .417 with 43 runs scored in 24 games for the school in 1938. On the football field, he still owns a school record for the longest run from scrimmage, 99 yards.
7. Hit a horrible .097 at UCLA
Robinson enrolled at UCLA in 1939 and again was a four-sport letter-winner in football, basketball, track and field and baseball. But in the sport he would become famous for, Robinson struggled, posting a .097 batting average in 1940. Despite his plate struggles he remained in the lineup due to his fielding expertise and speed on the base paths.
8. Among 4 African-Americans on UCLA
On 1939 UCLA football team, Robinson was one of four African American players for the Bruins, which made it the most integrated major college football team at the time.
9. Early on best sport was football
At UCLA, football was his best sport. In his two seasons, he led the nation in punt return average. He led UCLA in passing (444 yards), rushing (383 yards) and scoring (36 points) in second season.
10. Earned nicknamed by student newspaper
The student newspaper for rival Stanford called him “Lightning Jackie Robinson”
11. Could’ve been Olympic long-jumper
Robinson missed a lot of time on the track team at UCLA due to his baseball commitments. But still was good enough to win the Pacific Coast Conference and NCAA titles in the long jump with leaps of 25-feet and 24-10 inches. Had the 1940 and 1944 Olympics not been canceled due to World War II, Robinson likely could have competed.
12. Served in Army during World War II.
In 1942, Robinson was drafted into the Army. He was assigned to a segregated Army Cavalry unit in Fort Riley, Kansas and was stationed with boxing champ Joe Louis, and was commissioned as a second lieutenant.
13. Nearly court-martialed over bus incident
Robinson never saw combat during the war because he refused to move to the back of an unsegregated bus. After the incident he was arrested and nearly court-martialed, prohibiting him being deployed overseas to the World War II battlefronts. He never saw combat during the war, but was eventually given an honorable discharge.
14. Married his college sweetheart
Robinson married Rachel Isum, whom he met in 1941 during his senior year at UCLA (1946). They had their first son, Jackie Robinson Jr., that November. The Robinsons had two more children: a daughter, Sharon, and another son, David.
15. Importance of April 15
Robinson made his Major League Baseball debut on April 15, 1947, at Ebbets Field in Brooklyn, N.Y. He became the first African-American baseball player in Major League history.
16. Was 1947’s Rookie of the Year
He also won Rookie of the Year in 1947 with a batting average of .297, 175 hits, 12 home runs, and 48 runs batted in.
17. Larry Doby joined the cause
Robinson was close friends with Larry Doby, who was the first African-American baseball player in the American League. The two men broke the color barrier in baseball in the same year and would talk to each other on the telephone to share their experiences with racism during the season.
18. Pee Wee was champion for Robinson
Dodgers teammate Pee Wee Reese defended Robinson against violent and nasty racial slurs during his rookie season. Reese famously put his arm around him, a gesture of friendship that wasn’t common for Robinson at the time. The moment has since been immortalized in art, statues, and movies.
19. Hit for the cycle
On August 29, 1948, in a win over the St. Louis Cardinals, Robinson hit for the cycle, with a home run, a triple, a double, and, his last hit, a single.
20. Testified to ‘save’ his career
In 1949, Robinson was called to testify before the United States House of Representatives’ Committee on Un-American Activities (HUAC). He was subpoenaed because of comments made about him by prominent African-American actor Paul Robson. At first, Robinson was hesitant to testify, but then was ultimately compelled to do so because he feared not doing so would hurt his baseball career.
23. Won NL MVP in 1949
The National League’s Most Valuable Player Award went to Robinson in 1949, after his first appearance in the MLB All-Star Game. Robinson later took his team to the World Series, but would lose against the Yankees.
24. Played himself in movie
Jackie Robinson played himself in “The Jackie Robinson Story,” a biopic about his life released in 1950. Academy Award-nominated actress Ruby Dee played Robinson’s wife, Rachel “Rae” Isum Robinson.
24. Made more money on speaking tour
During the off-season, Robinson went on a vaudeville and speaking tour of the South, where he would answer pre-set questions about his life. He actually made more money on these tours than he did on his contract with the Brooklyn Dodgers.
25. Quit baseball to hock coffee
At 37, Robinson retired from Major League Baseball and the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1956. Unbeknownst to the Brooklyn Dodgers, Robinson took a position with the American coffee company Chock Full O’ Nuts and agreed to quit baseball.
26. First black VP of major corporation
From 1957 to 1964, Jackie Robinson served as the vice president of personnel for Chock Full O’ Nuts coffee. He was the first African-American vice president of a major American corporation.
27. First a republican, then democrat
Robinson was a political independent, but had very conservative views on the Vietnam War. He also supported Richard Nixon in 1960 election against John F. Kennedy, although Robinson admired Kennedy’s stance on civil rights once he was elected. He was later dismayed with Republicans for not supporting the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and soon after became a Democrat.
28. First black inducted into HOF
In 1962, Jackie Robinson was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame during his first year of eligibility. He was the first African American inducted at the Cooperstown Hall of Fame and Museum.
29. Co-founded Harlem bank
Robinson co-founded the Freedom National Bank—a black owned and operated bank in Harlem, New York—with businessman Dunbar McLaurin in 1964. Robinson was the commercial bank’s first Chairman of the Board. His wife later served as Chairman until 1990 when the bank closed.
30. TV’s first black sports analyst
Robinson was also the first African American MLB TV analyst. He broadcasted for ABC’s Major League Baseball Game of the Week telecasts in 1965. Robinson later worked as a part-time commentator for the Montreal Expos in 1972.
31. Dodgers retired “42” in 1972
On a historic day, June 4, 1972, the Dodgers retired Jackie Robinson’s uniform No. 42, along with Sandy Koufax’s No. 32 and Roy Campanella’s No. 39.
32. Brooklyn home declared landmark
The house in Brooklyn, N.Y., where Jackie Robinson lived while he played for the Brooklyn Dodgers was declared a National Historical Landmark in 1976.
33. Asteroid named after him
On March 1, 1981, American astronomer Schelte John “Bobby” Bus discovered an asteroid at the Siding Spring Observatory in New South Wales, Australia. Bus named the asteroid “4319 Jackierobinson,” after his favorite baseball player.
34. Posthumously awarded Medal of Freedom
President Ronald Reagan posthumously awarded Jackie Robinson with the Presidential Medal of Freedom—the highest award given to a civilian for their contributions to world peace, cultural, or other significant public or private endeavors—on March 26, 1984.
35. Member of All-Century Team
In 1999, Robinson was added to the Major League Baseball All-Century Team along with Cal Ripken Jr., Joe DiMaggio, Willie Mays, and Ty Cobb. Fans chose the final selections from a list compiled of the 100 greatest MLB players from the past century.
36. Didn’t play between ages 21 and 26.
Like many great athletes of his era, Robinson had his prime baseball years interrupted by WW II. Occupied by his pro football career and his military service, he played no organized baseball between his last UCLA game in 1940 and his first game for the Kansas City Monarchs in 1945.
37. Spent one year in Negro League
Robinson spent only one season in the Negro leagues before Brooklyn Dodgers general manager Branch Rickey selected him to break MLB’s color barrier. He only spent two years in the minor before his debut at age 28.
38. Dodgers traded racist player
Early on, Robinson also had struggles within his own team, including a few Dodgers players who signed a petition to keep him off team. Pitcher Kirby Higbe was traded after refusing to play on an integrated team.
39. Best bunter of all-time?
Of the 47 bunts Robinson laid down in 1947, all but four of them were either successful hits or sacrifices.
40. Harwell’s first game memorable one
In the first inning of the first major league game that radio announcer Ernie Harwell worked was a memorable one. Robinson stole home in a game at Ebbett’s Field against the Cubs. Harwell called it one of his greatest memories, calling games another 54 years on the radio. Robinson successfully stole home 19 times.
41. Was stricken with diabetes
Robinson was the picture of health his entire career, but later in life struggled with heart disease believed to be related to his diabetes. He died of an heart attack at age 53.
42. Was highest paid Dodger in 1950
For winning the MVP Award in 1949 the Dodgers rewarded him with a contract for $35,000 for 1950, making him the highest paid player on the team. Yankees star Joe DiMaggio was the highest paid in the game at $100,000 that year.
