Feel free to doubt the Methuen High football team this weekend.
The Rangers don’t mind. They’re used to it. In fact, they enjoy it.
“When everyone is doubting us, it just put the chip on our shoulder to go out and play even harder,” said receiver/defensive back Braeden Carter.
Methuen (8-2) was overwhelming underdogs last Friday against legendary Everett in the state Division 1 Round of 16 (first round), then bested the previously-undefeated Crimson Tide, 25-22.
Few will be picking the Rangers this Friday, when they travel the hour-plus to No. 1-seeded Franklin High (9-0) in the Division 1 Round of 8 (quarterfinals) at 7 p.m.
But overlook Methuen at your own risk, because there are plenty of reasons to believe the Rangers can earn another huge win, and move a step closer to a state championship.
Coach Tom Ryan
Methuen head coach Tom Ryan was named New England Patriots Coach of the Week after the Everett win, but his excellence is nothing new to Ranger fans.
Ryan has brought a consistent success and stability to Methuen football that the program hasn’t had since the passing of legendary coach Larry Klimas. Now in his ninth year as Rangers coach, Ryan has delivered a 55-39 record. They haven’t been under .500 since 2015.
Ryan is intensely competitive but doesn’t put on a show. He’s reserved, but never afraid to stand up for his players and program. He’s also surrounded by a crew of veteran Merrimack Valley assistants like Ryan Dugan and Dan Holgate.
QB Drew Eason
Quarterback Drew Eason may only be a sophomore, but he runs the Methuen offense like a seasoned, fearless veteran. Throwing for 355 yards and two touchdowns in his second career start — against a Medfield team that’s still alive in Division 2 — is pretty impressive.
For the season, Eason has completed 120 of 179 passes for 1,622 yards and 14 touchdowns. He threw for 249 yards and two TDs — including the game-winning TD in the final moments — against Everett last week, 234 yards and a TD against Central Catholic and 239 yards and three TDs against North Andover. He also ran for a season-high 86 yards against Andover and 54 yards against North Andover.
Variety of weapons
Eason has plenty weapons at his disposal that can make plays.
Receivers Jason Silverio (31 catches, 485 yards, 5 TDs), Braeden Carter (28-322, 2 TDs), Will McKinnon (21-327, 4 TDs) and Anesti Touma (21-204, 3 TDs) and running back JP Muniz (20-242, 2 TDs) have all made big plays in the passing game.
Muniz is also one of the region’s top running backs, carrying 103 times for 727 yards and 13 TDs. When he missed a game, freshman Shane Eason (Drew’s brother) ran for 107 yards and a touchdown. He also ran a kickoff back for a TD against Andover.
Silverio, Muniz, Touma, McKinnon and players like Joe Pino are also playmakers on defense.
Everett, and other tough matchups
If Methuen can beat Everett, which entered last week’s game 8-0, then the Rangers have the skill and guts to take on anyone and Everett isn’t the only elite competition they have faced.
Methuen’s only losses have come to Marshfield (8-1), the No. 4 seed in Division 2, and Central Catholic (8-1), the No, 2 seed in Division 1.
The Rangers fell to Marshfield on a TD in the game’s final two minutes, and hung strong with Central, trailing just 7-0 at halftime, drawing credit from Raiders coach Chuck Adamopoulos.
The Rangers are battle-tested.
Destiny matchup?
Methuen High School and Central Catholic sit 1.6 miles apart. The Rangers and Raiders are each two wins from the Division 1 state championship game.
In the newly-realigned MIAA playoff system, which eliminated sectionals (North, South, etc.), Methuen and Central Catholic sit on opposite sides of the tournament bracket. So, if they both win out, the two MVC foes will meet in the state title game.
How amazing would it be if, in this controversial new system, two longtime neighboring rivals face off for a state title at Gillette Stadium?
