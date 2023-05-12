This is no knock on Bill Belichick or the New England Patriots.
It’s an absolute statement that the 2023 Patriots schedule is a complete bear.
Home with the Saints. and home with Washington. Other than that, New England could be the underdog in 15 games this year.
The travel is merciless. The opposition simply relentless.
Strap in folks. It’s not going to be pretty.
New England is going to be a better football team than it was in 2022. and sadly, it will only win six, maybe seven, games.
Here’s why:
Week 1, Sept. 10, vs. Philadelphia
I’d love to say the “Super Bowl Loser’s Hangover” could help.
But the reigning NFC champs have so many weapons. Philly got better defensively in the draft, and the offense is already legit. This is a team you wanted to see late when they’ve had time to feel the effects of last year.
Patriots drop the opener at home. (0-1)
Week 2, Sept. 17, vs. Miami
Another team you would love to have seen in the second half. Tua Tagovailoa won’t be beaten up yet. The Fish will be fresh. and dynamic. I’m not sure Bill O’Brien’s new offense can match “dynamic.” But they have to. Look at the schedule. Lose this one on Sunday Night Football and an 0-4 start is definitely a potential reality.
Bill Belichick’s club finds a way to win ugly. (1-1)
Week 3, Sept. 24, at NY Jets
The Jets have a quarterback in Aaron Rodgers. As big a schmoe as Rodgers has grown into off the field, he’s still the real thing on it. I definitely don’t believe in Robert Saleh as a head coach, but Rodgers found ways to win with Mike McCarthy in charge.
Tough day in the Meadowlands. (1-2)
Week 4, Oct. 1, at Dallas
Speaking of McCarthy, you wonder if he’ll still be at the helm in Week 4 in Dallas. Nobody’s leash can be shorter. Nobody underachieves like the Cowboys. It just feels like hitting the road and winning at AT&T Stadium is a task a little too tall for Mac Jones.
I’ve got visions of CeeDee Lamb stomping on this secondary again. (1-3)
Week 5, Oct. 8, vs. New Orleans
Finally, a breather. Back home in a must-win situation, it’s time to welcome Derek Carr to Gillette Stadium. Carr’s knees tend to knock – hard – at the sight of Bill Belichick. Don’t expect that to change.
Schedule makers toss the Pats a cookie, and the home team devours it. (2-3)
Week 6, Oct. 15, at Las Vegas
Scalpers will be all over this one. Flights from Boston to Sin City will be off the charts again.
And the home team is going to ruin the weekend for the New Englanders like a frigid run at the craps table. New England’s PTSD from last year’s stunning heartbreak on the Strip returns. New England showing its flaws, just a little bit. Raiders win. (2-4)
Week 7, Oct. 22, vs. Buffalo
Reality check here. Josh Allen is still Josh Allen. The Patriots remain light years away in talent from the beasts of the AFC East. (2-5)
Week 8, Oct. 29, at Miami
Great Patriots teams struggle in Miami. This is not a great team. Mac Jones is 2-5, and the noise for a change is deafening. You can beg that Tua is tattered by now. But Miami is a house of horrors.
Belichick has to figure out a way to save this season. Fast. Another loss. (2-6)
Week 9, Nov. 5, vs. Washington
A much-needed respite. The current quarterbacks on the Commanders roster are Jacoby Brissett, Jake Fromm and Sam Howell. Zappe chants quieted. Patriots roll into the halfway mark with a W. (3-6)
Week 10, Nov. 12, vs. Indianapolis, at Frankfurt, Germany
Is Anthony Richardson ready? If not, it’s Minshew Magic and Sam Ehlinger. Sorry, Patriots are going to introduce these Euros to the Pick-6, potentially multiple times. Easy win headed to a much-needed bye. (4-6)
Week 11, Nov. 19, bye week
Week 12, Nov. 26, at NY Giants
The high point of the New England season. Let’s be honest. There’s no way the Giants repeat the season they just had. Saquon Barkley will be down long before the Patriots hit Jersey. The Giants will be in disarray. and flavor of the month Brian Dabol will be getting torched by the New York media. Patriots get a sniff of the .500 mark with a big road win. (5-6)
Week 13, Dec. 3, vs. LA Chargers
Justin Herbert vs. Mac Jones. I know what you are thinking. Herbert has been a disaster against New England. Quentin Johnston introduces himself to the NFL at New England’s expense. A brutal December is at hand. and I’m not talking about the weather folks. Chargers roll. (5-7)
Week 14, Dec. 7, at Pittsburgh
A road game on Thursday night, the first of three straight prime-timers for the Pats.
Which young QB has progressed more? Mac or Kenny Pickett?
Once again, the thought of a big receiver, in this case George Pickens, having his way with the mini-Joneses in the New England secondary is an absolute nightmare.
Steelers in a typical, ugly Thursday night bomb. (5-8)
Week 15, Dec. 18, vs. Kansas City
The good news is the Patriots get the extra rest and come home. The bad news is that Patrick Mahomes is waiting there to greet them.
Sorry, no chance on Monday Night Football. (5-9)
Week 16, Dec. 24, at Denver
Christmas in Denver anyone? It’s a great trip, folks. Don’t knock it. The only problem is that by this time Sean Payton is actually squeezing something out of Russell Wilson. It says here that Mac Jones is not the New England starter in this one. Pats in free-fall. (5-10)
Week 17, Dec. 31, at Buffalo
Nothing happy about this one. It’s not the last weekend, meaning Allen and Co. will be playing for something – likely the bye and the top seed. Pats ring in the New Year with another gross loss. (5-11)
Week 18, TBD, vs. NY Jets
The good news is that neither of these teams has something to play for other than draft position.
Rodgers won’t be on the field. Neither will Jones. New England shows a little pride and closes with the victory. Let the Belichick Black Monday talk begin. (6-11).
