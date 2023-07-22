On the same day that Jon Rahm mage a huge move at The Open in Royal Liverpool, Andover’s Rob Oppenheim had the same kind of day on the PGA’s Korn Ferry Tour.
Playing Round 3 of the Price Cutter Charity Championship, Oppenheim erupted for the best round of the day, a 10-under par 62, to zoom right up the leaderboard into contention.
The 43-year-old pro started Saturday’s round in 29th place after a 65-71 start. He heads into Sunday’s championship round in a tie for fourth at -18, just two shots behind the leading trio tied at -20.
Oppenheim will have a 1:50 tee time on Sunday in the second-to-last group of the day.
