KELSEY GARVEY
AGE: 29
RESIDENCE: Lawrence
HOMETOWN: Haverhill
OCCUPATION: Kindergarten Teacher
How did you get into running in the first place?:
Running has always been a big part of my life. I have been running cross country and track since I was in the third grade and continued competing throughout college. I continued to run for fun after I graduated, participating in local road races. In 2018, my friend who worked for the Boston Athletic Association offered me a bib number to run the Boston Marathon that year. Running the Boston Marathon was always a dream of mine, and I was shocked it was actually about to come true. Throughout the 26.2 mile journey, it was so inspiring to be surrounded by so many dedicated runners, giving everything they have, to run for something bigger than themselves. This is what motivated me to run again for charity and to give purpose to my run.
What are your goals for running?
The number one goal is always to finish. Making it to the finish line is a huge accomplishment in itself. The competitive side of me wants to finish the marathon in under 4 hours, but I am excited to just go out there, have fun and enjoy the crowds and the people every step of the way!
What has training been like?
Training has been good. We were lucky to have a mild winter, so it made getting outdoor runs in much easier. I think the toughest part of training is fitting all of the training runs in. It gets dark early in the New England winter, so most of the weekday runs were in the dark after work. Thankfully, my boyfriend would ride his bike behind me, with speakers and lights to help make those cold and dark runs a lot more fun.
Tell us about the charity and your connection:
I am running for the “Boston Local 718 Firefighter and Family Cancer Foundation.” My best friend’s brother in law, Dan Ranahan, started this foundation last year after he finished his final chemo treatment. In the Fall of 2020 he was diagnosed with Stage IV Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. After the overwhelming amount of love and support he received from friends, family, and community, he wanted to make sure others’ had that same level of support that he had during his battle with cancer. His goal is to eliminate the daily stressors that come with a cancer diagnosis and provide support to firefighters and their families through mentorships, financial support, meal plans, and more.
How can people donate?:
People can donate through my donation link: https://www.bostonlocal718ffandfamilycancerfnd.com/team-kelsey or they can mail a check addressed to the Boston Local 718 Firefighter and Family Cancer Foundation to 173 Train Street #2 Dorchester MA 02122.
