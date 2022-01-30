I have come to a conclusion, on the day the Super Bowl matchup will be decided:
A 10-7 team is going to the Super Bowl.
I said it two months ago. It’s been that kind of year from opening week; “Any given Sunday” was not just a movie title but rather life in the 2021 NFL.
Favorites. Underdogs. Home. Away. It didn’t matter.
Nobody grabbed the title of the best team in the NFL and ran with it.
This was a season that was made for Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson and Lamar Jackson to change their reputations; Rodgers and Russell as real winners, with two Super Bowl titles, and Jackson as a run-first QB who could change the NFL.
The two behemoths, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Kansas City Chiefs were shells of themselves for most of the past year — good, sometimes very good. They were never great.
The Bucs are home and Tom Brady is contemplating retirement, and the Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes are alive by the hairs of their chinny chin chins.
Which brings me back to my original premise: A 10-7 team, which we could call decent, will be playing for the all the marbles in two weeks.
There are two 10-7 teams playing today — the Cincinnati Bengals and San Francisco 49ers.
One of them is going to win via upset.
Which one?
The Bengals appear to the longer shot. Not only are they “the Bengals,” but they are facing The Next Tom Brady in Mahomes and the Chiefs.
The Chiefs win last Sunday was not normal. In fact, it shouldn’t have happened. But with Mahomes anything is possible.
But this is about the Bengals and my case for them winning is, well, they’ve done it before.
On Jan. 2, of this year, the Bengals and Chiefs met in Cincinnati. It was a must-win for both teams; the Bengals to take the AFC Central Division lead and make the playoffs, and the Chiefs to get the all-important No. 1 seed.
It was a war, in sports terminology. The Bengals stuck it out, to the bitter end, with a field goal as time expired, to win 34-31, behind four Joe Burrow TD passes, completing 30 of 39 passes.
The Bengals have been there and done that. Right? Well, it technically wasn’t a playoff game, but in reality it was if the Bengals lost.
The NFC Championship game is a little different.
The 49ers are the underdogs based on their place it the standings — L.A. Rams finished first in the AFC West at 12-5.
Here’s the caveat: The inconsistent 49ers beat the Rams twice this season.
The 49ers were in a Super Bowl two years ago while the Rams were there three years ago, losing to the Patriots.
So the Rams don’t hold any mental edge that the Chiefs may hold over the Bengals in terms of playoff experience.
The 49ers are tough. They beat the Dallas Cowboys in Dallas and even more impressive, the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field last weekend.
This not only is “not” impossible, but the 49ers might have the mental edge heading into tonight’s game.
This is another great weekend of football, potentially.
The Bengals appear to have a higher hill to climb, but I believe the Chiefs defense will be exposed by Burrow and the Bengals running game (see Joe Mixon).
As for the 49ers, I think the Rams have to play near-perfect football to win, which could happen.
Which 10-7 team will today?
How about ... both.
Enjoy the day.
Bill Burt
