BOSTON — It was a great day for baseball on Monday in New England, particularly in Boston.
While the Boston Red Sox beat the Toronto Blue Jays on an Alex Verdugo walk-off home run in the ninth inning, 6-5, there was better, macro news for the sport in the New England region.
The NCAA Division 1 baseball rankings had just come out a few hours before the game at Fenway Park and two baseball dudes with local roots, Blue Jays center fielder George Springer and ex-Red Sox infielder and current TV and radio analyst Lou Merloni — a Framingham native — liked what they saw.
Three New England schools — UConn (9th), Boston College (18th) and Northeastern (25th) — were ranked in the top 25, ahead of schools like Auburn, South Carolina, Texas and UCLA.
For the first time ever.
“That is really cool,” said Springer, a native of New Britain, Conn., and former star at UConn — arguably the No. 1 program in the six-state region for some time now.
“I love seeing that,” said Springer, 32, a four-time MLB All-Star. “The northeast has never really been known for baseball. It’s normally known for hockey and some basketball, inside sports where it’s cold. But there is a lot of baseball talent around here. We just don’t get the chance to play year-round. I played soccer, hockey and a lot of things growing up. I’m glad that I played other sports.”
Merloni starred at Providence College for four years from 1990 through 1993. Providence dropped baseball in 2000, due to Title IX enforcement.
“It gets me pumped seeing our local guys playing Division 1 and getting drafted into pro baseball,” said Merloni. “It says a lot about the sport and how important it is. It was a lot different when I was growing up.”
One difference was there were no such terms as launch angle or exit velocity.
“When I was growing up, my dad put up a sheet in the basement and I hit tennis balls off a tee,” said Merloni, who was drafted twice the by Red Sox in 1992 and 1993 while batting an impressive .334 over his collegiate career. “That’s how I worked on my swing.”
There is another big difference that Merloni has come to understand while coaching and following his son Mason’s youth career.
“He played about 70 games last year as a 12 year old,” said Merloni. “I was lucky to have played 30. The New England kids are playing more baseball. They’re getting the same instruction kids from other parts of the country are.
“We didn’t have indoor facilities or the coaching available. We’re catching up.”
Merloni and Springer both agree though that playing other sports made their love of baseball grow even more.
“Honestly, that’s a little concern I have with kids playing only baseball year-round, because of the indoor facilities,” said Merloni. “But the opportunity is there for New Englanders to keep up with other areas. It’s a great to see, definitely a sense of pride for me.”
Springer tries to get to his alma mater once a year and was no doubt asked to donate to the school’s multi-million dollar improvements to the field and indoor facility, which some call one of the best in the country.
Boston College also built a state of the art indoor facility five years after its new baseball stadium on campus.
“With the new indoor facilities some programs have added at UConn and B.C., I think you’re seeing more guys staying home,” said Springer. “I love seeing that. Our guys can stay and play big-time baseball in New England. It’s nice running into New England guys in the majors. We have that connection.”
One thing that won’t change is the weather.
Springer, who resides in Dunedin, Fla., near the Blue Jays spring training facility, says that’s OK.
“I think you get a little tougher, mentally, at least when the weather gets cold or there’s rain,” said Springer.
“It seemed like there was a threat of rain every day of practice in college. The bigger issue was sunlight. You’d need to end practice earlier. That’s not a problem in the major leagues.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.