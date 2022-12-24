Imagine where the New England Patriots would be without a little, third-round pick, 85th overall and just a rookie.
One place is last place, as in alone in last place in the AFC East (they are currently tied with the N.Y. Jets).
And worse, they would be boring as all hell.
Marcus Jones, take a bow.
While we have been entrenched with Mac Jones, Matt Patricia and the slew of average wide receivers, a nice sparkle has developed on this Patriots team.
Marcus Jones has become a player.
Is the best Patriot? No. Not yet. Not with Matthew Judon on a mission. But Marcus has been something to behold over the last two months, since snaring the return duties.
The 2022 Patriots season was probably/really put to bed last week in Las Vegas, with the “Las Vegas Lateral.” That was the real “must-win” game.
The Thanksgiving night game against the Vikings, which was lost with some fourth quarter screw-ups, was another lost opportunity.
Those possible wins, coupled with an improved Mac Jones, and some momentum could’ve led to an interesting, but probable playoff defeat in some cold place like Kansas City.
If we’re being honest, the Pats-Cincy game here at Gillette Stadium, which started as a debacle of debacles, didn’t mean that much.
It was more of a pride thing. And a chance to see Mac under some duress, maybe see how he performed.
But here’s what I got most out of this “tough” loss to a very good, well-rounded Bengals team.
Marcus Jones can help change the course of this franchise.
He is electric, a game-changer and, well, good things seem to happen around him.
An “innocent” interception yesterday, 30 yards down the field, turned into the game-changing play, a 69-yard touchdown return, of the Patriots day.
It woke us all up and what seemed like an insurmountable deficit, was all but eliminated, ignited by the 5-foot-8, 175-pounder.
Earlier in the game, Marcus seemed to be on the wrong end of two, early Joe Burrow passes to Tee Higgins and Trenton Irwin, with him trying unsuccessfully to break up both. But he was right there for most of those passes, with inexperience probably a key.
“I need stuff I have to work on [like] those things,” said Marcus. “I have to get there first.”
Marcus is not just a toy for Bill Belichick, this is a lethal weapon.
Remember the Buffalo game on Dec. 1, which ended up being probably the worst performance of the year? Lest we forget Marcus jumped in the huddle on offense, then caught a screen pass, and went 48 yards for the go-ahead score.
The 10-3 win over the Jets was all Marcus, returning the punt in the final seconds.
The loss to the Bengals was another big one. Not only did he lead the team in tackles and not only did he ignite the “chance” to come back, but he also recovered the fumble, forced by Matthew Judon. The fumble we figured would finish off the Bengals.
In fact, a short pass to Marcus from Mac, turned into a 15-yard gain to the Bengals 16-yard line, a few plays before the game-costing fumble. It was another nothing play that Marcus turned into something.
“I don’t think we can ask more [from] a guy, but every week we do,” said Judon. “And every week he has come up and delivered.”
Since Halloween, Judon is right.
There are issues with this Patriots team, including the offense, the quarterback, the overall elite talent, etc. But you have to tip your cap to the team’s resiliency.
When mailing it in, with things looking glum, appeared to be an option in these last two games, the Patriots were playing in the fourth quarter, fighting.
That’s a good sign for Belichick. His players are still fighting.
Marcus Jones, though, adds some interesting life and reason for hope when it comes to the future of this team when it rights a few ships.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.