“Is Mac Jones A Franchise Quarterback” Month is officially underway.
The New England Patriots have a month of football games — at Las Vegas, Cincinnati, Miami and Buffalo — in which they could lose every one of them.
They could also win, say, three of them. and if Buffalo plays the JVs to preserve a playoff spot, they could take four of them.
Of course, they will probably finish 2-2 and probably need a few scenarios to fall their way.
Anything less than 2-2 and you have to wonder about 2023. Is Mac the real deal? Is Bailey Zappe worth a look?
It would be easy for Mac to just finish the job and play better, rather than blaming, indirectly, his offensive coordinator.
It will make for interesting selections over the next month as Patriots fans, for the most part, have been loyal to picking them.
But losing a Patriots pick could be the difference between winning and losing a T-shirt.
Good luck. While I usually pick the Patriots, the next month will not be automatic.
As for Week 14, it was pretty simple for all T-shirt winners. All entries with eight or more wins out of the 12 games and had the Patriots point total (27), the first tiebreaker, won a T-shirt.
As we promise, all entries that pick more winners and have the Patriots point total exact are guaranteed a T-shirt
This week there were 11 winners.
Week 14 winners
Dan Morrissey of Shelburne, Vt.
Leo A Martin Sr of North Andover
Jeffrey Bourque of Danville, N.H.
Laurie Warden of Tewksbury
Giovanni Rodriguez of Methuen
John Armano of North Andover
Mark Mazzone of Methuen
Jim Morrissey of Charlotte, Vt.
Michele DeGregorio of Winthrop
Robert Kemp of Lawrence
Brendan Rigby of Haverhill
Henry Theberge of Methuen
