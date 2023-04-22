Kerry Gonzalez, of Lawrence, wanted to give herself something extra special for her 40th birthday.
It wasn’t a mink coat, a trip to a Caribbean island or a road trip with here friends.
It was to run the 2023 Boston Marathon for the first time.
Sounds fun. A little outside-of-the-box thinking.
But then again, there is another part that goes with running the famed race — the training … as in a 20-week training plan.
There was a little inspiration behind the “gift” to herself. It was a really a gift to her favorite local charity, Lazarus House, and to do it while also paying tribute to a pair of special women in her life who passed away in 2022.
“That was enough to sign me up,” said Gonzalez. “I wanted to prove that I was capable of the challenge. But the real motivation was to pay tribute to my great aunt and godmother, Susanne Szekely and my grandmother Jean McInerney.”
Gonzalez, 40, made pins with her favorite photos of her two idols and wore them on the running singlet.
“I needed them to help me power through the longest run of my life,” said Gonzalez.
The “gift” was easily the best gift she ever gave herself, calling it a life-changing event.
“The entire process, even the training, was extremely cathartic for me and has enriched my life beyond measure,” said Gonzalez. “I have a new-found appreciation and joy of running and being involved in improving my community.”
Gonzalez heard about the spectators influence. It was an even bigger presence than she imagined it would be.
“The whole marathon route is packed with spectators all cheering you on and their energy is electric,” she noted. “It really helped push me along.”
You’ve heard about the gift that keeps on giving. Ditto for the Boston Marathon and really running for Gonzalez.
She’s now prepared to run another “big” marathon in November.
“I entered the lottery for the New York City Marathon because my training for Boston was going so well,” said Gonzalez. “And guess what? I was chosen. So my next marathon is right around the corner.”
And there is little doubt in her mind that she hasn’t run her first-and-last Boston Marathon either.
“It took a lot of hard work but I surpassed my fundraising goal, raising a total of $13,200,” said Gonzalez. “I will run Boston again. It was one of the greatest experiences for me.”
