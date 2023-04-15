In the BK (Before Kenyans) era of American road running, Bill Rodgers, a k a “Boston Billy,” the blond elfish Bambi striding anchor of Bill Squires GBTC (Greater Boston Track Club) was the undisputed master of the macadam capturing the coveted Boston Marathon laurel wreath four-times (1975, ’78-80) while book-ending that with four New York City Marathon titles.
Included in those stellar performances were a pair of an American records recorded during his 1975 and ’79 Boston victories cementing his place, with a hat-tip to Roger Miller, as the “king of the roads.”
It’s a Sinatra-esque record that will stand the test of time.
And like Coach Jerry York, and Bobby Orr, Boston’s running icon epitomized class and graciousness best summarized by Paul Simon “Not a negative word was heard” as Rodgers always had time for everyone.
He was elected to both the National Track and National Distance Halls of Fame, and was ranked No.1 in the world by Track and Field News in 1975, ’77, ’79, and along with his road motoring rival Frank Shorter were the inspirational pied pipers of the runningboom in America.
How dominate was “Boston Billy”?
Despite his seemingly permanent look of puzzlement he trained manically, often pounding out 160-mile weeks, and on race day transformed into a cold-eyed assassin, operating with the innate ability of a chess master pouncing at precisely right moment and breaking a competitor’s spirit.
Of his 59-career marathons, he completed twenty-eight under the eye-popping time of 2:15, while winning an extraordinary and seemingly super-human twenty-two times that he toed the line.
In 1978, two-years before Jimmy Carter boycotted the 1980 Summer Olympics which denied Rodgers his last opportunity for an Olympic medal that he so coveted, the Wesleyan University graduate, who roomed with the 1968 Boston champion Amby Burfoot, compiled nearly as many No. 1 hits as the Beatles, crossing the line first in 27 of the 30 races that he entered that year.
Dare I say, that’s another record that will stand the test of time.
If the BAA should ask, and I am under no illusions that it will, I have the perfect location for such an enterprise.
It should stand at the corner of Beacon Street and Cleveland Circle across the street from the first BRRC aka Bill Rodgers Running Center, which opened in 1977 and became an instant mecca for runners of all abilities.
It was also the location where Rodgers was often running alone on his way to victory.
So, I ask the B.A.A. to stop dallying and dip into its bulging coffers and find an angel to help with the commission of such a well-deserved and well-earned tribute.
At age 75, the former king of the road, and road running ambassador isn’t getting any younger.
