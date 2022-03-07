Few athletes have ever had a career like Jake McElroy.
The former three-sport superstar led North Andover High to state championships in football and baseball and a sectional final in basketball as a senior. He was among the area’s best in all three sports and upon his graduation could have played any in college right away.
But McElroy knew what he wanted, and he was willing to take the long road to get it.
McElroy had his heart set on playing Division 1 baseball at Holy Cross. It didn’t matter that the Crusaders didn’t have a spot for him right away, he wanted to go badly enough that he was willing to reclassify and do a post-grad year to make it happen.
“The end factor for me was Holy Cross is a great school where I had a few relatives go to, I really liked the school and I love baseball, so I thought it was some place I could flourish as an athlete and as a student,” he said.
Three years later, that work is paying off, including a big 3-for-4 performance yesterday, a 6-3 loss to N.C. A&T.
McElroy is now Holy Cross’s starting right fielder as a sophomore, earning the job after a terrific fall in which he established himself as a key part of the Crusader program.
“I’m extremely proud of his determination, diligence and work ethic. He’s a guy that just kind of makes things happen for himself. In a good way he doesn’t take no for an answer,” said Holy Cross head baseball coach Ed Kahovec. “He knows what he wants, for example coming to Holy Cross, this is where he wanted to be and he made it happen.”
A long grindThe path McElroy chose hasn’t come without twists and turns. Following his graduation McElroy did a post-grad year at Proctor Academy, where he enjoyed a terrific football season before breaking his nose and missing most of basketball.
Then the pandemic hit, which cost McElroy his entire baseball season and significantly disrupted his first year at Holy Cross. Summer baseball proved a saving grace, as McElroy was fortunate enough to join the North Shore Navigators, which featured a loaded roster of local college stars including future MLB Draft picks Sal Frelick, Cody Morrisette and Ben Malgeri.
“They helped me out a bunch,” McElroy said. “They worked hard and they wanted to use their experiences to help me in any way, which I was super grateful about.”
Things didn’t really get back to normal for McElroy until this past fall, by which point he was beginning to establish himself as a key part of the Holy Cross program. During that time he also switched positions from infield to outfield, which Kahovec said helped the team from a roster perspective and also allowed him to better tap into his natural athleticism.
“When he’s out there it’s like that point guard and scrambling quarterback comes back,” Kahovec said. “ You can see it out there, and he shows those flashes of awesome athleticism.”
High hopes for future
While McElroy has gotten off to a slow start at the plate this spring — he was 5 for 29 (.172) through eight games entering this weekend’s series at North Carolina A&T — he and his coaches are confident he’ll make the adjustments needed to get back on track. In the meantime McElroy has proven a steady defensive presence in right field and a threat on the bases.
“We still have 45 games left or so, so there’s time to turn it around personally,” McElroy said. “But I’m encouraged by the team’s trajectory, we have a young team but very talented and I think it will be a great season for us once we knock out the kinks and get a little more experience under our belt.”
McElroy says in the short term his main goal is to win a Patriot League title and earn an NCAA Tournament bid. He said following former North Andover teammate Sebastian Keane’s NCAA Regional run last year with Northeastern University was “unbelievable” and would love to have a similar experience.
But beyond that, he hopes to make the most of his big opportunity and become the best Crusader he can be.
“He’s a tremendous advocate for our program in the community and he’s an outstanding teammate and a huge part of what we do,” Kahovec said. “He’s the commensurate student athlete, he does it all academically, athletically and socially.”
