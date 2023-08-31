FENWAY PARK – The season, really the Red Sox hopes of a fun, September gallop to a “possible” postseason berth, ended here, drably, at Fenway Park on Wednesday afternoon.
The three-game sweep, a rather embarrassing, uneventful one at that, to the defending champion Houston Astros basically nailed the coffin shut.
But in reality, it ended on Monday night.
That’s when another Red Sox starter couldn’t get through the fifth inning, this time Chris Sale, and a guy we had never heard of, veteran Kyle Barraclough, was brought in to quell the damage.
In one of the ugliest, strangest innings a contending team around here has had, with Barraclough walking four, hitting another batter (literally hit behind the batter) and also giving up a 2-run triple and 3-run homer, Red Sox manager Alex Cora did nothing.
A 4-3 Red Sox lead, in a must-win game, turned into a 9-4 deficit.
Every Red Sox fan that knows other Red Sox fans were texting their buddies frivolously … {em}What the hell is Cora doing? … Why isn’t anybody warming up?
The NESN broadcast crew was equally baffled. Play by play man Dave O’Brien asked Kevin Youkilis what his thoughts were and he said, “I have no idea.”
We soon realized what was happening as Barraclough pitched the rest of the game, allowing 10 runs on 11 hits.
Barraclough, sent back to Triple-A Worcester on Tuesday, was collateral damage.
Cora was not himself after the game, answering questions about the reasoning of leaving Barraclough in the game without giving a legitimate answer.
Basically, Cora intimated, he had nobody left and he didn’t want to bring in relievers that would be needed on Tuesday and Wednesday.
They weren’t needed. The Red Sox were dead from the sixth inning on Monday night.
Dead as door nails.
How do you plan for a big series with the Astros, especially the first game, not having two long relievers of substance, due to Sale’s track record of being a 4-inning dude?
I get it, the Dodgers series was taxing on the bullpen, but this is the Astros, the more important foe. How about a little better planning?
Cora later said they’d be all set for Tuesday and Wednesday, but as was witnessed the last two games, the Red Sox were toast by then.
Were the Red Sox going to catch the Astros and Blue Jays? Probably not. The pitching wasn’t good enough. Neither was Trevor Story, who still appears to be in spring training mode, and the injury to Jarren Duran, a spark, didn’t help matters either.
Is there a divide between president Chaim Bloom and Cora?
No doubt, Cora probably didn’t appreciate giving up on the season – no moves of significance at trade deadline and then Bloom referring to the team as underdogs.
They could’ve used another starter, like the one Tampa Bay got in former Northeastern star Aaron Civale, who had two more years of team ownership, from Cleveland. The Rays have won his last four starts, averaging 2 runs allowed, giving up a legit first baseman prospect.
That’s not in Bloom’s makeup. He has pre-2020 Tampa Bay DNA, when top prospects were rarely dealt for quick fixes.
Whatever the case, September in New England will be centered more on football – that could be a bleep show, too! – and the Red Sox will finish out the string.
Too bad. Important baseball in September is not only fun, but it sells tickets in 2024, too.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
