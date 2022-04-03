FORT MYERS, Fla. — Everything is different for Tanner Houck now.
This time last year Houck was still trying to prove he belonged. A former first-round pick, Houck had shown promise in a brief late-season cameo in 2020 but he had yet to demonstrate himself capable of sustained big league success.
Houck still has a lot to prove, but nobody doubts he belongs anymore.
This is an exciting time for Houck and his family. Over the offseason he got married, and with his big league dream now becoming reality he’s worked to reach his full potential on the field and to make the biggest difference off of it.
For Houck, that means honoring the family who helped him become the person he is today.
About a decade ago when Houck was just entering high school, his family adopted a four-year-old girl named Reanna. The two met for the first time when Houck’s mom brought her to one of his baseball games, and in the decade or so since Houck and his new little sister have become close as could be.
“Just to see where she’s come from in the past 11 years is truly remarkable,” said Houck, who said Reanna is now in high school and recently started driving lessons. “She’s blossomed, has an amazing personality and I love getting to spend time with her.”
After Houck was drafted by the Red Sox in 2018 he started his own charity, Pitch for Adoption, so that he could honor Reanna and pay it forward by supporting other families with adopted children. Focusing primarily on Boston and Houck’s home St. Louis area, the charity helps provide families with basic necessities like toiletries and school supplies. They also try to take the kids to events, often local baseball games.
As he further establishes himself as a major leaguer, Houck hopes to use his prominence to help grow the organization even more.
“I’m blessed enough to have an enormous platform to be able to reach multiple people, and I didn’t want that to go to waste,” Houck said. “When she came into my life it truly showed me how blessed I really am and how a loving home can affect you growing up. So for me that was immediately something I wanted to look into the realm of growing a charity for.”
This spring Houck has been able to take comfort in knowing that his place on the big league roster is secure. Manager Alex Cora almost immediately named him to the starting rotation, and barring any unforeseen developments he will take the hill on April 10 against the New York Yankees for Boston’s third game of the season.
With that issue settled, Houck has been able to focus on navigating the lockout-condensed spring training schedule and ironing out the command issues that have plagued him and many other pitchers early on.
“I want to cut down on the walks, plain and simple,” Houck said. “No one wants to give free baserunners, but other than that I feel like camp has been going well, I feel great, my strength is really good and I feel really good with where I’m at physically. It’s just about locking in the command, which I feel a lot better with.”
Paxton ahead of schedule
When the Red Sox signed starting pitcher James Paxton last November, it was understood that he wouldn’t be a factor until at least midseason due to his ongoing recovery from Tommy John surgery.
That’s still the case, but Paxton does seem to be ahead of schedule and could wind up on the mound sooner than people might expect.
The 33-year-old lefty threw a bullpen on Friday and Cora said that he’s progressed faster than Chris Sale had at a similar point in their recoveries. If all goes well he could potentially be in the big league picture by the the All-Star break, if not sooner.
“I feel great right now, I’m throwing bullpens, I’m throwing 20 pitches off the mound [Friday] and just following the program,” Paxton said on Thursday. “I think it’s 20 pitches, then 25, 30, 35, and I’ll work my way up to throwing and up and down bullpen, and then some live [batting practice] and sim games. So I’ve got a ways to go but I’m feeling really good. Just slowing building it up and getting ready.”
Paxton could be an underrated addition to the staff much like Nathan Eovaldi was upon his arrival at the trade deadline in 2018. Eovaldi at that point was also coming off a run of injuries but eventually emerged as one of the best pitchers in the American League. When healthy Paxton has a long track record of success at the major league level and could add considerable depth either in the rotation or out of the bullpen.
In his last full season before Tommy John surgery and the pandemic, Paxton posted a 3.82 ERA with 186 strikeouts over 150.2 innings with the Yankees in 2019. Overall he has a career record of 57-33 with a 3.59 ERA across nine big league seasons, most of which came with the Seattle Mariners, and he’s pitched two games at Fenway Park, something he said he’s looking forward to doing more frequently going forward.
Originally from the suburbs of Vancouver, Paxton also has a nickname that should endear him to Red Sox Nation — The Big Maple. As he tells it, that nickname was effectively bestowed upon him by former Red Sox bench coach Tim Bogar.
“When I was in Seattle, I forget what year it was, but Tim Bogar, our bench coach at the time, told me that I needed to have a nickname, because I didn’t have one at that point,” Paxton said. “So I was like ‘well why don’t you come up with one and we’ll see how it goes?’
“So he was thinking and all of a sudden he came up with Big Maple, and I guess he told our head coach Scott Servais,” Paxton continued. “And he said it in a post-game interview and after that I was Big Maple, so I ran with it.”
How sweet it must be?
Fitzgerald: ‘I have nothing to lose’
As Ryan Fitzgerald was leaving Fort Myers to begin his Triple-A season with the Worcester Red Sox, he walked out of camp with his head held high.
He’d done truly everything he possibly could to make the big league roster.
Fitzgerald was one of the stories of the spring, breaking out with a monster camp that saw him hit four home runs over 11 games. That ranks tied for second across both the Grapefruit and Cactus Leagues — only Red Sox teammate Rafael Devers has more with five — and on top of that he also batted .313 with a 1.513 OPS, struck out only three times in 16 at bats and logged a combined 47 defensive innings at every position on the diamond except pitcher, catcher and first base.
“I’m 27 with nothing to lose, so it’s kind of easy going when you got that,” Fitzgerald said. “I came from indy ball, the island of misfit toys, and you go up there and you try to hit a home run every time.”
Fitzgerald’s journey from Creighton University to undrafted afterthought in the independent American Association to potential big league hopeful is almost as improbable as his transformation along the way. During his time Creighton, Fitzgerald was basically a slap hitter who only had six career home runs in four seasons of college ball.
“He was what I would call a gap to gap type of hitter, he hit a lot of double, he didn’t necessarily hit a lot of home runs,” said Creighton head coach Ed Servais. “I’m not surprised to see that the power has come, anybody who knows anything about baseball realizes power is usually the last thing that a hitter develops, and it looks like Ryan is developing it right now.”
After going undrafted and finding himself in the baseball wilderness, Fitzgerald said it was time to change his mindset. If this was how his baseball journey was going to go, he wanted to go down swinging for the fences.
But even when he was as far from the majors as you can possibly be, Fitzgerald never wavered in his belief that one day he’d make it.
“I think some of it was blind belief and I didn’t fully understand how I was going to get there,” Fitzgerald said. “I’ve learned so many things along the way and so many people that I’ve run into that have changed the course of my career, it’s really surreal when I look back at it, but I’m not entirely surprised.
“This is what I’ve trained for,” he continued. “I try to hit home runs and I hit home runs, that’s what I train to do and it’s coming to fruition, so that’s cool to see.”
If nothing else, this spring he got the baseball world’s attention. Now he hopes to keep pushing until the big leagues can’t keep him out any longer.
Darwinzon among latest cutsThe Red Sox announced their latest round of roster cuts after Saturday’s game, dropping the number of active players in big league camp to 34 with just days remaining in the regular season.
The most notable player cut was left-handed pitcher Darwinzon Hernandez, who was optioned to Triple-A Worcester alongside right-handed pitcher Eduard Bazardo. In addition, four non-roster invitees were reassigned to minor league camp, those being right-handed pitcher Kaleb Ort, left-handed pitcher Derek Holland, outfielder Christin Stewart and infielder Yolmer Sánchez.
The Red Sox have to cut the roster to 28 before the season opener against the New York Yankees on Thursday, meaning there are still six more cuts to be made. The players likely on the bubble who remain in the mix include first baseman Travis Shaw, infielder Jonathan Araúz, outfielders Franchy Cordero and Rob Refsnyder and right-handed pitchers Kutter Crawford, Tyler Danish, Hansel Robles, John Schreiber and Phillips Valdez.
Wallace promoted to Double-AAfter spending all of last year at High-A Greenville, Methuen’s Jacob Wallace has been promoted to Double-A and will start the season up in Maine with the Portland Sea Dogs.
Wallace, the former Methuen High and UConn closer, is coming off a roller coaster 2021 season that saw him get off to a rough start before turning things around down the stretch and finishing strong. Wallace averaged 14.1 strikeouts per nine innings for the season and posted a 3.00 ERA while holding opposing batters to a .143 average from August onwards.
This spring Wallace appeared in two big league games, throwing 1.1 scoreless innings while allowing just one hit and one walk plus one strikeout against major league competition.
Burt heats up
Last Monday we highlighted North Andover’s Max Burt, a former St. John’s Prep and Northeastern University star who pushed all the way to Triple-A in the New York Yankees system last season. In the days following that article, Burt made headlines by homering in back to back big league games for the Yankees, including a grand slam on Tuesday.
Burt has only had a handful of big league at bats this spring, but he’s made them count. Through Saturday’s games Burt had gone 2 for 6 with two home runs and six RBI, and overall he’s played in seven games with appearances all over the infield.
