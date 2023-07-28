WORCESTER – From afar, it looks like your typical father-son story. Dad is a great athlete, who had a very successful pro career and the son comes out of the womb ready to bear.
Then there is the Steve Heinze, the dad, and Eli Heinze, the son, story.
Eli's earliest years as an "athlete" were with a different stick, a lacrosse stick.
Dad, one of the greatest pro athletes the Merrimack Valley has developed out of North Andover, spent 12 years in the NHL, nine with his boyhood idols, the Boston Bruins.
Steve also was on one of Boston College's most talented teams while also representing the USA in the Olympics and World Championships.
"We left the sports he wanted to play up to him," said Steve.
Eli's two older brothers Cadden and Gage weren't hockey players either. Cadden competed for the high school water polo team and Gage was a lacrosse player.
The Heinze family, including wife, Lori, lived in Santa Barbara, Calif., setting roots there after he played the final two years with Los Angeles Kings.
With his career ending after some severe concussions, the west coast weather was ideal.
From his last day in the NHL, back on Feb. 27, 2003, Steve spent many days of the next three years on the couch, barely functioning at times because of the repeated concussions that turned him into, he said, "junk."
Eventually over time, "the fog" in his brain started to lift a bit. Steve slowly worked his back way to his normal life, except without hockey as part of it. He knew that his playing days were over, but he had the itch of getting back into the game. The problem was there were no hockey rinks in the area.
It was a fund-raising project to build a state-of-the-art rink, called "Ice of Paradise," with Steve's involvement, probably changed the course of Eli's life.
The $15 million rink was funded by the Philadelphia Flyers owner, area resident Ed Snider and L.A. Kings legend Luc Robitaille, and opened on in October of 2015.
That's when a 10-year-old Eli, with his dad's blessing, changed sticks.
"I had played lacrosse since I was in the first grade. The rink opened when I was in the fourth grade. I took a liking to it right away. I got on the ice with my dad and just loved it ever since," said Eli.
Now eight years later, Eli is taking a cue from dad, as in playing elite hockey among his age group. This past week, Eli had his skates on and hockey stick in hand competing for Team North Shore in the 49th annual Hockey Night in Boston Tournament held at the Worcester Hockey Center.
This is the same "HNIB Tournament" that his father played and dominated in back in the summer of 1986, along with other former NHL players including Ted Donato, Joe Sacco, Shawn McEachern and Jeremy Roenick, as well as Steve's best friend Ron Pascucci.
"Eli was always a 'lacrosse guy' and I don't know, some kids just flip that switch when it comes to sports," said Steven. "It's been die-hard hockey ever since (the rink was built)."
Steve returned to the game as soon as Eli laced up his skates, coaching many of teams, while Saddie has become a devoted figure skater. When the rink opened, Steve was appointed the President of the Greater Santa Barbara Ice Skating Association and still holds that position today.
The L.A. Kings sponsored a high school team called the "Royals" and Steve has served as the coach for the past eight years, including the last four with Eli on the team.
The Royals won the state championship two years ago and finished as the state finalists this season. Eli led the league in scoring with 23 goals and 11 assists.
The Heinze family decided that it was time to go east, near where dad played, so Eli could put his game up against stiffer competition.
"We wanted to test the waters because Eli's pretty good for a California player and we had no idea how good he was," said Steve. "Last summer we said 'Let's play some tournaments out East.'
"So he played in the Chowder Cup (in Braintree) and then Hockey Night (in Boston)," said Steve. "We came to Hockey Night because it's the tournament that I knew. But I have been removed for so long but I always knew that Hockey Night and the Chowder Cups were good tournaments."
Eli's first venture last summer went well.
"Eli had a good experience last year at Hockey Night," said Steve. "I think or hope that he would be more of a go-to player this year. He has really put in a lot of time working out and getting bigger and stronger. I'm excited to see what he does."
ELI COMMITS TO PLAY AT GOVERNORS
Besides playing in these local summer tournaments, Eli has decided to make Boston his home for the next year. With visions of playing at a Div. 1 college, and being an elite student academically, he has decided to take his talents to Governors Academy in Byfield this fall.
"Out here, hockey is way faster and that's why I'm coming out here to go to Governor's Academy," said Eli. "It has all come together and I'm really excited about all of it."
Steve was one of three sons to play hockey at an elite level. His brothers Peter and Andy were also stand-outs, the former at UMass Lowell and the latter at Merrimack College, where he left as the school's top 10 leader in points.
Steve played with Andy for two years at North Andover (including reaching the state championship game during Steve's freshman year) before transferring to play at Lawrence Academy for his junior and senior years. Steve played on that elite HNIB team during the summer before he transferred to a different high school.
"Back then, Hockey Night was it. This was the number one thing that you did in the summer. The only way to make it or get drafted or be seen by colleges was to play Hockey Night and in this tournament. It was a big deal back then. Those were the best guys at that age," said Steve.
After combining for 105 points in his two years at Lawrence Academy, Steve compiled 159 points in just three seasons at B.C., mostly as part of the 'HEM' line with David Emma and Marty McInnis. He was named to the All Hockey East Rookie Team, the Hockey East Tournament Team and was named all New England and an All-American. In 2010, he was inducted into the Boston College Athletic Hall of Fame.
Steve decided to forgo his senior year to tryout for the U.S. Olympic team, joining Donato, Sacco and MacEachern and many other future NHL stars. That team finished in fourth place. Steve finished with a goal and three assists on eight games.
Once the Olympics were over, Steve signed a deal with the Bruins – he had been drafted in the third round back in 1988. He played nine years for the Bruins, before going on to play one year in Columbus, a few months with Buffalo and then a year with the Kings. He played in 694 games and finished with 178 goals, 158 assists for 336 points, while he had 379 penalty minutes.
"I've basically seen a lot of YouTube Videos (of my dad playing). He likes watching his own videos with us. I've never seen a full game or anything, just his highlights and getting beat up in fights and stuff," said Eli with a big laugh.
Steve enjoyed some great seasons with the Bruins, including 26 goals during the 1997-'98 season. He played with talented goalscorers like Adam Oates and Cam Neely, but was known more for being a "mucker," which is completely opposite of how Eli plays.
"Eli has a lot more finesse than I did. He has pretty good Hockey-IQ," said Steve. "He sees the ice really pretty well. He's tall and lanky so he has that big reach. He plays the game the right way the way I see it.
"He knows where to be offensively and defensively I'd like ," said Steven. "I'd like to see some more speed and quickness and a little bit more toughness out of him. He's not a mucker and a grinder like I was but I think you can learn that as you get older."
In Thursday's game, North Shore defeated Metropolitan, 6-4. Eli didn't score but was on the ice for a handful of goals scored by teammates.
"One of the things that impresses me the most about Eli is his release," said his HNIB coach Chris Kuchar. "He has an outstanding release. He worked on that last year and I told him that 'you have a high-level end shot and you need to get rid of that puck as much as you can'. He bought in and started scoring some goals (with his great shot) in last year's tournament. His skating was really good last year and I'm sure it has improved, knowing the work that he is going to put into it.
"He's a kid who can play the next level for sure. He's a good skater, good hockey-IQ but the biggest thing that I see with him is his quick release. When he gets rid of the puck he's dangerous. It's a heavy, quick shot and not a lot of goalies at this level will be able to pick that up."
DONATING BRAIN TO B.U.
In his final NHL game with the Kings, Steve suffered his second concussion of that season. He never took a professional shift again.
"What I did wrong was I had symptoms and I kept playing. I had one and I had my first stint in the minors with Manchester and the (Kings) called me back up. It was ten to fifteen games in and I got (another) concussion. I lost an edge and a guy slammed my heads against the boards. And I just wasn't right. With the protocols back then and it's changed a little bit, you try to walk. If you're not dizzy, then you go for a jog and then you start lifting weights and then go to a sprint. I could get back to the sprint, but things were just not right but at the same time, I didn't want to lose my job so I got back in to soon. I remember the hit by Jody Shelley of Columbus. We were on the road and I saw him coming. I braced for the hit and it at center ice and it was just smash.
"What I learned later was your head just bounces around and your brain bounces around inside your skull. I hit him and I saw stars. I didn't go down but I knew it (happened again). I played the whole game, scored the last goal I ever scored in the NHL. I was driving to the net and there was a rebound and the puck went off my head and in. People thought that's what gave me the concussion, but it wasn't. It was the hit.
"On the way home, I was trying to do my taxes. I used to be pretty good at math and I literally started crying. I had a panic attack. I couldn't think and I couldn't put the math together. That was the last concussion; I never played again."
Steve went through every test imaginable during those three years, "and my wife is a saint," adheering to his needs and taking care of the children. He has since agreed to donate his brain to the Boston University CTE Center.
"I'm in the system, but I hope they don't need it for a while," he said with a laugh.
Just a short while before he really got back on his feet, the Heinze Family went away on a trip and had their Yellow Lab dog stay at a local kennel. The dog ended up dying at the kennel because of negligent care.
"(Right after we returned), I got back on the ice just playing pick-up games with some buddies. Then this guy joins our group and he was just a really nice guy. He was from Minnesota and I find out he owns Dioji, this Doggy Day Care business," explained Steve.
From there, the two hockey pals became business pals. They have opened up three more 'Dioji' establishments across California. Each one is a 'K-9 resort and Athletic Club for dogs, cage free with a bone shaped pool, a spa, playground equipment and individual rooms and beds.
"We can get up to 100 dogs a day," he said. "Basically the dogs run around all day long, get tired and then we put them in a bedroom where our employees sleep and all of the other dogs just sleep together," he said with a big smile.
Steve has been doing that for the past ten years and said that getting into this business it what got his bark back.
"When (we opened the second establishment) I had to go behind the desk to start to learn the business and understand it," he said. "I worked in the service industry for about a month and you have to remember a lot of things. What I learned later was the plasticity of the brain is your brain starts working around the parts that don't work and that actually helped me. The lights came on a little bit after doing that."
JUST BEING DAD
On Thursday morning, Steve sat up in the stands watching his son buzz around the ice surface. He was proud as ever of Eli, and always will be regardless if his son plays hockey past high school, or not.
"Eli's just born a good kid. I have four great kids. Eli is just the easiest kid to parent," said Steve. "We still like each other after coaching him for the past eight years. We still get a long and he's just really a neat kid. He's never had less than an 'A' in any class that he's ever taken. He's a genius in school. He definitely gets that from his mother."
Hockey, like it was with his dad almost as long as he could skate, is his blood.
"(Playing Division 1 college hockey is) his dream. Honestly at Governor's Academy, he could be anywhere from first line to third line," said Steve. "I'm 99 percent sure he can play at that level, but you don't know until you get there. That's why I get excited because he does stuff that's top-notch. He sees the ice and the things that he does, but it's in spurts, and not all of the time. I'm wondering if he gets that complete game, where will he be at?
"I talk to him all of the time and say, you could end up playing intramurals somewhere, but education is the most important part," said dad. "It's a long road. He has the potential, but right now I'm just seeing how he does. It's up to him."
The coolest part of Eli's transition to hockey is that their relationship, always good, has grown even more.
But their connection is much more than just hockey.
"My dad is awesome. I couldn't ask for more – my dad is the best. He coaches me just how I want to be coached. He's not too hard on me and he's not too soft on me either. I love it. We go out for stick time and work individually and also on team concepts. It's just perfect.
"He knows the game obviously. He has played it all of his life. He's teaching me the right things, both the team concepts and individual skills. I think he's good at getting the team together, getting everyone to believe in each other. He knows how to get us all playing together as a team. I think he's the total package as a coach and as a father."
You can follow Jamie Pote on Twitter at @JamiePote
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.