I know it’s not in our nature as Bostonians to look at the bright side when it comes to sports, but try for a moment to take a deep breath.
The spot the Red Sox are in? It’s not as bad as it probably feels.
I’m not saying things are going well, or that the Red Sox start has been acceptable in any way. They aren’t and it hasn’t. But what I am here to tell you is that despite everything that’s gone wrong, it wouldn’t take much for things to turn around and for the club to fight its way back into contention.
Sox within striking distance of Wild CardHeading into Wednesday night’s series finale against the Houston Astros, the Red Sox stood at 14-22 and 13 games back of the New York Yankees in the AL East. That’s not good, and it isn’t a deficit the club will be able to make up easily, but the good news is they technically don’t have to.
If this were 1972 and the Red Sox fell that far behind, they’d already be dead and buried. But in 2022, with an expanded postseason and three Wild Card spots up for grabs, the relevant deficit the Red Sox should be focused on right now is the playoff cutline. and compared to the division lead, making up that gap looks far less daunting.
As of this writing the Toronto Blue Jays occupy the final playoff spot in the American League with a 19-17 record. That’s good for a 5.5-game lead over the Red Sox, which is significant but hardly insurmountable with more than three quarters of the season still to play.
The Red Sox are also hardly the only team expected to contend that has face planted out of the gate. The Seattle Mariners, who are coming to town for a four-game set starting Thursday, have also failed to live up to early expectations, and similar can be said of the Chicago White Sox, Detroit Tigers and even the Blue Jays.
So the key for the Red Sox will be how well they play going forward, and the good news is the road should get considerably smoother from here on out.
Boston has played 12 series so far, and of those eight have come against teams that are currently at .500 or better. The club has also played 21 games on the road compared to just 16 at home, but over the next two weeks the Red Sox will play 11 of their next 14 games at Fenway Park, with all of those coming against teams that currently have losing records.
Should the Red Sox take care of business, it’s absolutely realistic for them to be back above .500 and in the thick of the playoff chase by the time they hit the road for their early-June road trip to the west coast.
Story rounding into form
Why are the Red Sox in such a big hole in the first place? One of the main reasons is the offense hasn’t produced, and Trevor Story has been a big part of why.
While Xander Bogaerts, J.D. Martinez and Rafael Devers have all been excellent, the lack of production from the other six starters has defied explanation and Story’s struggles have been particularly problematic. The team’s big free agent signing reached a nadir on May 8 against the Chicago White Sox when his slash line dropped to .194/.276/.269 for the season, but since then he’s begun making much better contact and the results are starting to show.
Over his past seven games entering Wednesday Story batted .269 with a .355 on-base percentage and .539 slugging percentage, and three of his seven hits during that stretch went for extra bases. He walked four times against six strikeouts and had three stolen bases, and probably not coincidentally the offense averaged 5.8 runs per game, compared to the 3.3 runs per game the Red Sox had been averaging prior to that.
For Boston to truly reach its potential offensively the club will need Kiké Hernández and Alex Verdugo to play to their potential as well, but Story getting up to speed will make a huge difference.
Bullpen badly needs a closer
Beyond the offense, the single biggest reason why the Red Sox are in the spot they are is because they don’t have an adequate closer, and not having one has arguably cost the club at least a half dozen games.
Entering Wednesday the Red Sox were 0-6 in extra innings, 3-7 in one-run games and had converted only seven of their 17 save opportunities. The Red Sox have also been walked off against five times and have had a number of instances where they were one strike away from victory only to find a way to lose.
You don’t have to flip many of those results before Boston’s record and position in the standings start looking a lot better.
The good news is those numbers are so bad they’re probably unsustainable, so over the long haul we should start seeing more of those close games go the Red Sox way. In the meantime, it theoretically shouldn’t be too hard for the Red Sox to acquire a closer if they decide they’re serious about contending, and with the right guy in place the rest of the club’s current options could settle into more appropriate set-up roles.
Trading for a closer wouldn’t be cheap, but the cost of not having one has proven a whole lot greater. Still, if the bats get going and the Red Sox can fight their way back into contention, it’s almost comforting to know this club could still only be one player away from having a real shot.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
