AGE: 19
HIGH SCHOOL: Bradford Christian Academy
HOMETOWN: Derry, N.H./East Kingston, NH
FAMILY: Mom, Kristen; stepdad, Matthew Soroko; sisters, Emily Lesburt (20), Brooke Soroko (5); dad, Alex Leburt (passed away 4/20/20)
COLLEGE PLANS: Brown University. I chose brown because Brown gives me the best balance of athletics and academics, pushing me to my limits on a daily basis. Through brown and the opportunities given by attending a school in the Ivy League I have the best chance of becoming the best version of myself, also setting me up to have a very successful future.
FAVORITE SUBJECT: Math or language arts. Math, because I like the detail and I also find math when understood to be soothing and satisfying to do, it makes me calm and really gets my brain activated; language arts because there is typically no specific right answer, as long as you have evidence or a strong take that can be related back to the question you can get a correct answer. It is so unique because things like math and science or so specific.
BIGGEST MISCONCEPTION ABOUT BEING A HS STUDENT: One needs to have a lot of friends or be “cool” to be successful or accomplished.
BEST ADVICE YOU’D GIVE AN INCOMING FRESHMEN: “Get involved”
THE BALANCE OF BEING A SUCCESSFUL STUDENT-ATHLETE: Understanding that grades come first while also chasing one’s athletic dreams is balanced by prioritizing the academics and getting the work done and then once it is done using the rest of one’s free time to chase their dream.
WHAT ‘SUCCESS’ MEAN TO ME: As close to satisfaction as one can get. Fulfilling goals and aspirations. Being happy most importantly
FAVORITE MOMENT AS AN ATHLETE: Scoring 56 points in a single game and setting my school scoring record freshmen year (previously held by current NBA player Mo Bomba).
FAVORITE CHARITY: A shot for life, I have been a member and participant in the charity for years now and it is for a phenomenal cause, cancer research.
BEST ADVICE YOU EVER GOT FROM A COACH: “Stay The Course” from Tom Nelson one of my Rivals coaches. “Staying the course” means don’t give up, believe in yourself, and the process. And you will be successful.
MY HERO IS … : My Mom, because she raised me all by herself and made me into the person I am today, I am nothing without my mom. She pushes me to be the best and to never settle for anything less than the best. She herself was a phenomenal athlete, she is in the hall of fame at her college for tennis (Colby Sawyer). Words can’t describe how much I love my mom and how much I look up to her.
IN 10 YEARS I HOPE TO …: Have played some sort of professional basketball and get a job that I like and find joy in that also impacts others positively.
Notable Honors:
National honor society
Honor roll ever semester
Estimated GPA: Weighted 4.3
