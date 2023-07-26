ANDOVER — Little League all-star teams playing in Williamsport tournament in late July usually have that one player who stands out among the rest.
As is bigger, stronger and well, almost man-like.
Andover’s team, which opens the Mass. State Little League tournament on Thursday at 4 p.m. in Oxford against Canton, has that player.
Jedward Sanchez.
You can’t miss him. Not only is he the biggest kid and the son of Dominican immigrants, but he’s the kid with the best and biggest smile.
“He’s one of my best friends since kindergarten,” said the Section 4 championship hero Dean Davis, who knocked in the winning, walk-off RBI in the bottom of the sixth in the 9-8 win over Reading.
“He’s our best player, by far,” said Davis. “But he’s also a great teammate. He supports everyone, all the time.”
In terms of “best player,” Andover manager Shawn Ilsley said Jedward, who has lived in town since he was 1-year-old, is in a class of his own when it comes the basics of baseball ... pitching, hitting, running and throwing.
Since the Williamsport tournament started, Jedward has thrown three no-hitters, including a 7-0, 17-strikeout show over Reading in the play-in game before the championship.
As a hitter, he’s hitting .700, with four homers, including a grand-slam in the title game, with 12 hits and 11 RBI.
“He’s not only the best player I’ve ever coached, but he’s the best I’ve ever seen,” said Ilsley. “He’s special is every way.”
Ilsley said there is no secret to Jedward’s success, beyond his talent. He and his dad, Juan Sanchez, spend countless hours at the field, oftentimes working out before the rest of the team arrives.
“It is amazing to watch Jedward’s work ethic, whether he’s hitting or running sprints,” said Ilsley. “He keeps getting better and better because he works harder than anyone else.”
His dad played baseball his entire childhood in the D.R., but never made it professionally despite getting two tryouts with major league organizations.
“I love baseball and Jedward’s loves to do the work, so we do it when he wants to,” said Juan Sanchez.
Jedward’s personality might be equal to his incredible performance on the field.
As he walked to the batter’s box in the bottom of the sixth inning with the score tied, 8-8, on Sunday, there was a group of about 50 Andover kids ages 10 to 13, all chanting “Pa-pi! Pa-pi! Pa-Pi!,’ referring to maybe the greatest clutch hitter of all-time, ex-Red Sox slugger David Ortiz.
The Reading manager decided to intentionally walk him, deflating the crowd.
Was Jedward nervous, hearing the fans expecting greatness?
“Not at all,” said Jedward smiling. “I appreciate the support.”
His best answer, which probably was learned from his dad, came when he was asked about the grand-slam in the championship game. Did he try to hit it?
“I didn’t think too much about (hitting a grand slam there); just bat to ball. I never try to hit a home run, just line drives,” he said. “Home runs come to me; I don’t go to them.”
Wow.
We shouldn’t be surprised. That, apparently, is Jedward Sanchez.
“Jedward is so coachable,” said Ilsley. “Obviously, I don’t have to coach technique. But as far as instructions, where he plays, anything we ask he accepts it without question. and if he wants to know about a situation, what he should do, he’ll ask questions. It’s great coaching him.”
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.