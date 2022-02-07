Growing up around Boston, one thing you’d constantly hear from the old folks around town is “Ted Williams was the greatest hitter who ever lived.”
Now, obviously he was incredible, but when you’re young there’s always that kernel of doubt. “Was he really that great? Or are you just nostalgic?”
I suspect that’s why a lot of Red Sox fans my age instinctively point to David Ortiz as the greatest Red Sox hitter ever. He was the best we ever saw, he always came through in the clutch and he led the championship-starved franchise to three titles. Could Teddy Ballgame have really been better?
I’ve always been more appreciative of Williams’ legacy than that, but I’ll admit I didn’t fully appreciate the totality of his greatness until the other day. I was bored and the baby was napping, so I spent the quick hour of quiet time the way I often do — by falling down some rabbit hole on the internet. This time it was on Baseball Reference, where I was poking around Stathead looking up the greatest Red Sox seasons of all time. Naturally one of the first I came across was Williams’ 1941 season, the one where he batted .406 for the year.
Hitting .406 in any big league season is crazy, but it’s also easy to dismiss as a product of another time. That was just something people did back then, right? Well, what I hadn’t realized is how awesome the rest of Williams’ numbers were that season, and how well they hold up today.
In 1941, Williams batted .406 with a .553 on-base percentage and .735 slugging percentage. He hit 37 home runs with 120 RBI and scored 135 runs. He walked 147 times and only had 27 strikeouts. His 1.278 OPS was the seventh highest single-season total ever, behind only three seasons each by Babe Ruth and Barry Bonds. and he was only 22 years old.
Are you kidding me?
If a 22-year-old ever posted numbers like that in today’s game, people would lose their minds. In fact, we don’t even have to imagine it. Bryce Harper came probably the closest anyone’s ever come to matching Williams in his MVP season in 2015, and this past year Juan Soto had probably the most similar profile considering his incredible .313/.465/.534 slash line and his 145 walks to 93 strikeout ratio.
Well, incredible by today’s standards. A little less so compared to The Kid.
One other thing I hadn’t realized about Williams’ .406 average was that it was an outlier even at the time. Of the 25 players to ever hit .400 in a big league season, Williams is the only one to do so after 1930. Nobody had even come particularly close in 11 years when he came along, and only a small handful have come close in nearly 80 years since.
The craziest thing is Williams put up numbers like that pretty much every year throughout the 1940s. His 1942 season was arguably just as good, and he led the league in batting, OBP or slugging — usually at least two and often all three — every season he played throughout the decade.
And he missed three prime years (1943-45) during that stretch to serve in World War 2! and later almost two more full seasons in 1952-53 to serve in the Korean War. Imagine some of his career totals if he doesn’t miss that time? His career hit total probably goes from 2,654 to something closer to 3,500, and his career home run tally goes from 521 to somewhere in the mid-to-high 600s.
The fact that he still hit over 500 career home runs despite his five years of military service is pretty remarkable in itself.
I never fully appreciated Williams’ resume until I looked at it with fresh eyes. Growing up in the Steroid Era some of his power totals might not have popped compared to the grotesque numbers of the day, but in the modern era where getting on base has greater value, Williams’ game has aged like fine wine. Case in point, Williams, not Bonds, is MLB’s all-time career leader in on-base percentage (.482).
In many respects he was a player ahead of his time, one who absolutely deserves his legacy as the greatest hitter who ever lived.
Email: mcerullo@northofboston.com. Twitter: @MacCerullo.
