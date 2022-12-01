I laugh, a little bit, before I write the next, short paragraph:
The New England Patriots had better beat the Buffalo Bills tonight. Or else.
Yes, the No. 2-ranked team, based on the people that know best — the bettors and oddsmakers — to win the Super Bowl.
Yes, those Buffalo Bills.
And yes, the headline is correct. This is a must, must win for the Patriots.
It wasn’t supposed to be this way, a fight for survival on Dec. 1, 2022, but that’s exactly where the Patriots are.
I had three expectations this season:
1. Mac Jones, a rising sophomore, would be upgraded to good, from talented, rookie hopeful.
2. The defense would learn its lesson after the December collapse a year ago.
3. and Matthew Judon, the best player for 12 games last year, would be add four or five more games to last year’s resume.
In other words, the Patriots would be contenders. For everything.
Of those three important expectations, Judon seems like the best option of happening.
As for the other two, well, cross your fingers.
Ironically, the last time the Patriots defeated the Bills and Josh Allen, Mac Jones did absolutely nothing, throwing three meaningless passes.
Well, I take that back. He didn’t bobble any snaps or handoffs in the snow, sleet, rain and wind in Orchard Park, N.Y., that whacky night.
This is different. Those 2021 Patriots were red-hot. These 2022 Patriots are lukewarm, coming off a decent, semi-mistake-filled game on Thanksgiving evening.
While there are five games after this one, the Patriots will probably be the underdog in all but the Arizona Cardinals game on Dec. 12, on Monday night.
Could the Patriots beat the Cardinals, Raiders, Bengals and Dolphins? Maybe. But not probable.
Which brings us to tonight: Thursday Night Football and the Bills.
This, unfortunately (or fortunately) is a playoff game for the Patriots. It’s not only a divisional game — Pats are 2-1 in “rugged” AFC East games — but it sets the course, potentially for the rest of the season.
If the Patriots are going to play a Wild Card game in January, they have to win this game, and probably next week, too. And, well, maybe the week after that in Las Vegas, too.
The Patriots’ embarrassing loss to the Chicago Bears messed everything up. So is the fact that Jets aren’t as putrid as we thought and the Dolphins look like a late-January team right now.
There is very little room for error.
Here’s the kicker, though, not in the Patriots favor: The Bills need this game, too.
A fourth Bills loss and all of sudden their home field advantage disappears in the second round of the playoffs. The Titans, Bengals and Ravens all are a threat to be seeded higher, with the Chiefs, if the Bills get sloppy here.
The more games in Orchard Park, N.Y., the better for the Bills.
The Patriots will probably show up with an “A” effort. Decent teams, like they are, usually perform when desperate.
The Bills are semi-desperate, too, not only needing to win, but they haven’t been the dominant team we expected for nearly a month now.
Injuries or not, for both teams, winning will cure a lot of ills. The Patriots need to beat a good team with a good quarterback, something they haven’t done since beating Buffalo in Buffalo on that wild, chilly, windy and wet evening a year ago.
It’s a big ask.
We will know within a few hours of kickoff at 8:15 p.m. tonight it’s too big of an ask.
Mac Jones might have to be very good. But as we witnessed last night, sometimes that’s not enough.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.