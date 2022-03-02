There is reason for optimism and plenty of uncertainty as the new statewide open MIAA boys and girls basketball tournaments commence this week.
Teams will be forced to get their road trip on much sooner now than in the past. Case in point North Andover, which sent its boys 50 miles west to St. John’s of Shrewsbury Tuesday night and will see the Knight girls trek 68 miles south to Attleboro High Thursday. The Knights and Greater Lawrence were both ousted last night.
On the other hand, Methuen and Haverhill both won last night.
The wide-open format will likely lead to wide-open competition as the tournaments unfold.
No teams in the region have been more successful this winter than the Andover High boys and girls.
Alan Hibino’s 17-1 Golden Warrior girls are the top seed – nudging ahead of 20-0 Wachusett Regional in the MIAA power rankings. David Fazio’s group, at 18-2, is now the No. 3 seed in what could be one of the deepest Division 1 fields in over a decade.
“There’s a lot of really good teams out there,” said Fazio, whose club ran off 17 straight wins to start the year before falling to state Division 1 No. 1 BC High and No. 2 Newton North over the February break.
“BC High has been the No. 1 team all year and they deserve to be, but it’s just a really deep and talented group at the top.”
The Warriors are joined in the D-1 field by No. 9 Central Catholic. No. 23 Methuen, No. 35 North Andover and No. 40 Haverhill. They all had tourney openers on Tuesday night.
There is marquee talent up and down like BC High guard Mike Loughnane, Beverly stretch-four Ryder Frost and dynamic CJ Cox of Lexington.
Andover’s Aidan Cammann and Ryan McLellan, the Merrimack Valley Conference Division 1 co-MVPs, and Central Catholic’s Xavier McKenzie aren’t taking a backseat to anyone, either.
Springfield Central, the team that knocked off Central Catholic at Gillette Stadium for the Division 1 state football title, could be the most athletically gifted group in the tournament with top gridiron recruits William “Pop” Watson (Nebraska football) and Joseph Griffin (BC football) leading the charge.
On the girls’ side, a potential Central Catholic-Andover Division 1 state semifinal is a distinct possibility.
The teams have met twice already with the Golden Warriors taking both, but No 4 Central has been pondering a potential Round 3 with them since Andover spoiled Raider senior night back in early February.
Like the boys, the Division 1 girls field is deep.
Both Andover and Central are led by power duos with the each featuring a co-MVP in the conference. Warriors Anna Foley and Amelia Hanscom have been money all year long, while Ashley Dinges and Claire Finney backbone the Raiders.
No. 2 seed Wachusett High may be the least tested team in the bunch, but the Mountaineers, at 20-0, just posted their fourth straight unbeaten regular season.
Springfield Central is a formidable No. 3 seed, and Bishop Feehan of Attleboro might just be the hottest team in the draw.
Amany Lopez and Julie Bahati power Springfield Central. Led by Camryn Fauria, the daughter of ex-New England Patriot Christian Fauria, the Shamrocks own late statement wins over Bishop Fenwick and St. Mary’s of Lynn.
One-loss teams Franklin and Woburn round out a magnificent group of seven power teams. Cyndea Labissiere is a dynamic point, who makes Woburn go.
North Andover (10-9) was the 20 seed in Div. 1.
The Greater Lawrence Tech boys opened play on the road Tuesday night at Hudson. The Whittier Tech boys open Division 4 play at Manchester Essex in a round of 32 game on Friday night.
Here’s a capsule look at local teams still alive in the state tourneys.
DIVISION 1 BOYS
No. 1 Andover
Statistical Leaders: Ryan MacLellan 16.0 ppg; Aidan Cammann 16 ppg., 12 rpg.; Logan Satlow 12 points, 10 rpg.
Coach David Fazio: “We played a great schedule, did everything we were supposed to do. I have 15 awesome kids, selfless, selfless kids. We just don’t want the season to end.”
No. 9 Central Catholic
Statistical Leaders: Xavier McKenzie, 23 ppg., 6 rebounds; 4 assists; Nick Sangermano, 8 ppg.; Joey Hart 7.6 ppg.
Coach Mark Dunham: “We are a young team that has learned a lot this year. We will look to our seniors Xavier McKenzie and Domenic Malvey to lead us in these playoff games. We will play either Hingham or St Paul Diocesan. Both opponents will be ready to play come Friday night.”
No. 23 Methuen
Statistical Leaders: Jesus Carpio, 16.5 ppg., 7 rpg.; Isaac Allen, 16.0 ppg. Methuen opened with a 69-64 win over Medford.
Coach Anthony Faradie: “We are focused and ready to make a deep tournament run. We have a championship pedigree with this team.”
No. 40 Haverhill
Statistical Leaders: Alejandro Delgado, 16.9 ppg., 11 rpg.; Jeremy Valdez, 11 ppg.; Colin Snyder, 9 ppg.; Patrick Roche, 6.7 ppg.
Coach Souleymane Wane: “The young guys are playing well. The seniors are looking to make a run in the tournament. Our team believes that MVC play has prepared them for any opponent in the playoffs.” .... The Hillies opened with a 62-56 win Tuesday over Framingham.
DIVISION 4 BOYS
No. 21 Whittier Tech
Statistical Leaders: Yuki Efosa, 15 ppg., 7.5 rpg.; Tyler Rice, 16.6 ppg., 3.2 apg.; Schneider Geneus., 11 ppg., 7.7 rpg.
Coach David Charbonneau: “After starting the season 5-5, we finished 8-2 over the last 10 games. Despite a disappointing loss in the state vocational tournament, we have been playing our best basketball over the past couple of weeks.”
DIVISION 1 GIRLS
No. 1 Andover
Statistical Leaders: Anna Foley, 16.2 ppg, 8 rpg.; 4 apg.; Amelia Hanscom, 13.2 ppg, 8 rpg., 4 apg.
Coach Alan Hibino: “Going through the MVC conference schedule and playing our non-conference opponents provided challenges and stiff competition throughout the regular season. With this new state tournament format, every game will be a battle.”
No. 4 Central Catholic
Statistical Leaders: Ashey Dinges, 22.3 ppg., 13.7 rpg., 3.1 apg.; Claire Finney, 10.6 ppg., 3.5 rpg.
Coach Casey Grange: “We ended the season strong with two good wins against tough opponents but the team is not satisfied. We had one of the toughest schedules in the state and feel like we have been tested. We are hoping to put it all together. “.
No. 20 North Andover
Statistical Leaders: Hannah Martin, 16.8 ppg., 5.3 rpg.; Jackie Rogers, 8.8 ppg., 4.3 rpg.; Katie Robie, 5.4 ppg., 3.6 rpg.; Maeve Gaffny, 4.7 ppg., 6.2 rpg.
Coach Jess Deveny: “Coming out a very competitive MVC 1 conference, our team has faced many tough opponents already this year. Our defensive intensity needs to be top notch. Offensively, ball movement and high percentage looks are key.”
