HAVERHILL — When it comes to scouting pitching talent, coaches have plenty of methods and tools. They watch the motion, the arm angles and speed. They check the numbers, the results, spin rate and the radar gun.
When it came to Jairo Vasquez, Northern Essex Community College baseball coach Jeff Mejia chose a different tack.
“I just looked in his eyes when we talked,” said Mejia.
“We met, and once we met, it was kind of a done deal. Jairo’s a great kid. I’ve seen him grow up in life. He went from an immature kid who made some mistakes to now. He’s one of the most popular kids on our team. You never know, with the older kids on a transfer. Sometimes it doesn’t work, but this one was a home run.”
This weekend, carrying a 7-0 mark with a 1.17 ERA and 87 strikeouts in 46 innings pitched, Vasquez will look to pitch NECC one step closer to another the NJCAA Division 3 World Series berth for the powerful program.
THE LONGEST RIDE
Vasquez, the pitcher, is well known in these parts. In fact, just the name “Jairo” tends to buckle knees in batter’s boxes at every corner of the Merrimack Valley.
A two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star, the 2018 Lawrence High grad dominated on the high school hill, helping the Lancers to back-to-back Division 1 North title games. In the summer of 2019, Vasquez pitched Lawrence Legion Post 15 to the state championship and a stirring run deep into the New England Regionals in Worcester.
But as Hall of Famer Dennis Eckersley once noted, “That’s history, pal.”
The COVID-19 pandemic cut Vasquez’ collegiate career short back in 2020 when he was at New Mexico Junior College. Baseball, his one true love, was taken away.
“I came back home and started working a regular job,” he said.
But without the game, things turned quickly for Vasquez. Bad choices morphed into more mistakes, and ultimately catastrophe in his life.
“At the beginning of 2022, I did six months in jail (Middleton),” Vasquez said. “We make mistakes when we’re young. Everything is a learning experience. I definitely learned a lot from it. It’s something I wouldn’t commit again.
“It was very hard mentally going from a student-athlete life to being behind bars, being told when to shower, when to eat, not being able to be as active physically as normal … definitely very hard.”
One thing kept Vasquez going in his worst times — baseball.
More specifically, the lightning he knew he still possessed in that left arm.
Released with two years of probation to deal with last July, Vasquez, with support from his family, especially his father, tried to put his life back together. Baseball was the linchpin, of course.
“I was just trying to do the right thing so I can move forward and leave that behind. Baseball is honestly everything to me,” Vasquez said. “It’s the only place where I can just go and feel like a kid all over again, working hard trying to achieve that goal, having fun with the boys, being surrounded by a good environment.”
The first coach to step forward and try to help Vasquez rebuild was North Andover’s Scott Dulin at Fisher College. But the cost, the hassle of being in Boston and the commute all represented major barriers.
Enter Mejia and his massive NECC program, massive in terms of life-changing through baseball.
KNIGHTS OFFER REBIRTH
Mejia was plenty familiar with Vasquez, the pitcher and the person. He recruited him out of LHS in 2018 before Jairo made the choice to try New Mexico.
Mejia, an Everett kid who raised his family in North Reading, keeps a close eye on Lawrence players and their lives.
“Like a lot of the Lawrence kids, I kept in touch with him, and I heard through the grapevine he was home,” said Mejia.
While running the beach late in the summer, Vasquez ran into another ex-Lancer-turned-Knight, Luis Colon, and the idea of NECC as an option was hatched.
“I was just looking for a place to play. I’ve never really been a big-school guy,” admitted Vasquez.
“I didn’t have many options. I was just happy to have the opportunity to continue with my dream.”
Mejia needed to know what was left in Jairo’s heart. Once he did, even with the off-field issues, it was a no-brainer.
“He’s not the first kid who’s had baggage here. We’ve had five guys with similar baggage as Jairo. Four of those five are now holding masters degrees,” said Mejia. “I’m not going to quit on a kid. I’m not easy on guys at all. I had no apprehension. He’s a great kid with a big heart.”
Vasquez is taking his course-load online at NECC. His parents continue to sacrificed for him. At 23 he lives at home, pouring all he can into baseball. That’s part of the deal at NECC. Baseball is no vacation. It’s a commitment, and Jairo would have it no other way.
“Trying to put everything behind and look forward to the future is what helped me overcome this obstacle,” he said.
“Thankfully, I’m doing school all online, a good way to manage time, making sure I stay busy doing the right things and honestly just being around the right group of people.
“I heard about it before, I’ve seen the guys play, and I knew they were good. There are a lot of guys here that play the game the right way, ballplayers that work hard every day, respect the game, I believe they can do great things. I wanted to experience that.”
DOWN THE STRETCH THEY COME
The Knights at 31-6 and rolling toward a potential ninth program trip to the World Series. Vasquez, life and his baseball dream are intact.
“This spring has been a blessing, being able to go out here every day with this group is truly a blessing. I appreciate the coaches for giving me the opportunity to do this, and also my teammates for sticking around and helping each other to overcome obstacles,” Vasquez said. “I hope we just continue riding the wave all the way through, until we can’t anymore.
“It’s a completely different world, right now, for me. A lot of people have it hard, some have it harder, you just have stay positive and look forward for better days.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.