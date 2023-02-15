Spring training is officially underway. Pitchers and catchers have reported, the first full-squad workouts will take place next week and the Red Sox open their spring schedule next Friday with their annual exhibition against Northeastern University.
From there, it’ll be a steady march to Opening Day, and after three consecutive springs marred by the COVID-19 pandemic and by baseball’s labor strife, the focus should finally be back on the game itself.
What awaits the Red Sox this spring? The club has seen lots of roster turnover but still has plenty of question marks heading into 2023. So as the new season begins, here are a few storylines to follow once Grapefruit League play begins.
1. Who will make starting rotation?
The biggest question heading into camp is who will comprise the starting rotation come Opening Day. The Red Sox have seven realistic contenders vying for spots, those being Chris Sale, Corey Kluber, Nick Pivetta, James Paxton, Garrett Whitlock, Tanner Houck and Brayan Bello. The question is further complicated by the possibility the Red Sox could use a six-man rotation or some alternative arrangement rather than the traditional five-man group, something Chaim Bloom didn’t rule out during his press conference Tuesday.
How each starter performs will be a daily storyline to follow throughout camp, but fans should also pay attention to when and how Alex Cora uses each pitcher. As the season gets closer we should start seeing the rotation’s final contours take shape, with each starter being lined up for their regular season debut on Opening Day, Game 2, Game 3, and so on.
2. Position battles to watch
Beyond the starting rotation there are still a number of other unsettled position battles. Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and non-roster invitee Jorge Alfaro are all fighting for playing time at catcher, Jarren Duran and non-roster invitee Raimel Tapia are set to battle for the fifth outfield spot, and the club will likely need at least one back-up infielder while shortstop Adalberto Mondesi works his way back from last spring’s torn ACL. Barring any late acquisitions non-roster invitee Niko Goodrum is the favorite to land that job, but prospects Ceddanne Rafaela, David Hamilton and Enmanuel Valdez could conceivably muscle their way onto the Opening Day roster with a huge spring.
One other spot to watch? First base. Though rookie Triston Casas should be a lock to open the season as starting first baseman, incumbent starter Bobby Dalbec is still on the roster, so Casas will presumably have to earn the job.
3. How they handle WBC absences?
The Red Sox have 10 players in their organization committed to play in the World Baseball Classic, plus two more who could participate if their countries advance through pool play. That includes nearly half of the projected starting lineup, with third baseman Rafael Devers (Dominican Republic), shortstop Kiké Hernández (Puerto Rico) and outfielders Alex Verdugo (Mexico) and Masataka Yoshida (Japan) all set to step away from camp to take part in the international showcase.
The WBC will offer participants the chance to test themselves against high-level competition, so fans shouldn’t worry about those players falling behind. The bigger impact will be on the rest of the club, which will need to fill those gaps with minor leaguers and non-roster invitees who in turn will have a unique opportunity to show off their skills against major league competition.
4. How do newcomers look?
The Red Sox have a ton of new faces in Fort Myers this spring. Justin Turner, Corey Kluber, Kenley Jansen, Yoshida, on the list goes. Naturally, fans are going to be interested in seeing how each newcomer looks.
Obviously, no one should ever put too much stock into spring training statistics, but there will be other things fans can hype themselves up about. If the pitchers are throwing gas and avoiding walks, that’ll certainly translate once the regular season begins. As for the position players, are they squaring up the ball and making smart choices at the plate? If so that’ll be reason for encouragement, even if the early results don’t show up on the stat sheet.
5. What impact will new rules have?
This season, MLB is introducing radical new rule changes designed to improve pace of play, including a pitch clock, a ban on defensive shifts and larger bases. The changes have been tested extensively in the minor leagues and resulted in shorter, better paced games, but now the changes will be put to the test in a big league environment for the first time.
The pitch clock in particular will be worth following closely. New closer Kenley Jansen, for instance, is notoriously one of the slowest-working pitchers in baseball, so how he adjusts to the clock will be worth monitoring. It won’t be just pitchers impacted though, batters will need to be ready in the box faster too. To use a famous example, Nomar Garciaparra likely wouldn’t have time to adjust his batting gloves after every pitch if he were still playing today.
Beyond that, what kind of defensive alignments might managers use in lieu of the shift? Will we see a pronounced uptick in activity on the base paths? Could we see big league games averaging only about two and a half hours like we did in the minors? Baseball could look completely different in 2023 than what we’ve come to expect, but MLB is making a big bet that won’t be a bad thing.
