NORTH ANDOVER — Finn Murphy never considered going out for football three years ago, when he arrived at North Andover High.
Why would he? Murphy was a dedicated, life-long soccer player.
“Having played soccer all my life, it seemed like a no-brainer to try out (for soccer) my freshman year,” said Murphy. “I had played soccer since I was 5-years-old. It never even crossed my mind to try out for football until later, when my friends told me I should try.”
Those friends were right in their advice.
Now a 6-foot-2, 255-pound senior, Murphy is an anchor on the offensive line and a captain for North Andover football (5-5), which will go for the upset when it hosts Andover High (9-1) in a Thanksgiving Eve clash on Wednesday night (6 p.m.) at Walsh Stadium.
The holiday series is tied 3-3, with North Andover taking a 27-26 thriller last year at Fenway Park.
“There’s always a special juice and energy around the game,” said Murphy. “Of course every game is important, but this is one of those games that is special. For us, it’s a chance to knock off a good football team and prove people wrong.”
Murphy is in his second season excelling at right tackle for a Scarlet Knights offensive that’s rushed for over 2,000 yards this fall.
It’s hard to believe that Murphy had never played tackle football until two years ago.
“I grew up playing soccer since the age of 5,” he said. “My dad is from Ireland, and he played soccer and rugby. I played flag football in the North Andover League but didn’t play tackle football until my sophomore year.”
Before and during the COVID-19 shut-down, Murphy made the decision to make a switch. But it was rocky early on.
“At the end of my freshman year, my friends began to strongly push me to play football,” he said. “After hours of discussing with my mom and dad I began to attend the off-season team lifts. Then the world abruptly shut down and with that went football, which I had been loving. Massachusetts then went to the Fall 2 schedule.
“At my very first practice, in March, I ran in on scout team having no clue what to do. I was driven 20 yards down the field and thrown on my back. For a brief second I thought, ‘Hmm, maybe this isn’t for me.’ But for some reason I got back up and ran to the line of scrimmage for the next play. Ever since then I’ve been in love with football.”
By the time he returned for his junior season, Murphy began to dominate physically, and master the mental side of offensive line.
“You couldn’t ask for a better captain than Finn Murphy,” said North Andover coach John Dubzinski. “We’ve had success in the run game, and Finn is a huge reason for that. He’s the most cerebral football player I’ve ever coached. He is just like having another assistant coach in terms of blocking schemes, defensive schemes and in-game adjustments.
“I would honestly hate to coach against Finn. Whatever college Finn plays football at next season will be hitting a home run with him.”
Murphy is also the long snapper on field goals, extra points and punts, and sees time at defensive tackle.
“My junior year we needed a long snapper, and while joking around before practice one day I found I wasn’t bad,” he said. “It’s definitely a stressful position but I enjoy it. This year against Billerica I downed a punt on the one yard line which was a pretty cool moment for me.”
Murphy next plans to play college football. He already has an offer from Endicott College and has had talks with St. Lawrence University, Union College and Ithaca College. But first, he wants to knock off Andover one more time.
“The rivalry with Andover is one that always has a little more juice than the rest,” he said. “It’s one you get up for no matter what sport, no matter where it is. You see these guys everyday at breakfast, at the gym, so it’s always nice to have that game on them.”
TWITTER: DWillisET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.